2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 2

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:41 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Valley’s Zaire Warren (4) makes an acrobatic reception as Highlands’ Landan Signorella (20) defends in the first half Sept. 3, 2021, at Valley Memorial Stadium.

Thursday

Nonconference

Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

District 10

Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

Nonconference

Carlynton at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon

Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week