18 WPIAL football players picked for East-West all-star game

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 12:57 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, South Fayette’s Mike Trimbur (4) catches a pass during their 21-0 win over Blackhawk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

South Fayette teammates Mike Trimbur, Tom Elia and Ryan Coe were among 18 WPIAL football players selected for the PSFCA East-West all-star game.

The rosters were announced Thursday.

Also picked for the West roster were North Hills’ Tyler Brennan, Thomas Jefferson’s Dominic Serapiglia, Pine-Richland’s Mike Dorundo and Anthony Cerminara, Shaler’s Jeffrey Bonnette, Canon-McMillan’s Riley Noble, Seneca Valley’s Jake Stebbins, McKeesport’s Thomas Wyatt and Konota Gaskins, Norwin’s Gianni Rizzo and Jayvon Thrift, Central Catholic’s Dom Dodson, Beaver Falls’ Dayln Brickner, Penn Hills’ Corey Thomas and Aliquippa’s Larry Walker Jr.

Penn Hills’ Jon LeDonne and Seneca Valley’s Ron Butschle are assistant coaches for the West.

The game is May 5 at Mansion Park in Altoona. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

WEST OFFENSE

QB, Joe Fagnano, Williamsport

QB, Connor Watkins, Loyalsock

RB, Nyzair Smith, Dallastown

RB, Dayjure Stewart, York

WR, Cohen Russell, State College

WR, Mike Trimbur, South Fayette

WR, Gerald Ross, Loyalsock

WR, Tyler Brennan, North Hills

HB, Jeremy Bullock, State College

TE, Stone Huffman, Cumberland Valley

OL, Dominic Serapiglia, Thomas Jefferson

OL, Mike Dorundo, Pine-Richland

OL, Tom Elia, South Fayette

OL, Joshua Howells, Hollidaysburg

OL, Jeffrey Bonnette, Shaler

OL, Nathan Howells, Hollidaysburg

OL, Riley Noble, Canon-McMillan

K/P, Ryan Coe, South Fayette

WEST DEFENSE

DT, Collin Instone, Richland

DT, Carmen Barone, Loyalsock

DT, Raymond Christas, Dallastown

DE, Justin Resto, Cedar Cliff

DE, Hunter Brown, Wellsboro

LB, Jake Stebbins, Seneca Valley

LB, Anthony Cerminara, Pine-Richland

LB, Thomas Wyatt, McKeesport

LB, Gianni Rizzo, Norwin

DB, Dom Dodson, Central Catholic

DB, Dayln Brickner, Beaver Falls

DB, Rob Rideout, York

DB, Konota Gaskins, McKeesport

DB, Jayvon Thrift, Norwin

DB, Corey Thomas, Penn Hills

DB, Larry Walker Jr., Aliquippa

WEST COACHES

Head Coach, Larry Wiser, Clarion

Assistant, Ron Butschle, Seneca Valley

Assistant, Don Fyfe, Shade

Assistant, Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills

Assistant, Brad Orlando, McDowell

Assistant, Greg Page, Homer-Center

EAST OFFENSE

QB, Matt O’Connor, Lower Merion

QB, Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt

RB, Shamar Edwards, North Penn

RB, Nasir Legree, Liberty

WR, Johnny Freeman, St. Joseph’s Prep

WR, Kennedy Poles, Penn Wood

WR, Selvin Haynes, Upper Dublin

WR, Jequest Garced-Rexroth, Susquehanna Twp.

WR, Seth Degree, West Catholic

HB, Nick Viva, Nazareth Area

TE, Nick Gallo, Council Rock South

ATH, Rynell Gantt, Harrisburg

OL, Josh Moore, Wallenpaupack

OL, Jack Kempsey, North Schuylkill

OL, Quinton Derr, Upper Dublin

OL, Stanford Maison, Milton Hershey

OL, Zack Tarburton, Pennridge

OL, Marc Villano, Downingtown West

OL, Gabe Bollinger, Central Dauphin

K/P, Jack Rodenberger, Manheim Twp.

EAST DEFENSE

DT, Chance Smith, Wallenpaupack

DT, Connor Bishop, Archbishop Wood

DT, Dwayne Majors, Conwell-Egan

DE, Luke Painton, Berks Catholic

DE, Trevor Harris, Liberty

DE, Tion Holmes, Coatesville

LB, Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic

LB, Jao Burney, Harrisburg

LB, Oleh Manzyk, Neshaminy

DB, Zach Bouggess, St. Joseph’s Prep

DB, Izaiah McPherson, Emmaus

DB, Isaiah Gilmore, Wilson West Lawn

DB, Jalen Goodman, Lower Merion

DB, Broc Grosser, Halifax Area

EAST COACHES

Head coach, Joe Headen, Susquehanna Twp.

Assistant, Jim Chapman, Bartram

Assistant, Matt Gingrich, Annville-Cleona

Assistant, Wally Hall, North Schuylkill

Assistant, Bob Miller, Eastern Lebanon

Assistant, Jon Scepanski, Northeastern

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

