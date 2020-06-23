2 Pa. football teams, 1 from WPIAL make MaxPreps preseason Top 100 rankings
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Defending WPIAL champion Central Catholic was one of two Pennsylvania football teams ranked in the MaxPreps preseason Top 100.
The Vikings were ranked 92nd nationally.
The other Pennsylvania team to make the rankings was defending PIAA Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep, which defeated Central Catholic in last year’s state semifinals. The Philadelphia team was ranked seventh.
Twenty-four states were represented in the rankings but more than half of the teams came from four states. Texas had 17 teams ranked, California had 15, Florida had 14 and Georgia had eight.
The preseason Top 10 includes:
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
5. North Shore (Houston)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
7. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
8. Duncanville (Texas)
9. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
10. Chandler (Ariz.)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
