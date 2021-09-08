TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 2

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:41 PM

Thursday

Nonconference

Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

District 10

Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week

More Football

A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 2
Birdie hops on Freiermuth bandwagon before picking this week’s A-K Valley matchups
Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 2
Quoting Confucius and picking Westmoreland winners, The Birdie’s ready for Week 2
Ellwood City, OLSH cancel Week 2 football games

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me