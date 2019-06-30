2 WPIAL schools honored nationally in preseason football rankings

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 30, 2019 | 4:05 PM

Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during their game against Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland High School on Nov. 9, 2018.

WPIAL football teams Penn Hills and Pine-Richland were recognized by High School Football American in its national preseason rankings.

Neither school cracked the Top 125 released Friday, but both were included in a list of 100 honorable mention selections.

Three Pennsylvania teams were ranked. St. Joseph’s Prep was fourth overall, Coatesville was No. 83 and Harrisburg was No. 96.

Also earning honorable mention were Erie Cathedral Prep, Manheim Central and Southern Columbia.

A pair of West Coast powerhouses were ranked first and second overall: Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif., and St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif.

Here it is! The 2019 High School Football America Preseason 100. https://t.co/0ZlimDIHnI — HS Football America (@HSFBamerica) June 28, 2019

