2020’s parade of champions in WPIAL sports

By:

Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 3:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jake Pugh hoists the PIAA Class 4A championship trophy next to Jacob Krawczyk after defeating Jersey Shore, 21-14, in the state final on Nov. 28 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Most parades draw large crowds that are entertained by the many bands and floats and other spectacles that march through a specific route, making for a fun and unique event.

If you could use one word to describe the year 2020 that was suitable for the eyes of all family members, unique would be a good one.

Trib HSSN is proud to salute the WPIAL and PIAA team and individual champions from the year 2020 in our traditional New Year’s Day parade.

With no spring sports, this is a much shorter parade compared to most years, but these teams and athletes have earned our golden recognition nonetheless.

Consecutive championships are noted in parentheses.

WPIAL Team Champions

2019-20 Winter

Boys Basketball

6A – Butler Golden Tornado

5A – Laurel Highlands Mustangs

4A – Highlands Golden Rams

3A – North Catholic Trojans

2A – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (2)

A – Vincentian Academy Royals

Girls Basketball

6A – North Allegheny Tigers

5A – Chartiers Valley Colts (2)

4A – North Catholic Trojans (4)

3A – Mohawk Warriors

2A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders

A – Rochester Rams (2)

Wrestling

AAA – Waynesburg

AA – Burrell Buccaneers (14)

Boys Swimming

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (9)

AA – Indiana Little Indians

Girls Swimming

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (12)

AA – Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Competitive Spirit

AAA – Baldwin Highlanders

AA – South Park Eagles

A – Laurel Spartans

Rifle

Butler Golden Tornado

Gymnastics

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)

Boys Bowling

WPIBL – Central Catholic Vikings

Girls Bowling

WPIBL – Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Ice Hockey

PIHL – None crowned

2020 Fall

Football

6A – Central Catholic Vikings (2)

5A – Pine-Richland Rams

4A – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)

3A – Central Valley Warriors (2)

2A – Beaver Falls Tigers

A – Jeannette Jayhawks

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley Raiders

3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets

2A – Deer Lakes Lancers

A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (2)

Girls Soccer

4A – North Allegheny Tigers (2)

3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (2)

2A – North Catholic Trojans (2)

A – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny Tigers

3A – Franklin Regional Panthers

2A – North Catholic Trojans

A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4)

Boys Golf

AAA – Franklin Regional Panthers

AA – Sewickley Academy Panthers (8)

Girls Golf

AAA – Peters Township Indians

AA – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (6)

Boys Cross-Country

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)

AA – Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

A – Winchester Thurston Bears (5)

Girls Cross-Country

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)

AA – North Catholic Trojans

A – Mohawk Warriors

Girls Tennis

AAA – Latrobe Wildcats

AA – Knoch Knights

Field Hockey

AAA – Pine-Richland Rams (2)

AA – Penn-Trafford Warriors (5)

A – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (3)

PIAA Team Champions

2019-20 Winter

Boys and Girls Basketball

None crowned

Swimming Class AA

None crowned

Competitive Spirit

Small Varsity – South Fayette Lions

PIAA Team Champions

2020 Fall

Football

5A – Pine-Richland Rams

4A – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2)

3A – Central Valley Warriors

Boys Soccer

4A – Seneca Valley Raiders

3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets

Girls Soccer

3A – Mars Fightin’ Planets (2)

Girls Volleyball

4A – North Allegheny (4)

Boys Cross-Country

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers

Girls Cross-Country

AAA – North Allegheny Tigers (3)

Girls Tennis

AA – Knoch Knights

WPIAL Individual Champions

2019-20 Winter

Wrestling

Class AAA

106 – Mac Church (Waynesburg Central)

113 – Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional)

120 – Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley)

126 – Kurtis Phipps (Norwin)

132 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Seneca Valley)

138 – Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg Central)

145 – Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield)

152 – Cole Spencer (Pine-Richland)

160 – Luca Augustine (Waynesburg Central)

170 – Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon)

182 – Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan)

195 – Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon)

220 – Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon)

285 – Isaiah Vance (Hempfield)

Class AA

106 – Chase Brandebura (Carlynton)

113 – Joey Fischer (South Park)

120 – Ryan Michaels (Elizabeth Forward)

126 – Tyler Cymmerman (Derry)

132 – Ian Oswalt (Burrell)

138 – Kenny Duschek (Freedom)

145 – Rocco Ferraro (McGuffey)

152 – AJ Corrado (Burrell)

160 – Thayne Lawrence (Frazier)

170 – Trent Schultheis (Freedom)

182 – Austin Walley (Ellwood City)

195 – Garrett Boone (McGuffey)

220 – Donovan Cutchember (Quaker Valley)

285 – Mitch Miles (Laurel)

Boys Swimming

Class AAA

Diving – David Manelis (Fox Chapel)

200 Freestyle – Ethan Tulenko (Norwin)

200 Individual Medley – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)

50 Freestyle – Ethen Tulenko (Norwin)

100 Butterfly – Owen Blazer (Seneca Valley)

100 Freestyle – Branko Kosanovich (North Allegheny)

500 Freestyle – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)

100 Backstroke – Owen Blazer (Seneca Valley)

100 Breaststroke – Josh Matheny (Upper St. Clair)

Class AA

Diving – Kyle Maziarz (North Catholic)

200 Freestyle – Kyle Thome (Indiana)

200 Individual Medley – Cole Thome (Indiana)

50 Freestyle – Conner McBeth (Neshannock)

100 Butterfly – Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon)

100 Freestyle – Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon)

500 Freestyle – Adam Morrison (Deer Lakes)

100 Backstroke – Alex May (Montour)

100 Breaststroke – Cole Thome (Indiana)

Girls Swimming

Class AAA

Diving – Christina Shi (North Allegheny)

200 Freestyle – Taylor Connors (Upper St. Clair)

200 Individual Medley – Torie Buerger (North Allegheny)

50 Freestyle – Olivia Livingston (Gateway)

100 Butterfly – Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel)

100 Freestyle – Olivia Livingston (Gateway)

500 Freestyle – Molly Smyers (North Allegheny)

100 Backstroke – Torie Buerger (North Allegheny)

100 Breaststroke – Laura Goettler (Butler)

Class AA

Diving – Maggie Foley (North Catholic)

200 Freestyle – Maeve Kelley (Winchester Thurston)

200 Individual Medley – Isabel Huang (Quaker Valley)

50 Freestyle – Heather Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)

100 Butterfly – Maria Mrosko (Laurel Highlands)

100 Freestyle – Hallie Findlan (Thomas Jefferson)

500 Freestyle – Maeve Kelley (Winchester Thurston)

100 Backstroke – Isabel Huang (Quaker Valley)

100 Breaststroke – Heather Gardner (Mt. Pleasant)

Rifle

Sheyann Watson (West Greene)

Gymnastics

Gold Intermediate I

Vault – Paige Drake (Central Valley)

Bars – Tessa Romah (Moon)

Beam – Dailyn Hopkins (Montour)

Floor – Meghan Kelly (Hopewell)

All-Around – Kamryn Kameg (Thomas Jefferson)

Silver Intermediate II

Vault – Cassidy Rega (Seton LaSalle)

Bars – Ella Sekelik (West Allegheny)

Beam – Lacey Adamik (Penn-Trafford)

Floor – Emma Kyle (West Allegheny)

All-Around – Cailey Dolata (Central Valley)

Advanced-Diamond

Vault – Natalie Moore (Thomas Jefferson)

Bars – Samantha Alexander (Pine-Richland)

Beam – Demi Kondos (Thomas Jefferson)

Floor – Demi Kondos (Thomas Jefferson)

All-Around – Samantha Alexander (Pine-Richland)

2020 WPIAL Individual Champions

Fall

Girls Tennis

AAA Singles – Mia Gorman (Bethel Park)

AA Singles – Laura Greb (Knoch)

AAA Doubles – Kat Wang & Marra Bruce (Peters Township)

AA Doubles – Brooke Bauer & Ally Bauer (Knoch)

Boys Golf

AAA – Justin Scally (Moon)

AA – Tim Fitzgerald (Sewickley Academy)

Girls Golf

AAA – Lindsey Powanda (Mt. Lebanon)

AA – Eva Bulger (Quaker Valley)

Boys Cross-Country

AAA – C.J. Singleton (Butler)

AA – Mike Formica (Knoch)

A – Patrick Malone (Winchester Thurston)

Girls Cross-Country

AAA – Mia Cochran (Moon)

AA – Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville)

A – Carmen Medvit (Shenango)

PIAA Individual Champions

2019-20 Winter

Wrestling

Class AAA

106 – Vincent Kilkeary (Latrobe)

113 – Ethen Berginc (Hempfield)

126 – Kurtis Phipps (Norwin)

138 – Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg Central)

182 – Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan)

195 – Luke Stout (Mt. Lebanon)

Class AA

182 – Austin Walley (Ellwood City)

Boys Swimming

Class AAA

(only 7 of 24 championships events held before shutdown due to covid-19)

200 Individual Medley – Rick Mihn (North Allegheny)

Girls Swimming

Class AAA

(only 7 of 24 championships events held before shutdown due to covid-19)

100 Butterfly – Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel)

Boys and Girls Swimming

Class AA

No champions crowned due to covid-19 shutdown

2020 Fall

Girls Tennis

AAA Doubles – Kat Wang & Marra Bruce (Peters Township)

Girls Cross-Country

AAA – Mia Cochran (Moon)

A – Carmen Medvit (Shenango)