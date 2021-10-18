2021 WPIAL football playoff picture entering final 2 weeks of regular season
Two weeks remain in the 2021 WPIAL football season, and the stretch run is picking up.
All but a few teams are still alive for a trip on the Highway to Heinz.
Heading into Week 8, here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture as the network abacus heats up.
CLASS 6A
In Class 6A, the top five teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Two teams have clinched.
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (5-0) clinched
Mt. Lebanon can clinch at least a share of the 6A championship with one more win. Two wins gives them the 6A regular season title outright.
10/22: Host Seneca Valley
10/29: At Baldwin
Seneca Valley Raiders (4-1) clinched
Seneca Valley can clinch at least a share of the 6A championship with two more wins. A win in Week 9 would clinch a quarterfinals bye.
10/22: At Mt. Lebanon
10/29: Host North Allegheny
Central Catholic Vikings (4-1)
Central Catholic can clinch a playoff berth with one more win. Two wins and a Mt. Lebanon loss would give them a share of the 6A championship. One more win would clinch a quarterfinals bye.
10/23: Host Baldwin
10/29: At Canon-McMillan
North Allegheny Tigers (3-2)
North Allegheny can clinch with one more win. Two more wins earns the Tigers a quarterfinals bye.
10/22: Host Hempfield
10/29: At Seneca Valley
Canon-McMillan Big Macs (2-3)
Canon-McMillan can clinch with two more wins or one win and a Baldwin loss.
10/22: At Norwin
10/29: Host Central Catholic
Baldwin Highlanders (2-3)
Baldwin needs to win both games and have Canon-McMillan lose a game, or win one game and have Canon-McMillan lose both games.
10/23: At Central Catholic
10/29: Host Mt. Lebanon
Norwin Knights (0-5)
WPIAL has not decided on tiebreaker points in forfeits. If Norwin gets -8 to -10 tiebreaker points for the forfeit loss to Seneca Valley, the Knights are eliminated. If it is -7 or less, they would need to win out and have both Canon-McMillan and Baldwin lose out to have a chance.
10/22: Host Canon-McMillan
10/29: At Hempfield
Hempfield Spartans (0-5) – eliminated
CLASS 5A
In Class 5A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Three teams have clinched.
CLASS 5A Big East Conference
Penn-Trafford Warriors (3-0) clinched
Penn-Trafford can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win. It can win it outright with two more wins.
10/22: Host Franklin Regional
10/29: At Latrobe
Gateway Gators (2-1)
Gateway can clinch with one more win.
10/22: Host Connellsville
10/29: At Franklin Regional
Franklin Regional Panthers (2-1)
Franklin Regional can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Penn-Trafford
10/29: Host Gateway
Latrobe Wildcats (1-2)
Latrobe can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Woodland Hills in Week 8.
10/22: At Woodland Hills
10/29: Host Penn-Trafford
Woodland Hills Wolverines (1-2)
Woodland Hills can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Latrobe in Week 8 and a Connellsville loss.
10/22: Host Latrobe
10/29: At Connellsville
Connellsville Falcons (0-3)
Connellsville needs to win out and have Latrobe lose out.
10/22: At Gateway
10/29: Host Woodland Hills
Class 5A Northeast Conference
Pine-Richland Rams (2-1)
Pine-Richland can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.
10/22: Host Kiski Area
10/29: At Fox Chapel
Penn Hills Indians (2-1)
Penn Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.
10/22: Host Shaler
10/29: At Kiski Area
North Hills Indians (2-1)
North Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.
10/22: Host Fox Chapel
10/29: At Shaler
Fox Chapel Foxes (2-1)
North Hills can clinch with two wins or with one win and some help.
10/22: At North Hills
10/29: Host Pine-Richland
Kiski Area Cavaliers (1-2)
Kiski Area can clinch with two wins.
10/22: At Pine-Richland
10/29: Host Penn Hills
Shaler Titans (0-3)
Shaler can clinch with two wins and some help.
10/22: At Penn Hills
10/29: Host North Hills
Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference
Moon Tigers (3-0) clinched
Moon can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Bethel Park in Week 8. It can win the conference title outright with two wins.
10/22: Host Bethel Park
10/29: At West Allegheny
Bethel Park Black Hawks (3-0) clinched
Bethel Park can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Moon in Week 8. The Black Hawks can win the conference title outright with two wins.
10/22: At Moon
10/29: Host Upper St. Clair
Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)
Upper St. Clair can clinch with one more win.
10/22: Host South Fayette
10/29: At Bethel Park
West Allegheny Indians (1-2)
West Allegheny can clinch with two wins or one win and some help.
10/22: At Peters Township
10/29: Host Moon
Peters Township Indians (0-3)
Peters Township can clinch with two wins.
10/22: Host West Allegheny
10/29: At South Fayette
South Fayette Lions (0-3)
South Fayette can clinch with two wins and some help.
10/22: At Upper St. Clair
10/29: Host Peters Township
CLASS 4A
In Class 4A, the top five teams from the Greater Allegheny Conference and the top four teams from the Big Eight and Parkway Conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.
CLASS 4A Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon Leopards (5-0) clinched
Belle Vernon can clinch the conference championship with a win over McKeesport in Week 9.
10/22: Open
10/29: Host McKeesport
McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched
McKeesport can clinch the conference championship outright with two wins. Even if the Tigers lose in Week 8, they can earn a share of the conference title with a win at Belle Vernon in Week 9.
10/22: Host Thomas Jefferson
10/29: At Belle Vernon
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-1) clinched
Thomas Jefferson can earn a share of the conference championship with two wins and a McKeesport victory over Belle Vernon in Week 9.
10/22: At McKeesport
10/29: Host West Mifflin
Laurel Highlands Mustangs (2-3)
Laurel Highlands can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Trinity in Week 8.
10/22: At Trinity
10/29: At Uniontown (nonconference)
Trinity Hillers (1-3)
Trinity can clinch a playoff spot with two wins or a win over Laurel Highlands in Week 8 and a Ringgold loss to West Mifflin.
10/22: Host Laurel Highlands
10/29: At Ringgold
Ringgold Rams (0-4)
Ringgold can force a three-way tie for fourth place with two wins and a Trinity victory over Laurel Highlands in Week 8. Head-to-head would be 1-1, Gardner points would be tied, so it would come down to tiebreaker points. Coming into Week 8, Laurel Highlands is -17, Trinity is -29 and Ringgold is -33.
10/22: At West Mifflin
10/29: Host Trinity
West Mifflin Titans (0-4) have been eliminated because even if they win out, they lose all tiebreakers.
Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference
Hampton Talbots (5-0) clinched
Hampton has clinched a share of the conference championship and can win it outright with one more win.
10/22: At Knoch
10/29: Host Mars
Armstrong River Hawks (3-2)
Armstrong can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: Host Plum
10/29: At Indiana
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (3-2)
Greensburg Salem can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: Host Highlands
10/29: At Plum
Plum Mustangs (3-2)
Plum can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: At Armstrong
10/29: Host Greensburg Salem
Highlands Golden Rams (2-3)
Plum can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At Greensburg Salem
10/29: Host Knoch
Indiana Little Indians (2-3)
Plum can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At Mars
10/29: Host Armstrong
Knoch Knights (1-4)
Knoch can clinch with two more wins and some help.
10/22: Host Hampton
10/29: At Highlands
Mars Fightin’ Planets (1-4)
Mars can clinch with two more wins and some help.
10/22: Host Indiana
10/29: At Hampton
Class 4A Parkway Conference
Aliquippa Quips (3-0) clinched
Aliquippa can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with a win and can clinch the title outright with two wins.
10/22: At Blackhawk
10/29: Host New Castle
Beaver Bobcats (2-1)
Beaver can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: At Montour
10/29: Host Blackhawk
New Castle Red Hurricanes (2-1)
New Castle can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: Host Chartiers Valley
10/29: At Aliquippa
Chartiers Valley Colts (1-2)
Chartiers Valley can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At New Castle
10/29: Host Montour
Montour Spartans (1-2)
Montour can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host Beaver
10/29: At Chartiers Valley
Blackhawk Cougars (0-3)
Blackhawk would need to win two games and get some help to qualify.
10/22: Host Aliquippa
10/29: at Beaver
CLASS 3A
In Class 3A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.
Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference
Central Valley Warriors (3-0) clinched
Central Valley can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Avonworth in Week 8. The Warriors can win the conference title outright with two wins.
10/22: At Avonworth
10/29: Host Hopewell
Avonworth Antelopes (3-0) clinched
Avonworth can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win over Central Valley in Week 8. The Lopes can win the conference title outright with two wins.
10/22: Host Central Valley
10/29: At Quaker Valley
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (1-2)
Keystone Oaks can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: At Hopewell
10/29: Host Ambridge
Quaker Valley Quakers (1-2)
Quaker Valley can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: At Ambridge
10/29: Host Avonworth
Ambridge Bridgers (1-2)
Ambridge can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.
10/22: Host Quaker Valley
10/29: At Keystone Oaks
Hopewell Vikings (0-3)
Hopewell needs to win both games and have Keystone Oaks and Quaker Valley lose out.
10/22: Host Keystone Oaks
10/29: At Central Valley
Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference
North Catholic Trojans (4-0) clinched
North Catholic can earn at least a share of the conference championship with a win over Freeport in Week 8. Two wins give the Trojans the outright conference title.
10/22: At Freeport
10/29: Host Derry
Freeport Yellowjackets (3-0) clinched
Freeport can earn at least a share of the conference championship with a win over North Catholic in Week 8. Two wins give the Yellowjackets the outright conference title.
10/22: Host North Catholic
10/29: At Deer Lakes
Deer Lakes Lancers (3-2)
Deer Lakes can clinch with a win in Week 9 or one more Burrell loss or one more conference loss by East Allegheny and Valley.
10/22: At South Allegheny (nonconference)
10/29: Host Freeport
East Allegheny Wildcats (2-3)
East Allegheny can clinch with a win over Valley in Week 8 and one more Burrell loss.
10/22: At Valley
10/29: Host Brownsville (nonconference)
Valley Vikings (1-3)
Valley can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host East Allegheny
10/29: At Burrell
Burrell Buccaneers (1-3)
Burrell can clinch with two more wins and an East Allegheny loss in Week 8.
10/22: At Derry
10/29: Host Valley
Derry Trojans (0-3)
Derry needs to win two games and have East Allegheny lose in Week 8 and Valley lose in Week 9 to stay alive.
10/22: Host Burrell
10/29: at North Catholic
Class 3A Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-0) clinched
Elizabeth Forward can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with a win over Southmoreland in Week 8 and can clinch the title outright with two more wins.
10/22: At Southmoreland
10/29: Host Yough
South Allegheny Gladiators (3-2)
South Allegheny can clinch with a win over Mt. Pleasant in Week 9.
10/22: Host Deer Lakes (nonconference)
10/29: Host Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland Scotties (3-1)
Southmoreland can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host Elizabeth Forward
10/29: At South Park
Mt. Pleasant Vikings (2-1)
Mt. Pleasant can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host South Park
10/29: At South Allegheny
South Park Eagles (2-2)
South Park can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At Mt. Pleasant
10/29: Host Southmoreland
Brownsville Falcons (0-4) eliminated
Yough Cougars (0-4) eliminated
CLASS 2A
In Class 2A, the top five teams from the Midwestern Athletic Conference, the top four teams from the Century Conference, the top three teams from the Three Rivers and Allegheny Conferences plus a fourth-place wild card team from either the Three Rivers or Allegheny qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Eight teams have clinched.
Class 2A Three Rivers Conference
Sto-Rox Vikings (3-0) clinched
Sto-Rox can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win or can win it outright with two more wins.
10/22: At Brentwood
10/29: Host Carlynton
Western Beaver Golden Beavers (2-1)
Western Beaver can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Carlynton
10/30: Host South Side
South Side Rams (2-1)
South Side can clinch with a win in Week 8 over Seton LaSalle.
10/22: Host Seton LaSalle
10/30: At Western Beaver
Seton-LaSalle Rebels (1-2)
Seton-LaSalle can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At South Side
10/30: Host Brentwood
Carlynton Cougars (1-2)
Carlynton puts itself in good position with two more wins.
10/22: Host Western Beaver
10/29: At Sto-Rox
Brentwood Spartans (0-3)
Brentwood needs to win both games and get some help.
10/22: Host Sto-Rox
10/30: At Seton LaSalle
Class 2A Allegheny Conference
Serra Catholic Eagles (3-0) clinched
Serra Catholic can clinch the conference championship outright with two more wins.
10/22: Host Summit Academy
10/29: At Steel Valley
Steel Valley Ironmen (3-0)
Steel Valley can clinch a playoff spot with one more win and can win the conference championship with two more wins.
10/22: At Apollo-Ridge
10/29: Host Serra Catholic
Ligonier Valley Rams (1-2)
Ligonier Valley can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At Shady Side Academy
10/29: Host Apollo-Ridge
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (1-2)
Shady Side Academy can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host Ligonier Valley
10/30: At Summit Academy
Apollo-Ridge Vikings (1-2)
Apollo-Ridge can clinch with two more wins and one more Shady Side Academy loss.
10/22: Host Steel Valley
10/29: At Ligonier Valley
Summit Academy Knights (0-3)
Summit Academy needs to win both games and get a lot of help.
10/22: At Serra Catholic
10/30: Host Shady Side Academy
Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference
Laurel Spartans (5-0) clinched
Laurel can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win and can win it outright with two more wins.
10/22: At Ellwood City
10/29: Host Neshannock
Neshannock Lancers (4-1) clinched
Neshannock can clinch at least a share of the conference championship with two more wins. It can clinch at least second place with a Week 8 win.
10/22: Host Beaver Falls
10/29: At Laurel
Beaver Falls Tigers (4-1) clinched
Beaver Falls can clinch at least second place with a win in Week 8. The Tigers could earn a share of the conference championship with two more wins and a Laurel loss.
10/22: At Neshannock
10/29: Host Riverside
Mohawk Warriors (3-2)
Mohawk can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Freedom
10/29: Host Ellwood City
Freedom Bulldogs (2-3)
Freedom can clinch with two more wins or one more win and some help.
10/22: Host Mohawk
10/29: At New Brighton
New Brighton Lions (1-4)
New Brighton can clinch with two wins.
10/22: At Riverside
10/29: Host Freedom
Riverside Panthers (1-4)
Riverside can clinch with two wins and two Freedom losses.
10/22: Host New Brighton
10/29: At Beaver Falls
Ellwood City Wolverines (0-5) eliminated
Class 2A Century Conference
Washington Little Prexies (4-0) clinched
Washington can clinch a share of the conference championship with one more win and can win it outright with two more wins.
10/22: At Frazier
10/29: Host McGuffey
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (4-1) clinched
Chartiers-Houston can earn a share of the conference championship with a win in Week 8 and a Washington loss. They can at least clinch second place with a win in Week 8.
10/22: At Waynesburg Central
10/29: Open
McGuffey Highlanders (3-1) clinched
McGuffey can earn a share of the conference championship with two more wins.
10/22: Host Beth-Center
10/29: At Washington
Beth-Center Bulldogs (1-2)
Beth-Center can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: At McGuffey
10/29: Host Waynesburg Central
Waynesburg Central Raiders (1-3)
Waynesburg Central can clinch with two more wins.
10/22: Host Chartiers-Houston
10/29: At Beth-Center
Charleroi Cougars (1-4)
Charleroi can clinch with a win in Week 9, two Beth-Center losses and a Waynesburg Central loss in Week 8.
10/22: Host Albert Gallatin (nonconference)
10/29: Host Frazier
Frazier Commodores (0-3)
Frazier can clinch with two wins, two losses by Waynesburg Central, and a Week 8 loss by Beth-Center.
10/22: Host Washington
10/29: At Charleroi
CLASS A
In Class A, the top five teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Five teams have clinched.
Class A Big 7 Conference
Cornell Raiders (5-0) clinched
Cornell has clinched at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the Big 7 and will win the conference title outright with one more win.
10/22: Host Fort Cherry
10/29: At OLSH
Rochester Rams (3-2)
Rochester can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Shenango
10/29: Host Northgate
Shenango Wildcats (3-2)
Shenango can clinch with one more win.
10/22: Host Rochester
10/29: At Union
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-2)
OLSH can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Northgate
10/29: Host Cornell
Fort Cherry Rangers (3-2)
Fort Cherry can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Cornell
10/29: Host Burgettstown
Union Scotties (1-4)
Union has a chance with two wins and some help.
10/22: At Burgettstown
10/29: Host Shenango
Burgettstown Blue Devils (1-4)
Burgettstown has a chance with two wins and some help.
10/21: Host Union
10/29: At Fort Cherry
Northgate Flames (1-4)
Northgate has a chance with two wins and some help
10/22: Host OLSH
10/29: At Rochester
Class A Eastern Conference
Clairton Bears (5-0) clinched
Clairton can clinch at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the Eastern with one more win.
10/22: At Springdale
10/29: Host Jeannette
Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4-1) clinched
Bishop Canevin is still alive for a share of the conference title and can clinch second place with one more win.
10/23: Host Riverview
10/29: At Imani Christian
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (3-2)
Greensburg Central Catholic can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Jeannette
10/29: Host Leechburg
Leechburg Blue Devils (3-2)
Leechburg can clinch its first playoff berth since 1988 with one more win.
10/22: Host Imani Christian
10/29: At Greensburg Central Catholic
Springdale Dynamos (2-3)
Springdale can clinch with two wins.
10/22: Host Clairton
10/30: At Riverview
Imani Christian Saints (1-4)
Imani Christian can clinch with two wins and some help.
10/22: At Leechburg
10/29: Host Bishop Canevin
Jeannette Jayhawks (1-4)
Jeannette can clinch with two wins and some help.
10/22: Host Greensburg Central Catholic
10/29: At Clairton
Riverview Raiders (1-4)
Riverview can clinch with two wins and some help.
10/23: At Bishop Canevin
10/30: Host Springdale
Class A Tri-County South Conference
West Greene Pioneers (5-0) clinched
West Greene can clinch at least a share of the conference championship and the top seed from the TCS with one more win.
10/22: Host Jefferson-Morgan
10/29: At Mapletown
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-1) clinched
Carmichaels is still alive for a share of the conference title and can clinch second place with one more win.
10/22: Host Avella
10/29: At Jefferson-Morgan
Mapletown Maples (3-2)
Mapletown can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Bentworth
10/29: Host West Greene
California Trojans (2-2)
California can clinch with one more win.
10/22: At Monessen
10/29: Host Bentworth
Monessen Greyhounds (2-3)
Monessen controls its own destiny and can clinch with two wins or one win and some help.
10/22: Host California
10/29: At Avella
Avella Eagles (1-3)
Avella needs to win and get some help. If Bentworth and Jefferson-Morgan lose both games and Monessen loses in Week 8, Monessen at Avella in Week 9 is for a playoff spot.
10/22: At Carmichaels
10/29: Host Monessen
Bentworth Bearcats (1-4)
Bentworth needs to win out and have Monessen lose out and have Avella lose this week.
10/22: Host Mapletown
10/29: At California
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (1-4)
Jefferson-Morgan needs to win and get some help.
10/22: At West Greene
10/29: Host Carmichaels
