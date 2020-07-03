2019-20 Trib Cup: Basketball success lifts OLSH to repeat in Class 2A

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The OLSH boys basketball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Sto-Rox in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

Though the school did not sweep gold in football along with both boys and girls basketball like it did the previous year, one championship out of three was enough to give Our Lady of the Sacred Heart another Class 2A Trib Cup.

The honors continue with the announcement of the 2019-20 HSSN Trib Cup winners, including another victory for the small private school in Coraopolis.

“To be honest, with everything that happened in the spring, we kind of lost track about the possibility of winning the award again,” OLSH athletic director Michael McDonald said. “It’s a compliment to all of our coaches and kids for their performances for the seasons we were able to have.”

OLSH scored points in six fall and winter sports, but most of the 190 total points were registered by the Chargers boys basketball team, which won a section title, earned a second straight WPIAL crown and was one of the favorites in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs heading into the quarterfinals before the postseason tournament was postponed and eventually canceled because the worldwide pandemic.

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 10 points for a berth in a PIAA playoff tournament, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up. North Allegheny was crowned the Class 6A champion.

In July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting the six cup champions. Click here to watch a podcast interview with OLSH athletic director Michael McDonald.

While OLSH won with a 50-point cushion, only 15 points separated the rest of the Top 5 with Riverview in second, Carlynton third, Serra Catholic fourth and Mohawk and Sto-Rox finishing tied for fifth.

2019-2020 Class 2A Trib HSSN Sports Cup Results:

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 190

2. Riverview – 140

3. Carlynton – 135

4. Serra Catholic – 130

5t. Mohawk – 125

5t. Sto-Rox – 125

7. Neshannock – 105

8. Shenango – 100

9. Burgettstown – 95

10. South Side – 80

11. Laurel – 75

12. Northgate – 65

13t. Brentwood – 55

13t. Fort Cherry – 55

15. Chartiers-Houston – 50

16. Carmichaels – 40

17. Bentworth – 30

17. Jeannette – 30

19. Aliquippa – 20

19. Apollo-Ridge – 20

19. Frazier – 20

22. Propel Schools – 10

