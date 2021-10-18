2021 WPIAL football playoff picture entering final 2 weeks of regular season

By:

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 9:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Anthony Antoniades (13) celebrates with Elijah Davis after his long catch during their game against Upper St. Clair on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Tigers Stadium in Moon.

Two weeks remain in the 2021 WPIAL football season, and the stretch run is picking up.

All but a few teams are still alive for a trip on the Highway to Heinz.

Exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL football playoffs begins on Trib HSSN when we unveil the playoff brackets at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

Heading into Week 8, here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture as the network abacus heats up.

CLASS 6A

In Class 6A, the top five teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Two teams have clinched.

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (5-0) clinched

Mt. Lebanon can clinch at least a share of the 6A championship with one more win. Two wins gives them the 6A regular season title outright.

10/22: Host Seneca Valley

10/29: At Baldwin

Seneca Valley Raiders (4-1) clinched

Seneca Valley can clinch at least a share of the 6A championship with two more wins. A win in Week 9 would clinch a quarterfinals bye.

10/22: At Mt. Lebanon

10/29: Host North Allegheny

Central Catholic Vikings (4-1)

Central Catholic can clinch a playoff berth with one more win. Two wins and a Mt. Lebanon loss would give them a share of the 6A championship. One more win would clinch a quarterfinals bye.

10/23: Host Baldwin

10/29: At Canon-McMillan

North Allegheny Tigers (3-2)

North Allegheny can clinch with one more win. Two more wins earns the Tigers a quarterfinals bye.

10/22: Host Hempfield

10/29: At Seneca Valley

Canon-McMillan Big Macs (2-3)

Canon-McMillan can clinch with two more wins or one win and a Baldwin loss.

10/22: At Norwin

10/29: Host Central Catholic

Baldwin Highlanders (2-3)

Baldwin needs to win both games and have Canon-McMillan lose a game, or win one game and have Canon-McMillan lose both games.

10/23: At Central Catholic

10/29: Host Mt. Lebanon

Norwin Knights (0-5)

WPIAL has not decided on tiebreaker points in forfeits. If Norwin gets -8 to -10 tiebreaker points for the forfeit loss to Seneca Valley, the Knights are eliminated. If it is -7 or less, they would need to win out and have both Canon-McMillan and Baldwin lose out to have a chance.

10/22: Host Canon-McMillan

10/29: At Hempfield

Hempfield Spartans (0-5) – eliminated

CLASS 5A

In Class 5A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Three teams have clinched.

CLASS 5A Big East Conference

Penn-Trafford Warriors (3-0) clinched

Penn-Trafford can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win. It can win it outright with two more wins.

10/22: Host Franklin Regional

10/29: At Latrobe

Gateway Gators (2-1)

Gateway can clinch with one more win.

10/22: Host Connellsville

10/29: At Franklin Regional

Franklin Regional Panthers (2-1)

Franklin Regional can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Penn-Trafford

10/29: Host Gateway

Latrobe Wildcats (1-2)

Latrobe can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Woodland Hills in Week 8.

10/22: At Woodland Hills

10/29: Host Penn-Trafford

Woodland Hills Wolverines (1-2)

Woodland Hills can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Latrobe in Week 8 and a Connellsville loss.

10/22: Host Latrobe

10/29: At Connellsville

Connellsville Falcons (0-3)

Connellsville needs to win out and have Latrobe lose out.

10/22: At Gateway

10/29: Host Woodland Hills

Class 5A Northeast Conference

Pine-Richland Rams (2-1)

Pine-Richland can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.

10/22: Host Kiski Area

10/29: At Fox Chapel

Penn Hills Indians (2-1)

Penn Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.

10/22: Host Shaler

10/29: At Kiski Area

North Hills Indians (2-1)

North Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.

10/22: Host Fox Chapel

10/29: At Shaler

Fox Chapel Foxes (2-1)

North Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.

10/22: At North Hills

10/29: Host Pine-Richland

Kiski Area Cavaliers (1-2)

Kiski Area can clinch with two wins.

10/22: At Pine-Richland

10/29: Host Penn Hills

Shaler Titans (0-3)

Shaler can clinch with two wins and some help.

10/22: At Penn Hills

10/29: Host North Hills

Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

Moon Tigers (3-0) clinched

Moon can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Bethel Park in Week 8. It can win the conference title outright with two wins.

10/22: Host Bethel Park

10/29: At West Allegheny

Bethel Park Black Hawks (3-0) clinched

Bethel Park can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Moon in Week 8. The Black Hawks can win the conference title outright with two wins.

10/22: At Moon

10/29: Host Upper St. Clair

Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)

Upper St. Clair can clinch with one more win.

10/22: Host South Fayette

10/29: At Bethel Park

West Allegheny Indians (1-2)

West Allegheny can clinch with two wins or one win and some help.

10/22: At Peters Township

10/29: Host Moon

Peters Township Indians (0-3)

Peters Township can clinch with two wins.

10/22: Host West Allegheny

10/29: At South Fayette

South Fayette Lions (0-3)

South Fayette can clinch with two wins and some help.

10/22: At Upper St. Clair

10/29: Host Peters Township

CLASS 4A

In Class 4A, the top five teams from the Greater Allegheny Conference and the top four teams from the Big Eight and Parkway Conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.

CLASS 4A Big Eight Conference

Belle Vernon Leopards (5-0) clinched

Belle Vernon can clinch the conference championship with a win over McKeesport in Week 9.

10/22: Open

10/29: Host McKeesport

McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched

McKeesport can clinch the conference championship outright with two wins. Even if the Tigers lose in Week 8, they can earn a share of the conference title with a win at Belle Vernon in Week 9.

10/22: Host Thomas Jefferson

10/29: At Belle Vernon

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-1) clinched

Thomas Jefferson can earn a share of the conference championship with two wins and a McKeesport victory over Belle Vernon in Week 9.

10/22: At McKeesport

10/29: Host West Mifflin

Laurel Highlands Mustangs (2-3)

Laurel Highlands can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Trinity in Week 8.

10/22: At Trinity

10/29: At Uniontown (nonconference)

Trinity Hillers (1-3)

Trinity can clinch a playoff spot with two wins or a win over Laurel Highlands in Week 8 and a Ringgold loss to West Mifflin.

10/22: Host Laurel Highlands

10/29: At Ringgold

Ringgold Rams (0-4)

Ringgold can force a three-way tie for fourth place with two wins and a Trinity victory over Laurel Highlands in Week 8. Head-to-head would be 1-1, Gardner points would be tied, so it would come down to tiebreaker points. Coming into Week 8, Laurel Highlands is -17, Trinity is -29 and Ringgold is -33.

10/22: At West Mifflin

10/29: Host Trinity

West Mifflin Titans (0-4) have been eliminated because even if they win out, they lose all tiebreakers.

Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

Hampton Talbots (5-0) clinched

Hampton has clinched a share of the conference championship and can win it outright with one more win.

10/22: At Knoch

10/29: Host Mars

Armstrong River Hawks (3-2)

Armstrong can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: Host Plum

10/29: At Indiana

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (3-2)

Greensburg Salem can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: Host Highlands

10/29: At Plum

Plum Mustangs (3-2)

Plum can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: At Armstrong

10/29: Host Greensburg Salem

Highlands Golden Rams (2-3)

Plum can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At Greensburg Salem

10/29: Host Knoch

Indiana Little Indians (2-3)

Plum can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At Mars

10/29: Host Armstrong

Knoch Knights (1-4)

Knoch can clinch with two more wins and some help.

10/22: Host Hampton

10/29: At Highlands

Mars Fightin’ Planets (1-4)

Mars can clinch with two more wins and some help.

10/22: Host Indiana

10/29: At Hampton

Class 4A Parkway Conference

Aliquippa Quips (3-0) clinched

Aliquippa can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with a win and can clinch the title outright with two wins.

10/22: At Blackhawk

10/29: Host New Castle

Beaver Bobcats (2-1)

Beaver can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: At Montour

10/29: Host Blackhawk

New Castle Red Hurricanes (2-1)

New Castle can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: Host Chartiers Valley

10/29: At Aliquippa

Chartiers Valley Colts (1-2)

Chartiers Valley can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At New Castle

10/29: Host Montour

Montour Spartans (1-2)

Montour can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host Beaver

10/29: At Chartiers Valley

Blackhawk Cougars (0-3)

Blackhawk would need to win two games and get some help to qualify.

10/22: Host Aliquippa

10/29: at Beaver

CLASS 3A

In Class 3A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.

Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference

Central Valley Warriors (3-0) clinched

Central Valley can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Avonworth in Week 8. The Warriors can win the conference title outright with two wins.

10/22: At Avonworth

10/29: Host Hopewell

Avonworth Antelopes (3-0) clinched

Avonworth can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Central Valley in Week 8. The Lopes can win the conference title outright with two wins.

10/22: Host Central Valley

10/29: At Quaker Valley

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (1-2)

Keystone Oaks can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: At Hopewell

10/29: Host Ambridge

Quaker Valley Quakers (1-2)

Quaker Valley can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: At Ambridge

10/29: Host Avonworth

Ambridge Bridgers (1-2)

Ambridge can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/22: Host Quaker Valley

10/29: At Keystone Oaks

Hopewell Vikings (0-3)

Hopewell needs to win both games and have Keystone Oaks and Quaker Valley lose out.

10/22: Host Keystone Oaks

10/29: At Central Valley

Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference

North Catholic Trojans (4-0) clinched

North Catholic can earn at least a share of the conference championship with a win over Freeport in Week 8. Two wins give the Trojans the outright conference title.

10/22: At Freeport

10/29: Host Derry

Freeport Yellowjackets (3-0) clinched

Freeport can earn at least a share of the conference championship with a win over North Catholic in Week 8. Two wins give the Yellowjackets the outright conference title.

10/22: Host North Catholic

10/29: At Deer Lakes

Deer Lakes Lancers (3-2)

Deer Lakes can clinch with a win in Week 9 or one more Burrell loss or one more conference loss by East Allegheny and Valley.

10/22: At South Allegheny (nonconference)

10/29: Host Freeport

East Allegheny Wildcats (2-3)

East Allegheny can clinch with a win over Valley in Week 8 and one more Burrell loss.

10/22: At Valley

10/29: Host Brownsville (nonconference)

Valley Vikings (1-3)

Valley can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host East Allegheny

10/29: At Burrell

Burrell Buccaneers (1-3)

Burrell can clinch with two more wins and an East Allegheny loss in Week 8.

10/22: At Derry

10/29: Host Valley

Derry Trojans (0-3)

Derry needs to win two games and have East Allegheny lose in Week 8 and Valley lose in Week 9 to stay alive.

10/22: Host Burrell

10/29: at North Catholic

Class 3A Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-0) clinched

Elizabeth Forward can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with a win over Southmoreland in Week 8 and can clinch the title outright with two more wins.

10/22: At Southmoreland

10/29: Host Yough

South Allegheny Gladiators (3-2)

South Allegheny can clinch with a win over Mt. Pleasant in Week 9.

10/22: Host Deer Lakes (nonconference)

10/29: Host Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland Scotties (3-1)

Southmoreland can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host Elizabeth Forward

10/29: At South Park

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (2-1)

Mt. Pleasant can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host South Park

10/29: At South Allegheny

South Park Eagles (2-2)

South Park can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At Mt. Pleasant

10/29: Host Southmoreland

Brownsville Falcons (0-4) eliminated

Yough Cougars (0-4) eliminated

CLASS 2A

In Class 2A, the top five teams from the Midwestern Athletic Conference, the top four teams from the Century Conference, the top three teams from the Three Rivers and Allegheny Conferences plus a fourth-place wild card team from either the Three Rivers or Allegheny qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Eight teams have clinched.

Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

Sto-Rox Vikings (3-0) clinched

Sto-Rox can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win or can win it outright with two more wins.

10/22: At Brentwood

10/29: Host Carlynton

Western Beaver Golden Beavers (2-1)

Western Beaver can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Carlynton

10/30: Host South Side

South Side Rams (2-1)

South Side can clinch with a win in Week 8 over Seton LaSalle.

10/22: Host Seton LaSalle

10/30: At Western Beaver

Seton-LaSalle Rebels (1-2)

Seton-LaSalle can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At South Side

10/30: Host Brentwood

Carlynton Cougars (1-2)

Carlynton puts itself in good position with two more wins.

10/22: Host Western Beaver

10/29: At Sto-Rox

Brentwood Spartans (0-3)

Brentwood needs to win both games and get some help.

10/22: Host Sto-Rox

10/30: At Seton LaSalle

Class 2A Allegheny Conference

Serra Catholic Eagles (3-0) clinched

Serra Catholic can clinch the conference championship outright with two more wins.

10/22: Host Summit Academy

10/29: At Steel Valley

Steel Valley Ironmen (3-0)

Steel Valley can clinch a playoff spot with one more win and can win the conference championship with two more wins.

10/22: At Apollo-Ridge

10/29: Host Serra Catholic

Ligonier Valley Rams (1-2)

Ligonier Valley can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At Shady Side Academy

10/29: Host Apollo-Ridge

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (1-2)

Shady Side Academy can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host Ligonier Valley

10/30: At Summit Academy

Apollo-Ridge Vikings (1-2)

Apollo-Ridge can clinch with two more wins and one more Shady Side Academy loss.

10/22: Host Steel Valley

10/29: At Ligonier Valley

Summit Academy Knights (0-3)

Summit Academy needs to win both games and get a lot of help.

10/22: At Serra Catholic

10/30: Host Shady Side Academy

Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference

Laurel Spartans (5-0) clinched

Laurel can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win and can win it outright with two more wins.

10/22: At Ellwood City

10/29: Host Neshannock

Neshannock Lancers (4-1) clinched

Neshannock can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with two more wins. It can clinch at least second place with a Week 8 win.

10/22: Host Beaver Falls

10/29: At Laurel

Beaver Falls Tigers (4-1) clinched

Beaver Falls can clinch at least second place with a win in Week 8. The Tigers could earn a share of the conference championship with two more wins and a Laurel loss.

10/22: At Neshannock

10/29: Host Riverside

Mohawk Warriors (3-2)

Mohawk can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Freedom

10/29: Host Ellwood City

Freedom Bulldogs (2-3)

Freedom can clinch with two more wins or one more win and some help.

10/22: Host Mohawk

10/29: At New Brighton

New Brighton Lions (1-4)

New Brighton can clinch with two wins.

10/22: At Riverside

10/29: Host Freedom

Riverside Panthers (1-4)

Riverside can clinch with two wins and two Freedom losses.

10/22: Host New Brighton

10/29: At Beaver Falls

Ellwood City Wolverines (0-5) eliminated

Class 2A Century Conference

Washington Little Prexies (4-0) clinched

Washington can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win and can win it outright with two more wins.

10/22: At Frazier

10/29: Host McGuffey

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (4-1) clinched

Chartiers-Houston can earn a share of the conference championship with a win in Week 8 and a Washington loss. They can at least clinch second place with a win in Week 8.

10/22: At Waynesburg Central

10/29: Open

McGuffey Highlanders (3-1) clinched

McGuffey can earn a share of the conference championship with two more wins.

10/22: Host Beth-Center

10/29: At Washington

Beth-Center Bulldogs (1-2)

Beth-Center can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: At McGuffey

10/29: Host Waynesburg Central

Waynesburg Central Raiders (1-3)

Waynesburg Central can clinch with two more wins.

10/22: Host Chartiers-Houston

10/29: At Beth-Center

Charleroi Cougars (1-4)

Charleroi can clinch with a win in Week 9, two Beth-Center losses and a Waynesburg Central loss in Week 8.

10/22: Host Albert Gallatin (nonconference)

10/29: Host Frazier

Frazier Commodores (0-3)

Frazier can clinch with two wins, two losses by Waynesburg Central, and a Week 8 loss by Beth-Center.

10/22: Host Washington

10/29: At Charleroi

CLASS A

In Class A, the top five teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.

Class A Big 7 Conference

Cornell Raiders (5-0) clinched

Cornell has clinched at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the Big 7 and will win the conference title outright with one more win.

10/22: Host Fort Cherry

10/29: At OLSH

Rochester Rams (3-2)

Rochester can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Shenango

10/29: Host Northgate

Shenango Wildcats (3-2)

Shenango can clinch with one more win.

10/22: Host Rochester

10/29: At Union

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-2)

OLSH can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Northgate

10/29: Host Cornell

Fort Cherry Rangers (3-2)

Fort Cherry can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Cornell

10/29: Host Burgettstown

Union Scotties (1-4)

Union has a chance with two wins and some help.

10/22: At Burgettstown

10/29: Host Shenango

Burgettstown Blue Devils (1-4)

Burgettstown has a chance with two wins and some help.

10/21: Host Union

10/29: At Fort Cherry

Northgate Flames (1-4)

Northgate has a chance with two wins and some help

10/22: Host OLSH

10/29: At Rochester

Class A Eastern Conference

Clairton Bears (5-0) clinched

Clairton can clinch at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the Eastern with one more win.

10/22: At Springdale

10/29: Host Jeannette

Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4-1) clinched

Bishop Canevin is still alive for a share of the conference title and can clinch second place with one more win.

10/23: Host Riverview

10/29: At Imani Christian

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (3-2)

Greensburg Central Catholic can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Jeannette

10/29: Host Leechburg

Leechburg Blue Devils (3-2)

Leechburg can clinch its first playoff berth since 1988 with one more win.

10/22: Host Imani Christian

10/29: At Greensburg Central Catholic

Springdale Dynamos (2-3)

Springdale can clinch with two wins.

10/22: Host Clairton

10/30: At Riverview

Imani Christian Saints (1-4)

Imani Christian can clinch with two wins and some help.

10/22: At Leechburg

10/29: Host Bishop Canevin

Jeannette Jayhawks (1-4)

Jeannette can clinch with two wins and some help.

10/22: Host Greensburg Central Catholic

10/29: At Clairton

Riverview Raiders (1-4)

Riverview can clinch with two wins and some help.

10/23: At Bishop Canevin

10/30: Host Springdale

Class A Tri-County South Conference

West Greene Pioneers (5-0) clinched

West Greene can clinch at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the TCS with one more win.

10/22: Host Jefferson-Morgan

10/29: At Mapletown

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-1) clinched

Carmichaels is still alive for a share of the conference title and can clinch second place with one more win.

10/22: Host Avella

10/29: At Jefferson-Morgan

Mapletown Maples (3-2)

Mapletown can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Bentworth

10/29: Host West Greene

California Trojans (2-2)

California can clinch with one more win.

10/22: At Monessen

10/29: Host Bentworth

Monessen Greyhounds (2-3)

Monessen controls its own destiny and can clinch with two wins or one win and some help.

10/22: Host California

10/29: At Avella

Avella Eagles (1-3)

Avella needs to win and get some help. If Bentworth and Jefferson-Morgan lose both games and Monessen loses in Week 8, Monessen at Avella in Week 9 is for a playoff spot.

10/22: At Carmichaels

10/29: Host Monessen

Bentworth Bearcats (1-4)

Bentworth needs to win out and have Monessen lose out and have Avella lose this week.

10/22: Host Mapletown

10/29: At California

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (1-4)

Jefferson-Morgan needs to win and get some help.

10/22: At West Greene

10/29: Host Carmichaels