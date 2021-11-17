2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 12
By:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 4:54 PM
Class 6A Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
Class 5A Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)
Class 4A Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 92.1 FM)
Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 1020 AM, 95.3 FM)
Class 3A Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM)
North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 2A Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class A Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A First round
Friday’s schedule
McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Class 2A First round
Saturday’s schedule
Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
More High School Football• Westmoreland County high school notebook: Search begins for next Jeannette football coach
• Through ups and downs, Pine-Richland back in WPIAL semifinals against Penn-Trafford
• Belle Vernon receivers don hard hats for matchup with Thomas Jefferson
• The Birdie makes Heinz Field plans while picking Westmoreland County playoff games
• Trib HSSN state football rankings for Nov. 16, 2021