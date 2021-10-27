2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 5:02 PM
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Cath. at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM, 1460 AM)
Peters Township at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
Big East
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Woodland Hills at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Northeast
North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM)
Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Greensburg Salem at Plum, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Parkway
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Southmoreland at South Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Century
Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Northgate at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Spring Mills, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Brownsville at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
District 10
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A
Allegheny
Shady Side Academy at Summit Academy, 12:15 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 1 p.m. (HSSN*)
South Side at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM)
Class A
Eastern
Springdale at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)
District 8
City League championship
Allderdice at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
