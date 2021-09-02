2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 1
Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 9:19 AM
Today
Nonconference
Uniontown at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 92.1 FM)
Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Beaver at Central Valley, canceled
Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Butler at Erie, canceled
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, canceled
Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)
North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, canceled
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Saturday
Nonconference
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon (HSSN*)
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
