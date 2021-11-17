2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 12

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 4:54 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review The Penn-Trafford student section reacts as they watch a play unfold between Fox Chapel and Penn-Trafford on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School Warriors’ Stadium.

Class 6A Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Class 5A Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

Class 4A Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 92.1 FM)

Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 1020 AM, 95.3 FM)

Class 3A Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM)

North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 2A Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A First round

Friday’s schedule

McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Class 2A First round

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week