2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 3

By:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alex Paulsen takes down North Hills quarterback John Green on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Martorelli Stadium.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Baldwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

S.. Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

California at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Canisius (N.Y.) at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Carrick at South Side, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, canceled

Gateway at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Montour at Hopewell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

North Hills at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 107.1 FM)

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m. (HSSN*)

Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Independent

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brashear at Erie, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Nonconference

Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:45 p.m.

District 10

Butler at McDowell, noon (HSSN, 1050 AM)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week