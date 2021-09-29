2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 5

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 4:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish pressures North Allegheny quarterback Tanner Potts during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Thursday

District 8

City League

University Prep at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Norwin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 8 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM)

West Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Plum at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Side, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Shenango at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Clairton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Tri-County South

California 1, Avella 0 (forfeit)

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Linsly School, W.Va., 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Southern Garrett (Md), ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

District 10

Harbor Creek at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM)

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. (HSSN)

District 8

Nonconference

Uniontown at Brashear, 5 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week