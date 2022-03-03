11 WPIAL, City League football players picked for 2022 Small School East-West Game

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:56 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Vallley’s Landon Alexander dives into the end zone to score during the second quarter against Aliquippa on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

The WPIAL’s leading rusher was among 11 WPIAL and City League players chosen Thursday for the Small School East-West Game this spring.

Central Valley’s Landon Alexander, who topped 2,000 rushing yards last season for the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Warriors, was one of the running backs selected for the all-star game May 29 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The event is one of three all-star games organized by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

The PSFCA will hold separate small-school and big-school East-West games on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The big-school game kickoff is noon with the small-school game at 5 p.m.

The headlining Big 33 Football Classic is 2 p.m. May 30.

The small-school roster was released at 10 a.m. Thursday with the big-school roster scheduled for a noon release. The Big 33 roster was announced Tuesday.

Alexander was joined on the small-school West roster by Central Valley teammate Matt Merritt (LB), Westinghouse’s Malik Harris (RB), Beaver Falls’ Mekhi Clark (WR), Tyler Cain (LB) and Quadir Thomas (DB), South Allegheny’s Will Hynes (OL), Elizabeth Forward’s Nick Murphy (DT), Greensburg Central Catholic’s Joseph Blahovec (DB), Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt (DB) and Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember (DB).

Newly hired Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley is one of the team’s assistant coaches.

Small School West roster

Offense

QB, Kellan Stahl, Richland

QB, Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley

RB, Landon Alexander, Central Valley

RB, Malik Harris, Westinghouse

TE/HB, Brendan Clark, Loyalsock

WR, Griffin Larue, Richland

WR, Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls

WR, Karson Kline, Clearfield

WR, Christopher Marshall, Redbank Valley

WR, Keith Charney, Windber

OL, Isaac Harris, Muncy

OL, Cooper Guyer, Bellwood-Antis

OL, Brady Russo, Windber

OL, Anthony Edwards, Bishop Guilfoyle

OL, Aidan Thomas, Richland

OL, Dominic Caracciolo, Bellwood-Antis

OL, Will Hynes, South Allegheny

Defense

DT, Koby Barrett, Redbank Valley

DT, Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward

DT, Hunter McCool, Bald Eagle Area

DE, Oliver Billotte, Clearfield

DE, Joseph Mansfield, Redbank Valley

DE, Nate Wadsworth, Grove City

LB, Matt Merritt, Central Valley

LB, Tyler Cain, Beaver Falls

LB, Luke Garing, Karns City

ATH, Mercury Swaim, Bedford

DB, Quadir Thomas, Beaver Falls

DB, Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley

DB, Joseph Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic

DB, Ryan Montgomery, Slippery Rock

DB, Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

DB, Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

Special teams

P, Deven Wyandt, Bishop Guilfoyle

K, Jake Mullins, Curwensville

LS, PJ Pollock, Bishop Guilfoyle

Head coach

Brandon Bailey, Richland (PIAA District 6)

Assistant coaches

Matt Hilderbrand, Wellsboro (D4)

Nick Felus, Penn Cambria (D6)

Dan Bradley, Ellwood City (D7)

Blane Gold, Redbank Valley (D9)

Bryan Borkvich, Maplewood (D10)

Small School East roster

Offense

QB, Jake Hall, North Schuylkill

QB, Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh

RB, Amory Thompson, Wyomissing Area

RB, Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing Area

TE/HB, Tajae Broadie, Middletown Area

WR, Nadir Sanders, Notre Dame Green Pond

WR, Tarif Muhammad, Notre Dame Green Pond

WR, Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep

WR, Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire

WR, Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh

OL, Nick Elko, Wyoming Area

OL, Colin Findura, Danville

OL, Marlyn Davis, Steelton-Highspire

OL, Ryan Gilpin, Wyoming Area

OL, Robert (RJ) Schirg, Lackawanna Trail

OL, Freeman Wilson, Susquehanna Township

OL, Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia

DT, Ja-Mhi Jackson, Wyomissing

DT, Ryan Carroll, Notre Dame Green Pond

DT, Julian DiMaio, Wyomissing Area

DE, Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia

DE, Logan Castellano, Notre Dame Green Pond

DE, Josh Angelo, Mid Valley

LB, Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh

LB, Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon

LB, Nas’zair Porter-Bellamy, Susquehanna Township

LB, Rory Filoon, Wyomissing

DB, Nevin Carter, Wyomissing

DB, Rocco Pizano, Wyoming Area

DB, Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh

DB, Nick Mancuso, Lakeland

S, Milt Baltimore, Susquehanna Township

S, Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs

Special teams

K, Nick Andrasi, York Catholic

P, Danile Mueller, Lancaster Catholic

LS, Lucas Heydt, Palmerton

Head coach

Wally Hall , North Schuylkill (D11)

Assistant coaches

Chris Walkowiak, Palmerton (D11)

Jason Rice, Norther Lebanon (D3)

Justin Frantz, Minersville (D11)

Chris Long, Warrior Run (D4)

Brad Zell, Boiling Springs (D3)

