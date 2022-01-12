2 WPIAL coaches picked as assistants for Big 33 Football Classic

WPIAL football coaches Matt Humbert of Belle Vernon and T.J. Plack of Peters Township will serve as Team Pennsylvania assistants for the Big 33 Football Classic in May.

The coaching staffs were announced Wednesday for the Memorial Day all-star game.

Tyrone’s John Franco will serve as Pennsylvania’s head coach. Franco, who has a 261-128-2 career record, led Tyrone to the state finals three times, winning a PIAA title in 1999.

He is assisted by Humbert, Plack, Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn, Imhotep Charter’s Devon Johnson, Conemaugh Township’s Tony Penna, Wissahickon’s Bruce Fleming and Bangor’s Paul Reduzzi.

Humbert is Pennsylvania’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Plack will coach the wide receivers. Both led their teams to the WPIAL finals in recent years.

Peters Township was Class 5A runner-up in 2019 and ‘20. Belle Vernon reached the WPIAL 4A finals in 2019 and ‘21.

Pennsylvania will play Maryland at 2 p.m. May 30 at Bishop McDevitt’s stadium in Harrisburg, a new host venue for the event. Central Dauphin had hosted the game since 2017.

DeMatha Catholic coach Bill McGregor will lead the Maryland team.

McGregor’s assistants are Brendan Riley of Parkside, Rob Harris of Broadneck, Craig Jefferies of Oxon Hill, Keith Robinson of Fallson, Will Weathers of DeMatha Catholic, Joe Battaglia of Concordia Prep, Tony Rinaudo of Boys Latin and Tom Abel of Dundalk.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

