2021-22 PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 27, 2022

By:

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 7:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Aiden Alberts celebrates his empty net goal to seal the victory over Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Kirk Nevin Arena.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

#-North Allegheny, 17-2-1 = 35

*-Pine-Richland, 14-5-0 = 28

*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27

*-Mt. Lebanon,12-7-1 = 25

*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Baldwin, 10-7-3 = 23

*-Central Catholic, 9-10-0 = 18

*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18

x-Upper St. Clair, 7-11-1 = 15

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-14-1 = 9

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-15-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

*-South Fayette, 15-3-0 = 30

*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24

Butler, 6-12-1 = 13

x-Mars, 5-13-0 = 10

Montour, 4-11-2 = 10

x-West Allegheny, 0-18-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 16-2-1 = 33

*-Penn-Trafford, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Armstrong, 13-3-3 = 29

Hempfield, 8-9-1 = 17

Latrobe, 8-10-0 = 16

x-Shaler, 8-11-0 = 16

x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (4 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

*-Quaker Valley, 14-5-0 = 28

McDowell, 11-7-0 = 22

x-Blackhawk, 2-16-1 = 5

x-Beaver, 1-18-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 18-0-1 = 37

x-Freeport, 8-9-2 = 18

x-Plum, 7-9-2 = 16

x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 14-4-2 = 30

Moon, 12-6-1 = 25

North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22

x-Chartiers Valley, 4-10-4 = 12

Southeast Division

*-Norwin, 13-4-2 = 28

Westmont-Hilltop, 12-6-0 = 24

Greensburg Salem, 12-7-0 = 24

Kiski Area, 10-8-2 = 22

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 10-8-2 = 22

#-Wheeling Park, 5-14-1 = 11

Division II: (5 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-2 = 32

*-Neshannock, 11-4-2 = 24

Avonworth, 10-5-2 = 22

Wilmington, 10-5-2 = 22

Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0

South Division

*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27

*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21

*-Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20

Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15

Connellsville, 7-10-0 = 14

x-Trinity, 1-15-1 = 3