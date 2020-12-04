10 Apollo-Ridge players earn 1st-team honors in Allegheny Conference

Friday, December 4, 2020

Apollo-Ridge running back Logan Harmon and lineman Greg Klingensmith were among 10 Vikings who earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 2A Allegheny.

Harmon, Klay Fitzroy and Keighton Reese were recognized on both sides of the ball, giving Apollo-Ridge a conference-leading 13 spots on the first team. Harmon also was honored as the top offensive player and Klingensmith earned top offensive linemen in a vote of conference coaches.

The Vikings finished 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the conference.

Serra Catholic, which finished a half-game behind Apollo-Ridge in the standings, had four players on the first team.

Steel Valley’s NiJhay Burt, a first-team pick at both running back and defensive back, was named the conference’s top defensive player.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, T, 6-4, 254, jr.

Bradey Schrock, Apollo-Ridge, T, 6-0, 283, jr.

Joe Mele, Shady Side Academy, G, 5-10, 220, sr.

Lucas Yard, Apollo-Ridge, G, 5-10, 208, sr.

Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley, C, 6-3, 295, jr.

Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley, TE, 6-3, 220, jr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 6-4, 198, sr.

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 6-0, 200, sr.

Jayvon Campbell-Holt, Serra Catholic, WR, 6-0, 175, jr.

Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy, QB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, RB, 5-9, 219, sr.

NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley, RB, 5-10, 160, jr.

Gavin Cole, Apollo-Ridge, K, 5-7, 134, jr.

NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley, KR, 5-10, 160, jr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Adam Troutman, Apollo-Ridge, DE, 6-2, 185, sr.

Paul Pearson, Serra Catholic, DE, 6-0, 200, jr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, DT, 5-9, 219, sr.

Derek Fox, Ligonier Valley, DT, 6-0, 263, sr.

Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge, ILB, 6-2, 203, so.

John Banner, Serra Catholic, ILB, 5-10, 175, sr.

Joe Mele, Shady Side Academy, ILB, 5-10, 220, sr.

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, OLB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Dom Reiter, Apollo-Ridge, OLB, 5-10, 187, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, DB, 6-4, 198, sr.

Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley, DB, 5-8, 180, jr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, DB, 6-2, 200, jr.

Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy, DB, 5-11, 155, so.

NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley, DB, 5-10, 160, jr.

Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy, P, 6-2, 195, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge

Defensive Player of the Year: NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Paul Pearson, Serra Catholic

Coach of the Year: John Skiba, Apollo-Ridge/Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

