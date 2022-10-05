1st-time winners Beaver, Ligonier Valley among WPIAL Sportsmanship Award recipients

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Liam Gibson works out on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Beaver.

First-time winners Beaver and Ligonier Valley were among five schools named Wednesday as recipients of the annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Award.

Hampton, Penn-Trafford and St. Joseph also received the award, which honored schools that demonstrated “the elements of good sportsmanship” in the 2021-22 school year. This was the 26th year for the program, and Beaver and Ligonier Valley were the 68th and 69th different schools to receive the recognition, according to the WPIAL.

Winning schools will be honored Nov. 16 during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at the Heinz History Center.

Hampton won the award for the seventh time, while Penn-Trafford and St. Joseph were two-time winners. Schools can be nominated by another school, by an officials’ chapter or through a self-nomination.

