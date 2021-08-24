2021 WPIAL Class 5A football breakdown: Pine-Richland saga headlines offseason of change

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Boyd takes a snap during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Pine. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley eludes Upper St. Clair defenders down the sideline during the first quarter Friday, Sept.18,, 2020, at Upper St. Clair. Previous Next

The defending champion has a new coach. The preseason favorite has a new quarterback. The runner-up from last season has a whole lot of new faces.

Yes, this is a year for change.

Even the playoff format is different in WPIAL Class 5A this fall with a 12-team bracket waiting in the postseason. A classification that is typically the WPIAL’s deepest might have been its most eventful this year.

The most stunning move involved defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Pine-Richland. In April, the school sparked controversy when administrators fired coach Eric Kasperowicz, a winner of four WPIAL titles and two state championships in eight seasons. The decision came after a school investigation into claims of hazing and bullying, allegations Kasperowicz has denied.

Pine-Richland replaced him with Steve Campos, a former Seneca Valley assistant and previously a head coach at Bethany College from 1993-2001.

“This whole process has been a little bit of a struggle, but kids are resilient,” Campos said. “They just want to play. I steered the ship, and we didn’t let the outside attractions disturb us.”

But that wasn’t the only notable coaching change in 5A. Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta retired in January after 27 years. Former Charleroi coach Lance Getsy was hired to replace him.

Preseason favorite Gateway welcomed talented brothers Brett and Brad Birch, who moved into the district in March. They helped Jeannette win a WPIAL Class A title last season. The Gators already were title contenders, but the Birch brothers bolster those odds.

Brad Birch, a sophomore quarterback with a scholarship offer from Oregon, ranked among the WPIAL’s top passers. His eligibility for the fall was in doubt until the PIAA cleared him in June, overturning an earlier WPIAL decision. Older brother Brett Birch is a standout wide receiver and defensive back.

If Peters Township wants to make another run to the WPIAL finals, the Indians must replace a talented senior class that graduated in the spring.

The Indians return only a handful of starters from a team that went 8-1, a situation rivals Upper St. Clair and South Fayette also understand well. The Allegheny Six had a number of senior-heavy lineups last fall.

“A lot of people have asked how I would seed our conference,” Peters Township coach T.J. Plack said. “I really would have no clue.”

The WPIAL will take the top four teams from the three conferences to form a 12-team bracket. There are 18 teams in 5A, meaning only six will miss the playoffs. The four highest-seeded teams will receive a first-round bye.

A year ago, the WPIAL used only an eight-team bracket while addressing covid-19 concerns.

“Last year, it was certainly a challenge just to make the playoffs with the trimmed-down format,” Upper St. Clair coach Mike Junko said. “It will be good that there are opportunities out there.”

THE FAVORITE

1. Gateway (5-1)

The Gators seek their third WPIAL 5A title in five years after winning in 2019 and ’17. Their big-play offense got a big boost when one of the area’s top young quarterbacks, sophomore Brad Birch, and his older brother, senior receiver Brett Birch, transferred from Jeannette.

Preseason rankings

2. Penn-Trafford (6-2)

3. Pine-Richland (11-0)

4. Penn Hills (4-4)

5. Peters Township (8-1)

THE STARS

Patrick Body

Gateway, sr., WR/DB

Recruited to Cincinnati to play safety, Body is a two-way star for the Gators. He has played a key role since his sophomore year, catching 42 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons

Robert Dickerson

North Hills, sr., WR/DB

Dickerson flashed his explosiveness last fall with a team-high nine TDs. Those scoring plays averaged 52 yards. He holds Division I offers from Colgate, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lafayette and New Hampshire.

Jeremiah Hasley

Pine-Richland, sr., HB/LB

The Duke recruit was a difference maker in a Pine-Richland defense that won WPIAL and PIAA titles last fall. He had 60 tackles and two sacks but also contributed as an H-back with 23 catches.

Deontae Williams

Woodland Hills, sr., QB/DB

The versatile Williams was the team’s leading passer and rusher last season. He passed for 1,019 yards and 14 TDs but also is a playmaker at safety. Army, Buffalo, Navy and Western Michigan have offered him.

Cade Yacamelli

Penn-Trafford, sr., RB/DB

A Wisconsin recruit, Yacamelli does a little bit of everything for Penn-Trafford. He rushed for 680 yards, caught 18 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. He also is a standout safety and returns kicks.

DON’T MISS

9.24 Pine-Richland at Gateway

The most highly anticipated nonconference matchup in 2020 was canceled hours before kickoff because of covid-19.

10.1 Peters Township at Upper St. Clair

The race for the Allegheny Six title appears wide open this fall. These two contenders meet in the conference opener.

10.8 Gateway at Penn-Trafford

This Big East matchup also was canceled in 2020 by a covid shutdown, leaving the battle for first place undecided.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

