2020 Valley News Dispatch Football All-Stars
By:
Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 4:39 PM
Here’s a look at the 2020 Valley News Dispatch football all-star team:
Evan Azzara
Plum, OL/DL, sr.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior was a key piece of an offensive line that helped the Mustangs racked up 344.7 yards per game. The Miami (Ohio) commit was first-team all-conference and was selected to the MaxPreps all-state second team.
Logan Brooks
Plum, WR/DB, sr.
The first-team all-conference performer on offense hauled in 18 passes for 389 yards and tied for the team lead with six touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Defensively, he recorded 30 tackles and picked off three passes.
Vinnie Clark
Freeport, WR/DB/K, jr.
A do-it-all player for the Yellowjackets, Clark caught 27 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He handled kicking duties as well.
A.J. Corrado
Burrell, WR/DB, sr.
Corrado finished seventh in the WPIAL with 686 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first year of high school football. He also averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
Dylan Cook
Leechburg, QB, sr.
Cook passed for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns in Leechburg’s new fast-paced offense. He also rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns while leading an offense that scored 34.3 points per game.
Jack Dilts
Kiski Area, TE/DL, sr.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound two-way standout created headaches for opposing offenses and earned first-team Class 5A Northeast Conference honors at defensive end. He will play at Duquesne.
Klay Fitzroy
Apollo-Ridge, WR/DB, sr.
Fitzroy registered 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions. He led the Vikings to their first WPIAL semifinals appearance in school history.
Demitri Fritch
Springdale, WR/DB, sr.
Fritch caught 28 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns, added 102 rushing yards and two scores and completed 7 of 11 passes for 212 yards and two TDs. He also recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions.
Matt Haus
Springdale, K/P, sr.
Haus converted all eight of his field-goal attempts with a season-long of 43 against Clairton. Also a starter for the soccer team, he was 35 of 36 on extra points and landed four punts inside the 20.
Calvin Heinle
Kiski Area, WR/DB, jr.
Heinle led the Cavaliers with 23 catches for 512 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He averaged 85.3 yards per game and 22.3 yards per catch this season.
Ryan Hubner
Plum, QB/DB, sr.
Hubner directed an offense that averaged 33.3 points through nine games. The Greater Allegheny all-conference pick threw for 1,301 yards and 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and he added 408 rushing yards and six TDs.
Lorenzo Jenkins
Fox Chapel, WR/DB, jr.
Jenkins caught 31 passes for 492 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Foxes in all three categories. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch.
Cavin Kindler
Springdale, RB/LB, sr.
The two-way standout rushed for 552 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries. Defensively, he made 61 tackles with a sack and an interception. Three blocked kicks on special teams added to his resume.
Ben Lane
Freeport, QB/DB, so.
In five games under center, Lane threw for 920 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 356 yards and six touchdowns.
Brandon Lawhorn-Moore
Kiski Area, OL/DL, jr.
A big piece of the Cavaliers offensive line with multiple Division I offers, Lawhorn-Moore helped his team rush for more than 800 yards and throw for more than 700.
Braylan Lovelace
Leechburg, RB/LB, so.
Lovelace rushed for 983 yards, caught 27 passes for 325 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He rushed for 392 yards and four touchdowns in a 76-25 victory over Riverview.
Reed Martin
Plum, ATH, sr.
Martin kicked off, kicked field goals and extra points, punted, returned kicks and ran, passed and caught the football. He converted a 41-yard field goal, had 24 touchbacks on kickoffs and hauled in 39 passes for 534 yards and six TDs.
Max Matolcsy
Plum, TE/LB, sr.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Penn commit earned all-conference first-team honors on defense after leading the Mustangs in tackles with 75, including 17 in a win over Hampton. He added four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Eryck Moore
Plum, RB, soph.
Moore enjoyed a breakout season, finishing with 862 yards on 108 carries — an 8.0 average — and 13 touchdowns over nine games. The first-team all-conference pick ran for more than 100 yards five times.
Wahkeem Roman
Highlands, OL/DL, sr.
Roman led a Highlands offensive line that blocked for a 1,300-yard passer. He also recorded 57 tackles, four sacks and recovered four fumbles.
Jeremiah Saunders
Highlands, OL/LB, sr.
Saunders tallied a team-high 69 tackles and recorded three sacks for the Golden Rams. He also scored one rushing touchdown.
Preston Sunday
Plum, RB/LB, sr.
One of Plum’s heart-and-soul defenders, the first-team all-conference pick recorded 71 tackles, including four sacks, to help limit opponents to 11.9 points a game, second only to Thomas Jefferson (10.9) in Class 4A.
Brock White
Highlands, RB/LB, jr.
The running and pass-catching threat carried 141 times for 654 yards and seven touchdowns and added 13 receptions for 179 yards and six scores. He also contributed 36 tackles, four sacks and an interception.
Second-team all-stars
Alex Arledge, Burrell, QB, sr.
Josh Boak, Burrell, RB/LB, sr.
Eliam Booker, Kiski Area, OL/LB, sr.
Tyler Buterbaugh, Knoch, WR/LB, sr.
Dean Cecere, Riverview, RB/LB, sr.
Josh Cummings, Plum, OL/DL, sr.
Caden DiCaprio, Burrell, RB/LB, jr.
Ian Durci, Burrell, WR/DB, sr.
Cody Dykes, Kiski Area, P, jr.
Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge, QB/DB, sr.
Zach Fields, Plum, WR/DB, sr.
Thomas Golembiewski, Fox Chapel, OL/DL, sr.
Dalton Hamm, Leechburg, OL/LB, sr.
Justin Hooper, Valley, RB/DB, sr.
Gage Howard, Springdale, OL/DL, jr.
D.J. Loveland, Highlands, WR/DB, sr.
Billy Lyons, Freeport, RB/LB, jr.
Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, OL/DL, sr.
Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, RB/LB, sr.
Justin Rice, Fox Chapel, QB/DB, sr.
Eli Rich, Leechburg, WR/DE, sr.
Paul Sciullo, Deer Lakes, OL/DL, sr.
Chandler Thimons, Highlands, QB, so.
Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area, RB/LB, jr.
Lucas Yard, Apollo-Ridge, OL/DL, sr.
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Valley
More High School Football• Valley News Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year: Springdale’s Logan Dexter
• Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year: Apollo-Ridge’s Logan Harmon
• Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr named Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Player of the Year
• 2020 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Football All-Stars
• Pine-Richland DE Miguel Jackson commits to Charlotte after losing scholarship at Liberty