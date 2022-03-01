14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic
By:
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 10:53 AM
Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s.
Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the May 30 high school football all-star game at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.
They’re joined by Penn-Trafford teammates Cade Yacamelli (OLB) and Jack Jollie (ILB), along with Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley (ILB) and Jalen Klemm (OL), Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams (WR), Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (ATH), Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan (OL), Moon’s Trent Fraley (OL), Gateway’s Patrick Body (DB) and Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo (P).
The team was announced online Tuesday.
Pennsylvania roster
Offense
Pos, Player, High School, Ht., Wt., College
QB, Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon, 5-9, 175, undecided
QB, Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley, 6-3, 200, Walsh
RB, Sam Brown, La Salle College, 6-3, 205, Rutgers
RB, Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 195, Navy
TE, Aiden Mack, Wyomissing, 6-4, 220, Bucknell
TE, Trenton Dunnick, Central York, 6-2, 235, East Stroudsburg
WR, Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 195, Navy
WR, Mario Easterly, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 185, Old Dominion
WR, Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township, 5-10, 190, Penn State
WR, Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, 6-0, 187, undecided
ATH, Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon, 5-8, 178, Pitt
OL, Drew Shelton, Downingtown West, 6-6, 300, Penn State
OL, Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico, 6-6, 285, South Carolina
OL, Nick Bryan, Thomas Jefferson, 6-3, 270, Kent State
OL, Trent Fraley, Moon, 6-3, 290, Marshall
OL, Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 280, Rutgers
OL, Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-6, 305, North Carolina
OL, Jalen Klemm, Pine-Richland, 6-5, 260, Kansas State
Defense
DT, William Harvey, Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 280, undecided
DT, Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic, 6-4, 320, undecided
DT, Dylan Jones, Bishop Shanahan, 6-3, 270, Central Connecticut State
DE, Nathan Voorhis, Stroudsburg, 6-4, 255, UConn
DE, Enai White, Imhotep Charter, 6-5, 230, Texas A&M
DE, Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter, 6-3, 210, Penn State
ILB, Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 225, Duke
ILB, Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 210, undecided
ILB, Ryan Russo, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 215, Rutgers
OLB, Abdul Carter, La Salle College, 6-4, 240, Penn State
OLB, Ken Talley, Northeast, 6-2, 220, Penn State
OLB, Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, 6-0, 205, Wisconsin
DB, LeBron Bessick, Coatesville, 6-0, 170, Central Michigan
DB, Patrick Body, Gateway, 6-2, 180, Cincinnati
DB, Mehki Flowers, Central Dauphin East, 6-1, 190, Penn State
DB, Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 205, South Carolina
DB, Treyshawn Smith, Central York, 6-3, 170, undecided
Special teams
K, Nathan Kirkwood, Greencastle-Antrim, 6-2, 160, undecided
P, Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 5-10, 160, undecided
LS, Blaise Sokach-Minnick, Wyoming Area, 6-3, 205, Penn State
