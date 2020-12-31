2020’s parade of champions in WPIAL sports
By:
Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Most parades draw large crowds that are entertained by the many bands and floats and other spectacles that march through a specific route, making for a fun and unique event.
If you could use one word to describe the year 2020 that was suitable for the eyes of all family members, unique would be a good one.
Trib HSSN is proud to salute the WPIAL and PIAA team and individual champions from the year 2020 in our traditional New Year’s Day parade.
With no spring sports, this is a much shorter parade compared to most years, but these teams and athletes have earned our golden recognition nonetheless.
Consecutive championships are noted in parentheses.
WPIAL Team Champions
2019-20 Winter
Boys Basketball
6A – Butler Golden Tornado
5A – Laurel Highlands Mustangs
4A – Highlands Golden Rams
3A – North Catholic Trojans
2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (2)
A – Vincentian Academy Royals
Girls Basketball
6A – North Allegheny Tigers
5A – Chartiers Valley Colts (2)
4A – North Catholic Trojans (4)
3A – Mohawk Warriors
2A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders
A – Rochester Rams (2)
Wrestling
AAA – Waynesburg
AA – Burrell Buccaneers (14)
Boys Swimming
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (9)
AA – Indiana Little Indians
Girls Swimming
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (12)
AA – Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Competitive Spirit
AAA – Baldwin Highlanders
AA – South Park Eagles
A – Laurel Spartans
Rifle
Butler Golden Tornado
Gymnastics
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)
Boys Bowling
WPIBL – Central Catholic Vikings
Girls Bowling
WPIBL – Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Ice Hockey
PIHL – None crowned
2020 Fall
Football
6A – Central Catholic Vikings (2)
5A – Pine-Richland Rams
4A – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)
3A – Central Valley Warriors (2)
2A – Beaver Falls Tigers
A – Jeannette Jayhawks
Boys Soccer
4A – Seneca Valley Raiders
3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets
2A – Deer Lakes Lancers
A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (2)
Girls Soccer
4A – North Allegheny Tigers (2)
3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (2)
2A – North Catholic Trojans (2)
A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Girls Volleyball
4A – North Allegheny Tigers
3A – Franklin Regional Panthers
2A – North Catholic Trojans
A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4)
Boys Golf
AAA – Franklin Regional Panthers
AA – Sewickley Academy Panthers (8)
Girls Golf
AAA – Peters Township Indians
AA – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (6)
Boys Cross-Country
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)
AA – Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
A – Winchester Thurston Bears (5)
Girls Cross-Country
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)
AA – North Catholic Trojans
A – Mohawk Warriors
Girls Tennis
AAA – Latrobe Wildcats
AA – Knoch Knights
Field Hockey
AAA – Pine-Richland Rams (2)
AA – Penn-Trafford Warriors (5)
A – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (3)
PIAA Team Champions
2019-20 Winter
Boys and Girls Basketball
None crowned
Swimming Class AA
None crowned
Competitive Spirit
Small Varsity – South Fayette Lions
PIAA Team Champions
2020 Fall
Football
5A – Pine-Richland Rams
4A – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)
3A – Central Valley Warriors
Boys Soccer
4A – Seneca Valley Raiders
3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets
Girls Soccer
3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (2)
Girls Volleyball
4A – North Allegheny (4)
Boys Cross-Country
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers
Girls Cross-Country
AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)
Girls Tennis
AA – Knoch Knights
WPIAL Individual Champions
2019-20 Winter
Wrestling
Class AAA
106 – Mac Church (Waynesburg Central)
113 – Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional)
120 – Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley)
126 – Kurtis Phipps (Norwin)
132 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Seneca Valley)
138 – Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg Central)
145 – Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield)
152 – Cole Spencer (Pine-Richland)
160 – Luca Augustine (Waynesburg Central)
170 – Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon)
182 – Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan)
195 – Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon)
220 – Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon)
285 – Isaiah Vance (Hempfield)
Class AA
106 – Chase Brandebura (Carlynton)
113 – Joey Fischer (South Park)
120 – Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward)
126 – Tyler Cymmerman (Derry)
132 – Ian Oswalt (Burrell)
138 – Kenny Duschek (Freedom)
145 – Rocco Ferraro (McGuffey)
152 – AJ Corrado (Burrell)
160 – Thayne Lawrence (Frazier)
170 – Trent Schultheis (Freedom)
182 – Austin Walley (Ellwood City)
195 – Garrett Boone (McGuffey)
220 – Donovan Cutchember (Quaker Valley)
285 – Mitch Miles (Laurel)
Boys Swimming
Class AAA
Diving – David Manelis (Fox Chapel)
200 Freestyle – Ethan Tulenko (Norwin)
200 Individual Medley – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)
50 Freestyle – Ethen Tulenko (Norwin)
100 Butterfly – Owen Blazer (Seneca Valley)
100 Freestyle – Branko Kosanovich (North Allegheny)
500 Freestyle – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)
100 Backstroke – Owen Blazer (Seneca Valley)
100 Breaststroke – Josh Matheny (Upper St. Clair)
Class AA
Diving – Kyle Maziarz (North Catholic)
200 Freestyle – Kyle Thome (Indiana)
200 Individual Medley – Cole Thome (Indiana)
50 Freestyle – Conner McBeth (Neshannock)
100 Butterfly – Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon)
100 Freestyle – Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon)
500 Freestyle – Adam Morrison (Deer Lakes)
100 Backstroke – Alex May (Montour)
100 Breaststroke – Cole Thome (Indiana)
Girls Swimming
Class AAA
Diving – Christina Shi (North Allegheny)
200 Freestyle – Taylor Connors (Upper St. Clair)
200 Individual Medley – Torie Buerger (North Allegheny)
50 Freestyle – Olivia Livingston (Gateway)
100 Butterfly – Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel)
100 Freestyle – Olivia Livingston (Gateway)
500 Freestyle – Molly Smyers (North Allegheny)
100 Backstroke – Torie Buerger (North Allegheny)
100 Breaststroke – Laura Goettler (Butler)
Class AA
Diving – Maggie Foley (North Catholic)
200 Freestyle – Maeve Kelley (Winchester Thurston)
200 Individual Medley – Isabel Huang (Quaker Valley)
50 Freestyle – Heather Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)
100 Butterfly – Maria Mrosko (Laurel Highlands)
100 Freestyle – Hallie Findlan (Thomas Jefferson)
500 Freestyle – Maeve Kelley (Winchester Thurston)
100 Backstroke – Isabel Huang (Quaker Valley)
100 Breaststroke – Heather Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)
Rifle
Sheyann Watson (West Greene)
Gymnastics
Gold Intermediate I
Vault – Paige Drake (Central Valley)
Bars – Tessa Romah (Moon)
Beam – Dailyn Hopkins (Montour)
Floor – Meghan Kelly (Hopewell)
All-Around – Kamryn Kameg (Thomas Jefferson)
Silver Intermediate II
Vault – Cassidy Rega (Seton LaSalle)
Bars – Ella Sekelik (West Allegheny)
Beam – Lacey Adamik (Penn-Trafford)
Floor – Emma Kyle (West Allegheny)
All-Around – Cailey Dolata (Central Valley)
Advanced-Diamond
Vault – Natalie Moore (Thomas Jefferson)
Bars – Samantha Alexander (Pine-Richland)
Beam – Demi Kondos (Thomas Jefferson)
Floor – Demi Kondos (Thomas Jefferson)
All-Around – Samantha Alexander (Pine-Richland)
2020 WPIAL Individual Champions
Fall
Girls Tennis
AAA Singles – Mia Gorman (Bethel Park)
AA Singles – Laura Greb (Knoch)
AAA Doubles – Kat Wang & Marra Bruce (Peters Township)
AA Doubles – Brooke Bauer & Ally Bauer (Knoch)
Boys Golf
AAA – Justin Scally (Moon)
AA – Tim Fitzgerald (Sewickley Academy)
Girls Golf
AAA – Lindsey Powanda (Mt. Lebanon)
AA – Eva Bulger (Quaker Valley)
Boys Cross-Country
AAA – C.J. Singleton (Butler)
AA – Mike Formica (Knoch)
A – Patrick Malone (Winchester Thurston)
Girls Cross-Country
AAA – Mia Cochran (Moon)
AA – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville)
A – Carmen Medvit (Shenango)
PIAA Individual Champions
2019-20 Winter
Wrestling
Class AAA
106 – Vincent Kilkeary (Latrobe)
113 – Ethen Berginc (Hempfield)
126 – Kurtis Phipps (Norwin)
138 – Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg Central)
182 – Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan)
195 – Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon)
Class AA
182 – Austin Walley (Ellwood City)
Boys Swimming
Class AAA
(only 7 of 24 championships events held before shutdown due to covid-19)
200 Individual Medley – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)
Girls Swimming
Class AAA
(only 7 of 24 championships events held before shutdown due to covid-19)
100 Butterfly – Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel)
Boys and Girls Swimming
Class AA
No champions crowned due to covid-19 shutdown
2020 Fall
Girls Tennis
AAA Doubles – Kat Wang & Marra Bruce (Peters Township)
Girls Cross-Country
AAA – Mia Cochran (Moon)
A – Carmen Medvit (Shenango)
