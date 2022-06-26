1st state playoff victory headlines Quaker Valley boys lacrosse season

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember is pressured by Mars’ Carson Tomcik during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on May 26 at Robert Morris.

Quaker Valley’s boys lacrosse season started early and ran late.

“This was a historic and fun season,” coach Chip Hansen said. “This started with the senior dinner in February when the seniors set their goals to win the section, finish in the top three of the WPIAL and win a state playoff game. No QV (boys lacrosse) team had won a state playoff game until this year.”

The Quakers posted a 17-3 record, won their section crown, finished as the WPIAL 2A runner-up and defeated District 10 champion Cathedral Prep, 14-4, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

After taking first place in Section 1-2A with an 8-0 record, QV landed a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs. The second-seeded Quakers defeated No. 10 North Hills, 14-4, and No. 3 Indiana, 12-8, before losing a 19-3 decision to No. 1 powerhouse Mars in the championship game.

“This was a very balanced team with a strong defense and goalie and two-way midfielders who all could score and play good defense,” Hansen said. “We had a powerful attack, and we were dominant in the faceoffs and our wing play. We also had great ball movement, were unselfish and had strong senior leadership.

“All our wins were total team wins; everyone contributed. This started with practice. They all worked hard, got better every practice and competed and challenged one another. They had fun and practiced and played with confidence.”

QV started out by reeling off a 13-game winning streak and ended the regular season with a sparkling 14-1 record.

The Quakers’ starting lineup in the second half of the season and for the playoffs consisted of two seniors, Kellen Auth and Archer Eubanks, and junior Kyle Hammond at the attack position; seniors Will Campbell, Patrick Cutchember, junior Christian Brown and freshman Marcus Richey at midfield; seniors Justin Richey, Maston Diemert and junior Ben Carlson on defense; senior long stick middle Tim Smith; and Calahan Bedard at goalie. Smith also saw time on defense while Marcus Richey also played attack/defense.

Another starter was junior attacker Ben Thomas, an impact player who was ineligible for the postseason because he transferred from another school. Also, junior attacker Logan Richey was a starter before having season-ending knee surgery.

Cutchember, a four-year varsity starter, Bedard, Campbell and Justin Richey served as co-captains.

Bedard was a two-year starter at goalie although he was injured for most of his junior season. He plans to attend Syracuse in the fall to study aerospace engineering and is pursuing his private pilot’s license.

“I thought the team’s performance this year was outstanding,” Bedard said.

The top reserves on this year’s QV team included senior midfielders Henry Wagner, Luca Raymond, Nate Dicks and Brennan Edwards, senior Hayden Earlewine and freshman Davin Gartley at LSM and juniors Dom Floro and Brady McClay on defense.

The Quakers’ scoring leaders were Auth (29 goals-40 assists—69 points), Hammond (52-10—62), Cutchember (40-16—56), Thomas (26-16—42) and Campbell (26-6—32).

Cutchember was named All-WPIAL and all-section and was joined on the section all-star team by Auth, Campbell, Justin Richey and Bedard.

An Academic All-American and U.S. Military Academy recruit, Campbell was a faceoff specialist for the Quakers. He won 208 faceoffs while losing 102 (67.1%). He also finished No. 1 on the team in ground balls with 138.

Bedard made 150 saves and surrendered 94 goals as the Quakers outscored the opposition 250-109, averaging 12.5 goals per game while allowing 5.5.

“Quaker Valley lacrosse has been a tremendous experience for me,” Bedard said. “It was a privilege to be a part of one of the best teams — if not the best team — in Quaker Valley lacrosse history.”

QV ranked ninth in Class 2A in the MaxPreps final 2022 state rankings.

