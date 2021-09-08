2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 2
By:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:41 PM
Thursday
Nonconference
Southmoreland at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Avonworth at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Brentwood at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Burrell at Highlands, 7 p.m.
California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
McKeesport at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mentor, Ohio at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
South Side at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Trinity at Yough, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
District 10
Meadville at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
Nonconference
Carlynton at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, noon
Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
