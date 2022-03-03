11 WPIAL, City League football players picked for 2022 Small School East-West Game
Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:56 AM
The WPIAL’s leading rusher was among 11 WPIAL and City League players chosen Thursday for the Small School East-West Game this spring.
Central Valley’s Landon Alexander, who topped 2,000 rushing yards last season for the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Warriors, was one of the running backs selected for the all-star game May 29 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The event is one of three all-star games organized by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.
The PSFCA will hold separate small-school and big-school East-West games on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The big-school game kickoff is noon with the small-school game at 5 p.m.
The headlining Big 33 Football Classic is 2 p.m. May 30.
The small-school roster was released at 10 a.m. Thursday with the big-school roster scheduled for a noon release. The Big 33 roster was announced Tuesday.
Alexander was joined on the small-school West roster by Central Valley teammate Matt Merritt (LB), Westinghouse’s Malik Harris (RB), Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark (WR), Tyler Cain (LB) and Quadir Thomas (DB), South Allegheny’s Will Hynes (OL), Elizabeth Forward’s Nick Murphy (DT), Greensburg Central Catholic’s Joseph Blahovec (DB), Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt (DB) and Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember (DB).
Newly hired Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley is one of the team’s assistant coaches.
Small School West roster
Offense
QB, Kellan Stahl, Richland
QB, Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley
RB, Landon Alexander, Central Valley
RB, Malik Harris, Westinghouse
TE/HB, Brendan Clark, Loyalsock
WR, Griffin Larue, Richland
WR, Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls
WR, Karson Kline, Clearfield
WR, Christopher Marshall, Redbank Valley
WR, Keith Charney, Windber
OL, Isaac Harris, Muncy
OL, Cooper Guyer, Bellwood-Antis
OL, Brady Russo, Windber
OL, Anthony Edwards, Bishop Guilfoyle
OL, Aidan Thomas, Richland
OL, Dominic Caracciolo, Bellwood-Antis
OL, Will Hynes, South Allegheny
Defense
DT, Koby Barrett, Redbank Valley
DT, Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward
DT, Hunter McCool, Bald Eagle Area
DE, Oliver Billotte, Clearfield
DE, Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley
DE, Nate Wadsworth, Grove City
LB, Matt Merritt, Central Valley
LB, Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls
LB, Luke Garing, Karns City
ATH, Mercury Swaim, Bedford
DB, Quadir Thomas, Beaver Falls
DB, Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley
DB, Joseph Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic
DB, Ryan Montgomery, Slippery Rock
DB, Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
DB, Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
Special teams
P, Deven Wyandt, Bishop Guilfoyle
K, Jake Mullins, Curwensville
LS, PJ Pollock, Bishop Guilfoyle
Head coach
Brandon Bailey, Richland (PIAA District 6)
Assistant coaches
Matt Hilderbrand, Wellsboro (D4)
Nick Felus, Penn Cambria (D6)
Dan Bradley, Ellwood City (D7)
Blane Gold, Redbank Valley (D9)
Bryan Borkvich, Maplewood (D10)
Small School East roster
Offense
QB, Jake Hall, North Schuylkill
QB, Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh
RB, Amory Thompson, Wyomissing Area
RB, Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing Area
TE/HB, Tajae Broadie, Middletown Area
WR, Nadir Sanders, Notre Dame Green Pond
WR, Tarif Muhammad, Notre Dame Green Pond
WR, Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep
WR, Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire
WR, Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh
OL, Nick Elko, Wyoming Area
OL, Colin Findura, Danville
OL, Marlyn Davis, Steelton-Highspire
OL, Ryan Gilpin, Wyoming Area
OL, Robert (RJ) Schirg, Lackawanna Trail
OL, Freeman Wilson, Susquehanna Township
OL, Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia
DT, Ja-Mhi Jackson, Wyomissing
DT, Ryan Carroll, Notre Dame Green Pond
DT, Julian DiMaio, Wyomissing Area
DE, Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia
DE, Logan Castellano, Notre Dame Green Pond
DE, Josh Angelo, Mid Valley
LB, Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh
LB, Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon
LB, Nas’zair Porter-Bellamy, Susquehanna Township
LB, Rory Filoon, Wyomissing
DB, Nevin Carter, Wyomissing
DB, Rocco Pizano, Wyoming Area
DB, Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh
DB, Nick Mancuso, Lakeland
S, Milt Baltimore, Susquehanna Township
S, Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs
Special teams
K, Nick Andrasi, York Catholic
P, Danile Mueller, Lancaster Catholic
LS, Lucas Heydt, Palmerton
Head coach
Wally Hall , North Schuylkill (D11)
Assistant coaches
Chris Walkowiak, Palmerton (D11)
Jason Rice, Norther Lebanon (D3)
Justin Frantz, Minersville (D11)
Chris Long, Warrior Run (D4)
Brad Zell, Boiling Springs (D3)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
