TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 1

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 9:19 AM

Today

Nonconference

Uniontown at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 92.1 FM)

Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Beaver at Central Valley, canceled

Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Butler at Erie, canceled

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, canceled

Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, canceled

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Saturday

Nonconference

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon (HSSN*)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week

More Football

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
Westmoreland football notebook: Laurel Highlands’ Gallagher next test for Southmoreland
Trib 10: Gateway tops 1st power poll of season
A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
Before picking A-K Valley winners, The Birdie investigates Bishop Sycamore

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me