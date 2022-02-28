TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Feb. 27, 2022

By:
Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 7:32 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (Set with 8 playoff teams)

#-North Allegheny, 17-2-1 = 35

*-Pine-Richland, 14-5-0 = 28

*-Peters Township, 13-5-1 = 27

*-Mt. Lebanon,12-7-1 = 25

*-Seneca Valley, 11-7-2 = 24

*-Baldwin, 10-7-3 = 23

*-Central Catholic, 9-10-0 = 18

*-Bethel Park, 8-10-2 = 18

x-Upper St. Clair, 7-11-1 = 15

x-Canon-McMillan, 4-14-1 = 9

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-15-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 16-1-1 = 33

*-South Fayette, 15-3-0 = 30

*-Meadville, 12-6-0 = 24

Butler, 6-12-1 = 13

x-Mars, 5-13-0 = 10

Montour, 4-11-2 = 10

x-West Allegheny, 0-18-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 16-2-1 = 33

*-Penn-Trafford, 15-4-0 = 30

*-Armstrong, 13-3-3 = 29

Hempfield, 8-9-1 = 17

Latrobe, 8-10-0 = 16

x-Shaler, 8-11-0 = 16

x-Indiana, 2-15-1 = 5

Class A: (4 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

*-Quaker Valley, 14-5-0 = 28

McDowell, 11-7-0 = 22

x-Blackhawk, 2-16-1 = 5

x-Beaver, 1-18-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 18-0-1 = 37

x-Freeport, 8-9-2 = 18

x-Plum, 7-9-2 = 16

x-Hampton, 7-12-0 = 14

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 14-4-2 = 30

Moon, 12-6-1 = 25

North Hills, 11-8-0 = 22

x-Chartiers Valley, 4-10-4 = 12

Southeast Division

*-Norwin, 13-4-2 = 28

Westmont-Hilltop, 12-6-0 = 24

Greensburg Salem, 12-7-0 = 24

Kiski Area, 10-8-2 = 22

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 10-8-2 = 22

#-Wheeling Park, 5-14-1 = 11

Division II: (5 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 15-1-2 = 32

*-Neshannock, 11-4-2 = 24

Avonworth, 10-5-2 = 22

Wilmington, 10-5-2 = 22

Burrell, 9-6-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-17-0 = 0

South Division

*-Ringgold, 13-4-1 = 27

*-Carrick, 10-5-1 = 21

*-Elizabeth Forward, 9-6-2 = 20

Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15

Connellsville, 7-10-0 = 14

x-Trinity, 1-15-1 = 3

