2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the new coaches

Friday, August 27, 2021 | 9:09 AM

Pine-Richland head coach Steve Campos works with his team during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Pine. Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy during 7 on 7 competition on July 8, 2021 at Greater Latrobe Sr. High School. Hempfield head coach Mike Brown during 7 on 7 completion on July 8, 2021 at Greater Latrobe Sr. High School. Ambridge head coach Sherm McBride watches his team practice on Aug. 2, 2021, in Ambridge. Beaver head coach Cort Rowse talks with his team during practice on Aug. 19, 2021, in Beaver.

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the biggest coaching moves for the 2021 season.

1. Steve Campos

Pine-Richland

Campos’ hire certainly drew the most attention this summer. That’s largely because of the controversy that arose when Pine-Richland ousted his predecessor, Eric Kasperowicz, after eight years. Campos has a long coaching resume including nine seasons as head coach at Bethany College (1993-01). He had stints as a college assistant at Memphis State, IUP, Texas El Paso, Marietta, Cal (Pa.), Washington & Jefferson and Robert Morris. His most recent job was as an offensive assistant at Seneca Valley for nine years. Campos is a New Brighton native.

2. Lance Getsy

Franklin Regional

Longtime coach Greg Botta retired in January after 27 years, 177 career victories, seven conference titles, 21 WPIAL playoff appearances and a WPIAL and PIAA championship. The school stayed in-house for a replacement and promoted Getsy, who was an assistant on Botta’s staff in 2020 and 2016-17. He coached two seasons at Charleroi in between, but left when Franklin Regional hired him as a teacher. Charleroi went 17-5 in his two seasons and reached the WPIAL playoffs both years. Getsy is a Steel Valley graduate.

3. Mike Brown

Hempfield

At 30, Brown became one of the WPIAL’s youngest head coaches when he was hired in April, and he takes over one of the WPIAL’s biggest schools. The 2009 Penn-Trafford graduate had college coaching stints at Robert Morris and James Madison before becoming Greensburg Salem’s defensive coordinator two years ago. He replaces Rich Bowen, who went 30-55 in nine seasons.

4. Cort Rowse

Beaver

The Bobcats have a new coach for the first time in more than two decades. Rowse was promoted in February to replace longtime coach Jeff Beltz, who resigned after 21 years to accept a job in Moon’s administration. Add in Pat Tarquinio’s tenure from 1966-99, and Rowse becomes only the third head coach at Beaver in 55 years. He’s worked as an assistant with the team since 2007.

5. Sherman McBride

Ambridge

The Bridgers own a 23-game losing streak and have a 1-44 record over the past five years, but their new coach comes from a program known for winning championships. McBride was an assistant at his alma mater Aliquippa for 30 years, most-recently under former Quips coach Mike Zmijanac. The first-time head coach worked the last couple of seasons at Seton LaSalle and Hopewell. McBride replaced Don Phillips, who was 0-16 in two seasons. He’ll have an interesting matchup in Week 3 when Aliquippa visits Ambridge.

ONE TO WATCH

Chris Siegle

Seton LaSalle

Siegel was initially hired as an assistant on first-year coach Mauro Monz’s staff, but that changed this summer when Monz ran into trouble with the WPIAL. Facing a one-year suspension for recruiting allegations, Monz resigned in June, allowing Siegel to take charge of the team. Siegel has coached as a college assistant at West Virginia Tech, Milford Academy, Florida International, Hampton and his alma mater, Duquesne, where he played quarterback. The Shaler graduate went 0-18 in two seasons as coach at his former high school in 2012-13.

POSITION BREAKDOWNS

