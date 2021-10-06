2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 6
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 6:04 PM
Thursday
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 95.3 FM)
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
Big East
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 107.1 FM)
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Parkway
Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Avonworth at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Century
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Midwestern
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Seton LaSalle at Sto-Rox, ppd.
South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Fort Cherry at Rochester, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)
Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Clairton at Imani Christian, ppd.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Washington, ppd.
Independent
University (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at University Prep, ppd.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
