2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 6

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 6:04 PM

Thursday

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 95.3 FM)

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Big East

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 107.1 FM)

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Parkway

Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Century

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Midwestern

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

New Brighton at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at Sto-Rox, ppd.

South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Rochester, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

Northgate at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Clairton at Imani Christian, ppd.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Washington, ppd.

Independent

University (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at University Prep, ppd.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week

