NFHS eliminates 1-and-1 foul shots from high school basketball rulebook

By:

Monday, May 15, 2023 | 5:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Oakland Catholic’s London Creach shoots the winning free throw in overtime against McKeesport during their PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinal on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Peters Twp.

The pressure of shooting a one-and-one could be gone.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which writes the rulebook used by the PIAA and WPIAL, has changed the way basketball free throws are counted and awarded. Starting next winter, there are no more one-and-one bonuses, and team fouls will be counted on a quarter-by-quarter basis rather than by half.

The NFHS announced the rule changes Monday.

“The (NFHS) rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” NFHS administrator Lindsey Atkinson said in a statement. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

The PIAA board approves rulebooks and modifications each year at its July meeting.

The new NFHS format is currently used in women’s college basketball, said WPIAL officials representative Nick Morea, who’s also a shot-clock operator for Pitt-Johnstown and Duquesne.

“It streamlines the game,” Morea said. “The game is so much cleaner with two foul shots rather than worrying about one and one.”

Previously, high school teams were awarded a one-and-one bonus when an opponent committed seven fouls in a half. They received two foul shots once an opponent reached 10 fouls in a half.

Moving forward, teams will receive a two-shot bonus once an opponent has five fouls in a quarter. A team’s foul total resets every quarter.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .