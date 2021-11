2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 11

By:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 4:37 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Trey Jones sacks North Hills’ John Green during WPIAL Class 5A playoff action Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Martorelli Stadium.

Friday

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 95.3 FM)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1200 AM)

Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 1460 AM, 101.1 FM)

Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

South Side (7-3) at Steel Valley (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Serra Catholic (11-1) at Laurel (11-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

Quarterfinals

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

PIAA subregional

Westinghouse (9-1) vs. Windber (6-0) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Saturday

PIAA subregional

University Prep (3-5) vs. Juniata (9-2) at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

District 10 championship

Butler (5-4) vs. McDowell (7-2) at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week