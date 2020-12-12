2020 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Football All-Stars

Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 4:24 PM

First team

Brad Birch

Jeannette, QB, fr.

The talented ninth-grader helped lead the Jayhawks to the school’s 10th WPIAL title. He completed 117 of 184 passes for 1,676 yards and 30 touchdowns. Late in the season, he started to become a running threat. He rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He broke his left foot in the WPIAL championship game and missed the PIAA playoffs.

Brett Birch

Jeannette, WR/DB, jr.

Birch led the Jayhawks with 46 catches for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with five. He returned a punt for a touchdown against Rochester.

Alex Briggs

Greensburg Salem, RB/DB, sr.

Briggs rushed for 619 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Golden Lions. He was a first-team Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference all-star. He also was a solid defensive player.

Zach Cernuto

Southmoreland, QB, sr.

Cernuto concluded his career with another solid season. He completed 78 of 138 passes for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 235 yards and scored a touchdown. He was an all-conference selection.

Toby Cline

Jeannette, WR/LB, sr.

Cline was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. He caught 40 passes for 664 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also was one of the top tacklers on the team, had five interceptions and two quarterback sacks.

Danny Dlugos

Greensburg C.C., RB/LB, jr.

Dlugos had a solid year during what turned out to be a disappointing season for the Centurions. He rushed for 474 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He was also one of the leading tacklers on defense.

Ian Fasano

Mt. Pleasant, OL/DT, sr.

This is the second consecutive season Fasano was named to the Terrific 25. He was a dominating defensive lineman and a strong blocker on offense. He was a Class 3A Interstate Conference first-teamer.

Brad Ford

Penn-Trafford WR/RB/DB, sr.

A big-play machine, Ford had a 99-yard touchdown run, and he caught 13 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns. He also broke up nine passes. He was a first-team all-conference selection.

Nate Frye

Penn-Trafford, RB/DB, sr.

Frye was the leading tackler on the team with 57. He also had three interceptions. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns. He also was a first-team all-conference player.

Anthony Giansante

Norwin, G, sr.

Giansante steadily improved over the years as a blocker. He is receiving Division I offers. He was a first-team Class 6A all-conference selection.

Jude Grzywinski

Ligonier Valley, C/DL, jr.

One of two starters back on offense for the Rams in their return to the WPIAL, Grzywinski anchored a line that got better all season.

Colton Johns

Franklin Regional, RB/LB, sr.

Johns rushed for 196 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards. He was one of the team’s top tacklers and a leader. He was a first-team Class 5A Big East all-conference selection.

Sean Knight

Hempfield, C/DE, sr.

A first-team all-Class 6A honoree for his outstanding blocking, Knight also was a solid defensive player as an end.

Tucker Knupp

Latrobe, TE/LB, sr.

Knupp was one of the Wildcats’ leading tacklers. He had 52 tackles, six sacks and seven tackles for loss. He had 16 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He was named a Class 5A Big East Conference all-star.

Tanner Krevokuch

Norwin, TE/DE, sr.

Krevokuch had 13 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Knights. He also was a strong defensive player. He was named to the Class 6A first team as a tight end.

Quinton Martin

Belle Vernon, WR/RB/DB, fr.

Pitt already has offered this talented freshman who started at wide receiver and moved to running back when the starter was injured late in the season. He rushed for 425 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and caught six passes for 119 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.

James Sanders

Jeannette, WR/DB, sr.

Sanders switched from quarterback to wide receiver and became one of the team’s top targets. He finished with 35 catches for a team-high 702 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had three interceptions and broke up a team-high 15 passes.

Mario Sarnic

Franklin Regional, WR/DB, sr.

Sarnic rebounded from an injury his junior season to lead the Panthers in receiving with 32 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He also was a sound defensive player. He was named to the Class 5A Big East Conference first team.

Roberto Smith Jr.

Jeannette, RB/QB/LB, sr.

Smith Jr. stepped in at quarterback after Brad Birch was injured in the WPIAL championship game and led the Jayhawks to their fourth PIAA championship game. Smith finished with a team-high 22 touchdowns, and he completed 36 of 71 passes for 804 yards and five touchdowns. He also had four interceptions.

Chase Vecchio

Penn-Trafford, WR/LB, sr.

Vecchio was one of nine Warriors named to the first team in the Big East Conference. He led P-T with 18 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also was 2 for 2 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He had 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

C.J. Waldier

Yough, WR/DB, sr.

Waldier caught 46 passes for 668 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards. He was a first-team Class 3A Interstate Conference all-star.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, TE/LB, jr.

One of the leading tacklers for the Leopards, Weightman also played tight end, where he was a valuable blocker. He was a first-team Class 4A Big Eight Conference all-star. He also is an all-state wrestler in Class AAA.

Devin Whitlock

Belle Vernon, QB/DB, jr.

The multi-sport star emerged as a big-play threat for the Leopards. Whitlock rushed for 1,982 yards and 21 touchdowns on 100 carries and passed for more than 500 yards. Belle Vernon reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

Cade Yacamelli

Penn-Trafford, RB/LB, jr.

Yacamelli was the second-leading rusher on the team with 680 yards and eight touchdowns. He had nine catches for 67 yards and two scores. He also returned kicks. He has a Division I offer from Penn and was a first-team all-conference running back.

Second team

Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, RB, sr.

Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley, RB/DB, junior

Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant, DL, sr.

Elijah Binakonsky, Jeannette, TE/LB, so.

Connor Chrisman, Norwin, WR, sr.

Cole Darragh, Penn-Trafford, LB, sr.

Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford, WR/DB, sr.

Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, TE, jr.

Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley, TE/LB, jr.

Emilio Huerta, Jeannette, OL/DL, sr.

Isaac Landry, Latrobe, DL/OL, sr.

Cain Latta, Derry, C, sr.

Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, C, sr.

Gamal Marballie, Yough, QB/RB, sr.

Dakota Marion, Belle Vernon, OL, sr.

Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, OL/DL, jr.

Matt McDowell, Derry, RB/DB, sr.

Joe McGough, Greensburg Salem, OL, sr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, T, jr.

Roman Pellis, Hempfield, WR, sr.

Josh Pelusi, Franklin Regional, OL/DL, jr.

Mario Perkins, Hempfield, RB/LB, sr.

Kaelan Piscar, Jeannette, WR/LB, sr.

Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley, QB, so.

Caden Smith, Franklin Regional, LB, jr.

