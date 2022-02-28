2021-22 PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 27, 2022
Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 7:32 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 27.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)
#-North Allegheny, 17-2-1 = 35
*-Pine-Richland, 14-5-0 = 28
*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27
*-Mt. Lebanon,12-7-1 = 25
*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24
*-Baldwin, 10-7-3 = 23
*-Central Catholic, 9-10-0 = 18
*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18
x-Upper St. Clair, 7-11-1 = 15
x-Canon-McMillan, 4-14-1 = 9
x-Cathedral Prep, 2-15-2 = 6
Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33
*-South Fayette, 15-3-0 = 30
*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24
Butler, 6-12-1 = 13
x-Mars, 5-13-0 = 10
Montour, 4-11-2 = 10
x-West Allegheny, 0-18-0 = 0
East Division
*-Franklin Regional, 16-2-1 = 33
*-Penn-Trafford, 15-4-0 = 30
*-Armstrong, 13-3-3 = 29
Hempfield, 8-9-1 = 17
Latrobe, 8-10-0 = 16
x-Shaler, 8-11-0 = 16
x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5
Class A: (4 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Northwest Division
*-Quaker Valley, 14-5-0 = 28
McDowell, 11-7-0 = 22
x-Blackhawk, 2-16-1 = 5
x-Beaver, 1-18-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 18-0-1 = 37
x-Freeport, 8-9-2 = 18
x-Plum, 7-9-2 = 16
x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14
Southwest Division
*-North Catholic, 14-4-2 = 30
Moon, 12-6-1 = 25
North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22
x-Chartiers Valley, 4-10-4 = 12
Southeast Division
*-Norwin, 13-4-2 = 28
Westmont-Hilltop, 12-6-0 = 24
Greensburg Salem, 12-7-0 = 24
Kiski Area, 10-8-2 = 22
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 10-8-2 = 22
#-Wheeling Park, 5-14-1 = 11
Division II: (5 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-2 = 32
*-Neshannock, 11-4-2 = 24
Avonworth, 10-5-2 = 22
Wilmington, 10-5-2 = 22
Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20
x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0
South Division
*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27
*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21
*-Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20
Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15
Connellsville, 7-10-0 = 14
x-Trinity, 1-15-1 = 3
