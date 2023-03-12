20 WPIAL teams learn sites, times for 2nd round of PIAA girls basketball playoffs

By:

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 1:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Violet Johnson scores against Juniata Valley during their PIAA Class A first round state playoff game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Deer Lakes.

The WPIAL started with 37 girls basketball teams participating in the PIAA playoffs and after first-round play on opening weekend, the field of District 7 representatives has been sliced to 20 teams.

Here are the sites and times for second-round games Tuesday and Wednesday on The Road to Hershey.

Girls 6A

Mt. Lebanon (18-8) vs. North Allegheny (21-5) at North Hills on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon (27-2) vs. Norwin (22-4) at Bald Eagle on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (22-3) vs. Pennsbury (21-8) at Chambersburg on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Girls 5A

South Fayette (25-2) vs. Mechanicsburg (20-7) at Altoona on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Mars (18-8) vs. Cathedral Prep (22-1) at Sharon on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg (24-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (23-4) at Armstrong on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport (22-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-9) at Norwin on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Girls 4A

Blackhawk (22-4) vs. Knoch (18-9) at Hampton on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

North Catholic (23-3) vs. Harbor Creek (20-6) at Westminster College on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Girls 3A

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-7) vs. Avonworth (20-5) at North Hills on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (24-3) at Slippery Rock University on Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

Laurel (24-3) vs. River Valley (26-2) at Armstrong on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Girls 2A

Kennedy Catholic (22-4) vs. Burgettstown (21-6) at New Castle on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (22-5) vs. Maplewood (21-5) at Slippery Rock University on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview (19-7) vs. Shenango (23-4) at Westminster College on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Girls A

Aquinas Academy (17-9) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (21-5) at Norwin on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.

Elk County Catholic (24-4) vs. Union (19-6) at Clarion University on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.