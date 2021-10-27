2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 5:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Moon football team takes the field before their game against Bethel Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Moon.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Cath. at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM, 1460 AM)

Peters Township at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Big East

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Woodland Hills at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Northeast

North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM)

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Parkway

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Southmoreland at South Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Century

Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Northgate at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Spring Mills, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Brownsville at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

District 10

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy at Summit Academy, 12:15 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 1 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Side at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM)

Class A

Eastern

Springdale at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)

District 8

City League championship

Allderdice at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week