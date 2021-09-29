2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 5
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
University Prep at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
Norwin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 8 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM)
West Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Plum at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Side, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Shenango at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Tri-County South
California 1, Avella 0 (forfeit)
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Linsly School, W.Va., 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Southern Garrett (Md), ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
District 10
Harbor Creek at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM)
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. (HSSN)
District 8
Nonconference
Uniontown at Brashear, 5 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
