2020 Valley News Dispatch Football All-Stars

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Freeport's Vinnie Clark Submitted by Shawn Liotta Burrell's AJ Corrado returns for the 2020 season. Submitted Dylan Cook paced the Leechburg passing attack in 2020. Submitted Apollo-Ridge's Klay Fitzroy Submitted Kiski Area's Calvin Heinle Submitted by Tom Loughran Fox Chapel's Lorenzo Jenkins returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by John Gaillot Freeport's Ben Lane returns for the 2020 season. Nikkala Anne Photography Junior Brandon Lawhorn-Moore helped anchor the offensive line for the Kiski Area football team. Submitted by Randy Walters Leechburg's Braylan Lovelace finished with 128 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Friday's 55-37 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Submitted Senior lineman Wahkeem Roman was a force on both sides of the ball for the Highlands football team in 2020 Submitted Highlands' Jeremiah Saunders Nikkala Anne Photography Senior Jack Dilts shined at defensive end for the Kiski Area football team in 2020. Submitted Plum's Ryan Hubner Submitted by Matt Morgan Plum's Reed Martin returns for the 2020 season. Submitted Plum's Max Matolcsy Submitted Plum's Preston Sunday Moriarity Photography Plum senior lineman Evan Azzara has committed to Miami (Ohio). Submitted by Matt Morgan Plum's Logan Brooks returns for the 2020 season. Submitted Plum's Eryck Moore Submitted Demitri Fritch made the most of his final season with the Springale football team. Submitted Springdale's Cavin Kindler Submitted Brock White was an offensive standout for the Highlands football team in 2020 Submitted Senior Matt Haus was a dependable performr on special teams for the Springdale football team.

Here’s a look at the 2020 Valley News Dispatch football all-star team:

Evan Azzara

Plum, OL/DL, sr.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior was a key piece of an offensive line that helped the Mustangs racked up 344.7 yards per game. The Miami (Ohio) commit was first-team all-conference and was selected to the MaxPreps all-state second team.

Logan Brooks

Plum, WR/DB, sr.

The first-team all-conference performer on offense hauled in 18 passes for 389 yards and tied for the team lead with six touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Defensively, he recorded 30 tackles and picked off three passes.

Vinnie Clark

Freeport, WR/DB/K, jr.

A do-it-all player for the Yellowjackets, Clark caught 27 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He handled kicking duties as well.

A.J. Corrado

Burrell, WR/DB, sr.

Corrado finished seventh in the WPIAL with 686 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first year of high school football. He also averaged 17.2 yards per catch.

Dylan Cook

Leechburg, QB, sr.

Cook passed for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns in Leechburg’s new fast-paced offense. He also rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns while leading an offense that scored 34.3 points per game.

Jack Dilts

Kiski Area, TE/DL, sr.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound two-way standout created headaches for opposing offenses and earned first-team Class 5A Northeast Conference honors at defensive end. He will play at Duquesne.

Klay Fitzroy

Apollo-Ridge, WR/DB, sr.

Fitzroy registered 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions. He led the Vikings to their first WPIAL semifinals appearance in school history.

Demitri Fritch

Springdale, WR/DB, sr.

Fritch caught 28 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns, added 102 rushing yards and two scores and completed 7 of 11 passes for 212 yards and two TDs. He also recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions.

Matt Haus

Springdale, K/P, sr.

Haus converted all eight of his field-goal attempts with a season-long of 43 against Clairton. Also a starter for the soccer team, he was 35 of 36 on extra points and landed four punts inside the 20.

Calvin Heinle

Kiski Area, WR/DB, jr.

Heinle led the Cavaliers with 23 catches for 512 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He averaged 85.3 yards per game and 22.3 yards per catch this season.

Ryan Hubner

Plum, QB/DB, sr.

Hubner directed an offense that averaged 33.3 points through nine games. The Greater Allegheny all-conference pick threw for 1,301 yards and 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and he added 408 rushing yards and six TDs.

Lorenzo Jenkins

Fox Chapel, WR/DB, jr.

Jenkins caught 31 passes for 492 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Foxes in all three categories. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch.

Cavin Kindler

Springdale, RB/LB, sr.

The two-way standout rushed for 552 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries. Defensively, he made 61 tackles with a sack and an interception. Three blocked kicks on special teams added to his resume.

Ben Lane

Freeport, QB/DB, so.

In five games under center, Lane threw for 920 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 356 yards and six touchdowns.

Brandon Lawhorn-Moore

Kiski Area, OL/DL, jr.

A big piece of the Cavaliers offensive line with multiple Division I offers, Lawhorn-Moore helped his team rush for more than 800 yards and throw for more than 700.

Braylan Lovelace

Leechburg, RB/LB, so.

Lovelace rushed for 983 yards, caught 27 passes for 325 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He rushed for 392 yards and four touchdowns in a 76-25 victory over Riverview.

Reed Martin

Plum, ATH, sr.

Martin kicked off, kicked field goals and extra points, punted, returned kicks and ran, passed and caught the football. He converted a 41-yard field goal, had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs and hauled in 39 passes for 534 yards and six TDs.

Max Matolcsy

Plum, TE/LB, sr.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Penn commit earned all-conference first-team honors on defense after leading the Mustangs in tackles with 75, including 17 in a win over Hampton. He added four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Eryck Moore

Plum, RB, soph.

Moore enjoyed a breakout season, finishing with 862 yards on 108 carries — an 8.0 average — and 13 touchdowns over nine games. The first-team all-conference pick ran for more than 100 yards five times.

Wahkeem Roman

Highlands, OL/DL, sr.

Roman led a Highlands offensive line that blocked for a 1,300-yard passer. He also recorded 57 tackles, four sacks and recovered four fumbles.

Jeremiah Saunders

Highlands, OL/LB, sr.

Saunders tallied a team-high 69 tackles and recorded three sacks for the Golden Rams. He also scored one rushing touchdown.

Preston Sunday

Plum, RB/LB, sr.

One of Plum’s heart-and-soul defenders, the first-team all-conference pick recorded 71 tackles, including four sacks, to help limit opponents to 11.9 points a game, second only to Thomas Jefferson (10.9) in Class 4A.

Brock White

Highlands, RB/LB, jr.

The running and pass-catching threat carried 141 times for 654 yards and seven touchdowns and added 13 receptions for 179 yards and six scores. He also contributed 36 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

Second-team all-stars

Alex Arledge, Burrell, QB, sr.

Josh Boak, Burrell, RB/LB, sr.

Eliam Booker, Kiski Area, OL/LB, sr.

Tyler Buterbaugh, Knoch, WR/LB, sr.

Dean Cecere, Riverview, RB/LB, sr.

Josh Cummings, Plum, OL/DL, sr.

Caden DiCaprio, Burrell, RB/LB, jr.

Ian Durci, Burrell, WR/DB, sr.

Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, P, jr.

Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge, QB/DB, sr.

Zach Fields, Plum, WR/DB, sr.

Thomas Golembiewski, Fox Chapel, OL/DL, sr.

Dalton Hamm, Leechburg, OL/LB, sr.

Justin Hooper, Valley, RB/DB, sr.

Gage Howard, Springdale, OL/DL, jr.

D.J. Loveland, Highlands, WR/DB, sr.

Billy Lyons, Freeport, RB/LB, jr.

Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, OL/DL, sr.

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, RB/LB, sr.

Justin Rice, Fox Chapel, QB/DB, sr.

Eli Rich, Leechburg, WR/DE, sr.

Paul Sciullo, Deer Lakes, OL/DL, sr.

Chandler Thimons, Highlands, QB, so.

Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, RB/LB, jr.

Lucas Yard, Apollo-Ridge, OL/DL, sr.

