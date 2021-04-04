2021 Trib 10 Girls Basketball All-Stars
By:
Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 2:30 PM
This year’s Trib 10 girls basketball all-star team has an impressive collection of medals.
This winter alone, counting both gold and silver medals, these players combined collected eight from the WPIAL and added four more from the PIAA.
But for many, this year’s medal wasn’t their first.
Chartiers Valley teammates Perri Page and Aislin Malcolm along with Rochester’s Alexis Robinson and Corynne Hauser all celebrated their third WPIAL titles in a row.
And with four juniors on this list, their collections might not be complete.
Ashleigh Connor
Mt. Lebanon, G, 5-10, Jr.
Connor averaged 21 points and led the Blue Devils to the WPIAL 6A semifinals. A Division I recruit, Connor lists offers from Cleveland State, Kennesaw State, Oakland and Xavier.
Watch Ashleigh Connor highlights
Courtney Dahlquist
Trinity, F, 6-1, Sr.
A Campbell recruit, Dahlquist averaged 17 points and led Trinity to a runner-up finish in WPIAL Class 5A for the second year in a row. The Hillers (21-2) pulled off two of the biggest wins of the regular season, topping both Chartiers Valley and North Allegheny.
Watch Courtney Dahlquist highlights
Lizzy Groetsch
North Allegheny, G, 5-11, Sr.
A Penn recruit, Groetsch averaged 17 points per game, leading North Allegheny to a fourth WPIAL 6A title in the past six years and the first state championship in team history. She scored 46 points combined in her last two games in the PIAA tournament.
Watch Lizzy Groetsch highlights
Corynne Hauser
Rochester, G, 5-8, Jr.
Hauser, who averaged 20 points, celebrated her third WPIAL title in three years. She scored 23 points in the WPIAL finals. She has a list of Division I offers that includes American, Akron, Fordham, Kent State, Iona, Navy, Radford and St. Joseph’s.
Watch Corynne Hauser highlights
Paige Julian
Mohawk, G, 5-8, Sr.
A West Liberty recruit, Julian was part of a standout senior class at Mohawk that won its second consecutive WPIAL title and reached the state finals for the first time in school history. She averaged 21 ppg and scored a team-high 23 in the PIAA championship game in Hershey.
Aislin Malcolm
Chartiers Valley, G, 5-11, Jr.
A Pitt recruit, Malcolm averaged 16.8 points and helped lead the Colts to a third consecutive WPIAL title and a PIAA runner-up finish. Chartiers Valley also set a state record this season for consecutive wins at 64 games.
Watch Aislin Malcolm highlights
Perri Page
Chartiers Valley, G, 6-0, jr.
A Columbia recruit, Page averaged a double-double for the WPIAL champions and PIAA runners-up with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The WPIAL title was the team’s third in a row. She is the daughter of former Pitt men’s basketball standout Julius Page.
Emma Pavelek
Beaver, G, 5-8, Sr.
A Navy recruit, Pavelek averaged 15 ppg for the WPIAL champion Bobcats, who went 20-1 and won their first district title. Pavelek is also a standout track and field athlete. She won the WPIAL high jump title as a sophomore and placed second in the state that year.
Alexis Robison
Rochester, G, 5-7, Sr.
In the past three seasons combined, Rochester went 62-12 and won three WPIAL championship trophies. Robison was a key piece for the success. She averaged 19 ppg this winter for the Rams (16-4), and had 29 points in the WPIAL finals.
Watch Alexis Robison highlights
Olivia Westphal
Bethel Park, G, 5-10, Sr.
The Duquesne recruit averaged 23.3 ppg and led Bethel Park to a 15-4 record and trip to the WPIAL 6A quarterfinals. ESPN ranked her among the 100 best girls basketball recruits in the country at No. 90.
Watch Olivia Westphal highlights
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Chartiers Valley, Mohawk, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Rochester, Trinity
More High School Basketball• 2021 Trib 10 Boys Basketball All-Stars
• Valley News Dispatch Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Plum’s Kennedie Montue
• Valley News Dispatch Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan
• Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Latrobe’s Anna Rafferty
• Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year: GCC’s Brevan Williams