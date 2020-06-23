2 Pa. football teams, 1 from WPIAL make MaxPreps preseason Top 100 rankings

By:

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 5:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Ed Tillman scores during the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ PIAA Class 6A state semifinal against St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mansion Park in Altoona.

Defending WPIAL champion Central Catholic was one of two Pennsylvania football teams ranked in the MaxPreps preseason Top 100.

The Vikings were ranked 92nd nationally.

The other Pennsylvania team to make the rankings was defending PIAA Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep, which defeated Central Catholic in last year’s state semifinals. The Philadelphia team was ranked seventh.

Twenty-four states were represented in the rankings but more than half of the teams came from four states. Texas had 17 teams ranked, California had 15, Florida had 14 and Georgia had eight.

The preseason Top 10 includes:

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

5. North Shore (Houston)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

7. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

8. Duncanville (Texas)

9. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

10. Chandler (Ariz.)

See the complete Top 100

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic