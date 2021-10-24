2021 WPIAL football playoff picture entering final week of regular season

Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 1:25 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alex Paulsen takes down North Hills quarterback John Green on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Martorelli Stadium.

The final week of the 2021 WPIAL football regular season is upon us.

Fifth-seven district teams have clinched playoff spots, leaving 16 postseason berths still up for grab on the final weekend of conference play.

Sixty-eight football teams from Class 5A down to Class A will be riding again on the Highway to Heinz. The five Class 6A postseason teams will play for a spot in the finals at a high school stadium still to be determined.

The WPIAL has decided that all ties for the conference championships or second place will not be broken by tiebreakers, rather the committee will seed them on their own.

Exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL football playoffs begins on Trib HSSN when the playoff brackets are unveiled Saturday, Oct. 30.

Heading into Week 9, here is the latest district football playoff picture as the network abacus is en fuego.

Class 6A

In Class 6A, the top five teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Four teams have clinched.

1-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (6-0) clinched

Mt. Lebanon has clinched at least a share of the 6A regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the regular season title outright with a victory at Baldwin on Friday.

10/29: At Baldwin

2-Central Catholic Vikings (5-1) clinched

Central Catholic is locked into second place and a home semifinals game and can earn a share of the 6A regular- season championship with a win at Canon-McMillan and a Mt. Lebanon loss at Baldwin on Friday.

10/29: At Canon-McMillan

North Allegheny Tigers (4-2) clinched

North Allegheny can clinch third place and a quarterfinals bye with a win at Seneca Valley on Friday.

10/29: At Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley Raiders (4-2) clinched

Seneca Valley can clinch third place and a quarterfinals bye with a win over North Allegheny on Friday.

10/29: Host North Allegheny

Canon-McMillan Big Macs (2-4)

Canon-McMillan can clinch with a win at home on Friday against Central Catholic or a Baldwin loss to Mt. Lebanon.

10/29: Host Central Catholic

Baldwin Highlanders (2-4)

Baldwin can clinch with a win at home over Mt. Lebanon and a Canon-McMillan loss to Central Catholic and a Norwin loss to Hempfield.

10/29: Host Mt. Lebanon

Norwin Knights (1-5) eliminated

Hempfield Spartans (0-6) eliminated

If Norwin wins and Canon-McMillan and Baldwin lose, all three teams would be 2-5. They all beat each other head-to-head and Gardner Points would be even. WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9: Canon-McMillan -16, Baldwin -20, Norwin -41. Norwin has no chance to pass the other two, thus is eliminated. So if Baldwin loses by 6 or more points to Mt. Lebanon, Canon-McMillan would clinch, win or lose.

Class 5A

In Class 5A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Eleven teams have clinched.

Class 5A Big East Conference

1-Penn-Trafford Warriors (4-0) clinched

Penn-Trafford has clinched at least a share of the Big East championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory at Latrobe or a Gateway loss on Friday.

10/29: At Latrobe

Gateway Gators (3-1) clinched

Gateway can clinch second place with a win Friday at Franklin Regional.

10/29: At Franklin Regional

Woodland Hills Wolverines (2-2) clinched

Woodland Hills can clinch at least third place with a win at Connellsville on Friday.

10/29: At Connellsville

Franklin Regional Panthers (2-2) clinched

Franklin Regional can clinch second place with a win over Gateway and a Woodland Hills loss at Connellsville on Friday.

10/29: Host Gateway

Latrobe Wildcats (1-3) eliminated

Connellsville Falcons (0-4) eliminated

Class 5A Northeast Conference

Pine-Richland Rams (3-1) clinched

Pine-Richland can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win at Fox Chapel on Friday.

10/29: At Fox Chapel

Penn Hills Indians (3-1) clinched

Penn Hills can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win at Kiski Area on Friday.

10/29: At Kiski Area

North Hills Indians (3-1) clinched

North Hills can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win at Shaler on Friday.

10/29: At Shaler

Fox Chapel Foxes (2-2) clinched

Fox Chapel could earn a share of the conference championship with a win over Pine-Richland and losses by both North Hills and Penn Hills on Friday.

10/29: Host Pine-Richland

Kiski Area Cavaliers (1-3) eliminated

Shaler Titans (0-4) eliminated

Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

1-Moon Tigers (4-0) clinched

Moon has clinched at least a share of the Allegheny Six championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory at West Allegheny on Friday.

10/29: At West Allegheny

Bethel Park Black Hawks (3-1) clinched

Bethel Park can clinch second place with a win over Upper St. Clair on Friday.

10/29: Host Upper St. Clair

Upper St. Clair Panthers (3-1) clinched

Upper St. Clair can clinch second place with a win over Bethel Park on Friday.

10/29: At Bethel Park

Peters Township Indians (1-3)

Peters Township can clinch with a win at South Fayette on Friday.

10/29: At South Fayette

West Allegheny Indians (1-3)

West Allegheny can clinch with a win over Moon and a Peters Township loss on Friday.

10/29: Host Moon

South Fayette Lions (0-4)

South Fayette needs to win and have West Allegheny lose to Moon to finish in a three-way tie.

10/29: Host Peters Township

If South Fayette beats Peters Township and West Allegheny loses to Moon, they would all be tied at 1-4. Head-to-head would be even as would Gardner Points. WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9: Peters Township -13, West Allegheny -20, South Fayette -33.

Class 4A

In Class 4A, the top five teams from the Greater Allegheny Conference and the top four teams from the Big Eight and Parkway Conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Eleven teams have clinched.

Class 4A Big Eight Conference

Belle Vernon Leopards (5-0) clinched

Belle Vernon can clinch the conference championship outright with a win over McKeesport on Friday.

10/29: Host McKeesport

McKeesport Tigers (5-0) clinched

McKeesport can clinch the conference championship outright with a win at Belle Vernon on Friday.

10/29: At Belle Vernon

3-Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-2) clinched

Thomas Jefferson has clinched and is locked into third place.

10/29: Host West Mifflin

4-Laurel Highlands Mustangs (3-3) clinched

Laurel Highlands has clinched and is locked into fourth place.

10/29: At Uniontown (nonconference)

Trinity Hillers (1-4) eliminated

West Mifflin Titans (1-4) eliminated

Ringgold Rams (0-5) eliminated

Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

1-Hampton Talbots (6-0) clinched

Hampton has clinched the Greater Allegheny Conference championship outright.

10/29: Host Mars

Armstrong River Hawks (4-2) clinched

Armstrong can clinch second place with a win at Indiana on Friday.

10/29: At Indiana

Indiana Little Indians (3-3) clinched

Indiana can clinch second place with a win over Armstrong on Friday.

10/29: Host Armstrong

Highlands Golden Rams (3-3) clinched

Highlands can finish in third place with a win over Knoch and an Indiana loss on Friday.

10/29: Host Knoch

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (3-3)

Greensburg Salem can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/29: At Plum

Plum Mustangs (2-4)

Plum can clinch with two more wins or one win and some help.

10/29: Host Greensburg Salem

Mars Fighting Planets (2-4)

Mars can clinch with two more wins and some help.

10/29: At Hampton

Knoch Knights (1-5) eliminated

Well, another year, another messy Great Allegheny Conference playoff picture to figure out. Let’s play out the scenarios since there are so many. Remember, top five teams qualify.

IF:

Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Indiana

Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Indiana, Plum

Hampton, Armstrong, Knoch, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Highlands

Hampton, Armstrong, Knoch, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Indiana, Plum, Highlands

Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem

Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Armstrong, Plum

Hampton, Indiana, Knoch, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Highlands

Hampton, Indiana, Knoch, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Armstrong, Plum, Highlands

Mars, Armstrong, Highlands, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Indiana

Mars, Armstrong, Highlands, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Greensburg Salem, Indiana

Mars, Armstrong, Knoch, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Highlands

Mars, Armstrong, Knoch, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Armstrong, Indiana, Plum, Highlands

Mars, Indiana, Highlands, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem

Mars, Indiana, Highlands, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Highlands, Armstrong, Mars

Mars, Indiana, Knoch, Greensburg Salem win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Highlands

Mars, Indiana, Knoch, Plum win, the top 5 would be: Hampton, Indiana, Armstrong, Plum, Highlands

Class 4A Parkway Conference

1-Aliquippa Quips (4-0) clinched

Aliquippa has clinched at least a share of the Parkway championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over New Castle on Friday.

10/29: Host New Castle

Beaver Bobcats (3-1) clinched

Beaver can clinch second place with a win over Blackhawk on Friday.

10/29: Host Blackhawk

New Castle Red Hurricanes (3-1) clinched

New Castle can clinch a share of the conference championship with a win at Aliquippa on Friday.

10/29: At Aliquippa

Chartiers Valley Colts (1-3)

Chartiers Valley can clinch with a win over Montour on Friday.

10/29: Host Montour

Montour Spartans (1-3)

Montour can clinch with a win at Chartiers Valley on Friday.

10/29: At Chartiers Valley

Blackhawk Cougars (0-4) eliminated

Class 3A

In Class 3A, the top four teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Nine teams have clinched.

Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference

1-Central Valley Warriors (4-0) clinched

Central Valley has clinched at least a share of the Northwestern Six championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over Hopewell on Friday.

10/29: Host Hopewell

2-Avonworth Antelopes (3-1) clinched

Avonworth has clinched second place and can earn a share of the conference championship with a win at Quaker Valley and a Hopewell win over Central Valley on Friday.

10/29: At Quaker Valley

Ambridge Bridgers (2-2) clinched

Ambridge can finish in third place with a win at Keystone Oaks on Friday.

10/29: At Keystone Oaks

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (2-2) clinched

Keystone Oaks can finish in third place with a win over Ambridge on Friday.

10/29: Host Ambridge

Quaker Valley Quakers (1-3) eliminated

Hopewell Vikings (0-4) eliminated

Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference

1-North Catholic Trojans (5-0) clinched

North Catholic has clinched at least a share of the Allegheny Seven championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over Derry on Friday.

10/29: Host Derry

Freeport Yellowjackets (3-1) clinched

Freeport can clinch second place with a win over Deer Lakes on Friday.

10/29: At Deer Lakes

East Allegheny Wildcats (3-3) clinched

East Allegheny has clinched and will have to wait to see what happens in the conference on Friday to see if it will finish third or fourth.

10/29: Host Brownsville (nonconference)

Deer Lakes Lancers (3-2)

Deer Lakes can clinch with a win over Freeport or a Burrell loss to Valley on Friday.

10/29: Host Freeport

Burrell Buccaneers (2-3)

Burrell can clinch with a win over Valley and a Deer Lakes loss to Freeport on Friday.

10/29: Host Valley

Valley Vikings (1-4) eliminated

Derry Trojans (0-4) eliminated

If Deer Lakes loses to Freeport and Burrell beats Valley, Deer Lakes, Burrell and East Allegheny would be tied for third place. Head-to-head and Gardner Points would be tied. WPIAL tiebreaker points coming into Week 9: East Allegheny +7 (they can’t be caught which is why they have clinched), Deer Lakes +4, Burrell -15. With East Allegheny finishing third, it reverts back to head-to-head, which would go to Burrell.

Class 3A Interstate Conference

1-Elizabeth Forward Warriors (5-0) clinched

Elizabeth Forward has clinched at least a share of the Interstate championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over Yough on Friday.

10/29: Host Yough

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (3-1) clinched

Mt. Pleasant can clinch second place with a win at South Allegheny on Friday.

10/29: At South Allegheny

South Allegheny Gladiators (3-2)

South Allegheny can clinch with a win over Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

10/29: Host Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland Scotties (3-2)

Southmoreland can clinch with a win at South Park on Friday.

10/29: At South Park

South Park Eagles (2-3)

South Park can clinch with a win over Southmoreland and a South Allegheny win over Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

10/29: Host Southmoreland

Yough Cougars (1-4) eliminated

Brownsville Falcons (0-5) eliminated

If Mt. Pleasant beats South Allegheny and South Park beats Southmoreland on Friday, South Allegheny, South Park and Southmoreland would be tied for third place. Head-to-head would be tied, as would Gardner Points. WPIAL tiebreaker points coming into Week 9: South Allegheny +10, Southmoreland +10, South Park -10. Once the tie is broken to determine third place, head-to-head is used between the other two teams to determine fourth place.

Class 2A

In Class 2A, the top five teams from the Midwestern Athletic Conference, the top four teams from the Century Conference, the top three teams from the Three Rivers and Allegheny conferences plus a fourth-place wild card team from either the Three Rivers or Allegheny qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Twelve teams have clinched.

Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

1-Sto-Rox Vikings (4-0) clinched

Sto-Rox has clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over Carlynton on Friday.

10/29: Host Carlynton

Western Beaver Golden Beavers (3-1) clinched

Western Beaver can clinch second place with a win over South Side on Saturday.

10/30: Host South Side

South Side Rams (3-1) clinched

South Side can clinch second place with a win at Western Beaver on Saturday.

10/30: At Western Beaver

Seton-LaSalle Rebels (1-3)

Seton-LaSalle can stay alive for the fourth-place wild card spot with a win over Brentwood on Saturday.

10/30: Host Brentwood

Carlynton Cougars (1-3)

Carlynton can stay alive for the fourth-place wild card spot with a win over Sto-Rox on Friday.

10/29: At Sto-Rox

Brentwood Spartans (0-4) eliminated

Class 2A Allegheny Conference

Serra Catholic Eagles (4-0) clinched

Serra Catholic can clinch the conference championship outright with a win at Steel Valley on Friday.

10/29: At Steel Valley

Steel Valley Ironmen (4-0) clinched

Steel Valley can clinch the conference championship outright with a win over Serra Catholic on Friday.

10/29: Host Serra Catholic

Ligonier Valley Rams (2-2)

Ligonier Valley can clinch with a win over Apollo-Ridge on Friday. With a loss, they would be in the mix for the fourth-place wild card.

10/29: Host Apollo-Ridge

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (1-3)

Shady Side Academy would be in the mix for third place or the fourth-place wild card with a win at Summit Academy on Saturday.

10/30: At Summit Academy

Apollo-Ridge Vikings (1-3)

Apollo-Ridge would be in the mix for third place or the fourth-place wild card with a win at Ligonier Valley on Friday.

10/29: At Ligonier Valley

Summit Academy Knights (0-4) eliminated

If Apollo-Ridge beats Ligonier Valley on Friday and Shady Side Academy beats Summit Academy on Saturday, there would be a three-way tie for third place. Head-to-head and Gardner Points would be tied. WPIAL tiebreaker points coming into Week 9: Ligonier Valley -9, Shady Side Academy -11, Apollo-Ridge -20.

For the fourth-place wild card from either the Three Rivers or Allegheny conferences, it will likely come down to Gardner Points. If Carlynton beats Sto-Rox, it would win the wild card. If it comes down to Seton LaSalle and the fourth-place team from the Allegheny, the Allegheny Conference team would have the edge in Gardner Points if Apollo-Ridge beats Ligonier Valley. If Ligonier Valley wins and finished third, it will likely come down to tiebreaker points between Seton LaSalle and Shady Side Academy. Coming into Week 9, Shady Side Academy is -11 and Seton LaSalle is -16.

Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference

1-Laurel Spartans (6-0) clinched

Laurel has clinched the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship outright.

10/29: Host Neshannock

2-Beaver Falls Tigers (5-1) clinched

Beaver Falls has clinched second place and can earn a share of the conference championship with a win over Riverside and a Laurel loss to Neshannock on Friday.

10/29: Host Riverside

3-Neshannock Lancers (4-2) clinched

Neshannock has finished in third place.

10/29: At Laurel

Mohawk Warriors (3-3) clinched

Mohawk can finish in fourth place with a win over Ellwood City and a Freedom loss to New Brighton on Friday.

10/29: Host Ellwood City

Freedom Bulldogs (3-3)

Freedom can clinch with a win at New Brighton on Friday.

10/29: At New Brighton

New Brighton Lions (2-4)

New Brighton can clinch with a win over Freedom.

10/29: Host Freedom

Riverside Panthers (1-5) eliminated

Ellwood City Wolverines (0-6) eliminated

If Mohawk loses to Ellwood City and New Brighton beats Freedom, there will be a three-way tie for fourth place. The head-to-head tiebreaker would be even at 1-1, but Mohawk cannot be caught in Gardner Points, thus the reason it has clinched. Mohawk would finish fourth and, going back to head-to-head, New Brighton would finish fifth and clinch, making the Freedom at New Brighton game a win-and-you’re-in contest.

Class 2A Century Conference

Washington Little Prexies (5-0) clinched

Washington has clinched a share of the conference championship and can win it outright with a win over McGuffey on Friday.

10/29: Host McGuffey

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (5-1) clinched

Chartiers-Houston can earn a share of the conference championship with a McGuffey win over Washington on Friday.

10/29: Open

McGuffey Highlanders (4-1) clinched

McGuffey can earn a share of the conference championship with a win at Washington on Friday.

10/29: At Washington

Beth-Center Bulldogs (1-3)

Beth-Center can clinch with a win over Waynesburg Central on Friday.

10/29: Host Waynesburg Central

Waynesburg Central Raiders (1-4)

Waynesburg Central can clinch with a win at Beth-Center and a Charleroi loss to Frazier on Friday.

10/29: At Beth-Center

Charleroi Cougars (1-4)

Charleroi remains alive with a win over Frazier and a Beth-Center loss to Waynesburg Central.

10/29: Host Frazier

Frazier Commodores (0-4) eliminated

If Waynesburg Central beats Beth-Center and Charleroi beats Frazier, Waynesburg Central and Charleroi would be 2-4 and Beth-Center would be 1-4. Because the Beth-Center vs. Frazier game earlier this season was postponed and ruled a no contest by the WPIAL, the district has determined that the Frazier wins by Waynesburg Central and Charleroi would NOT factor into the tiebreaker system. Thus, all three would be tied in head-to-head and Gardner Points. Here are the WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9: Beth-Center -20, Waynesburg Central -33, Charleroi -30.

Class A

In Class A, the top five teams from each of the three conferences qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. Ten teams have clinched.

Class A Big 7 Conference

1-Cornell Raiders (6-0) clinched

Cornell has clinched the conference championship outright.

10/29: At OLSH

2-Rochester Rams (4-2) clinched

Rochester has clinched second place.

10/29: Host Northgate

Shenango Wildcats (3-3)

Shenango can clinch with a win at Union on Friday or get some help with a loss.

10/29: At Union

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-3)

OLSH can clinch with a win over Cornell on Friday or get some help with a loss.

10/29: Host Cornell

Fort Cherry Rangers (3-3)

Fort Cherry can clinch with a win over Burgettstown on Friday or get some help with a loss.

10/29: Host Burgettstown

Burgettstown Blue Devils (2-4)

Burgettstown can clinch with a win at Fort Cherry and if they get some help.

10/29: At Fort Cherry

Northgate Flames (2-4)

Northgate has a chance with a win at Rochester on Friday and if it gets some help.

10/29: At Rochester

Union Scotties (1-5) eliminated

There are many variables in play for the final three playoff spots. If could be easy or it could kick into a multiple-team tie. Shenango has the advantage coming in to the final weekend as far as Gardner Points. The WPIAL tiebreaker points coming into Week 9: OLSH -2, Shenango -3, Fort Cherry -9, Northgate -16, Burgettstown -33.

Class A Eastern Conference

1-Clairton Bears (6-0) clinched

Clairton has clinched at least a share of the Eastern championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory over Jeannette on Friday.

10/29: Host Jeannette

2-Bishop Canevin Crusaders (5-1) clinched

Bishop Canevin has clinched second place.

10/29: At Imani Christian

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (4-2) clinched

Greensburg Central Catholic can clinch third place with a win over Leechburg on Friday.

10/29: Host Leechburg

Leechburg Blue Devils (4-2) clinched

Leechburg can clinch third place with a win at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday.

10/29: At Greensburg Central Catholic

Springdale Dynamos (2-4)

Springdale can clinch with a win at Riverview on Saturday.

10/30: At Riverview

Riverview Raiders (1-5)

Riverview can clinch with a win over Springdale on Saturday and a Jeannette loss to Clairton.

10/30: Host Springdale

Jeannette Jayhawks (1-5)

Jeannette can clinch with a win at Clairton on Friday and a Riverview win over Springdale on Saturday.

10/29: At Clairton

Imani Christian Saints (1-5) eliminated

If Riverview beats Springdale and Jeannette and Imani Christian win, there would be a four-way tie for fifth place. The head-to-head tiebreaker would go to Riverview. A three-way tie between Springdale, Riverview and Jeannette would go to Jeannette based on Gardner Points since head-to-head would be tied. A three-way tie between Springdale, Riverview and Imani Christian goes to Riverview based on head-to-head. Imani is eliminated because it loses all tiebreakers.

Class A Tri-County South Conference

1-West Greene Pioneers (6-0) clinched

West Greene has clinched at least a share of the Tri-County South championship and the No. 1 seed and can win the conference title outright with a victory at Mapletown on Friday.

10/29: At Mapletown

2-Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (5-1) clinched

Carmichaels has clinched second place.

10/29: At Jefferson-Morgan

Mapletown Maples (4-2) clinched

Mapletown can clinch third place with a win over West Greene and a California loss to Bentworth on Friday

10/29: Host West Greene

California Trojans (3-2) clinched

California can clinch third place with a win over Bentworth on Friday.

10/29: Host Bentworth

Monessen Greyhounds (2-4)

Monessen can clinch with a win at Avella on Friday.

10/29: At Avella

Avella Eagles (1-4)

Avella can clinch with a win over Monessen and a loss by Jefferson-Morgan to Carmichaels on Friday.

10/29: Host Monessen

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (1-5)

Jefferson-Morgan needs to win and get some help

10/29: Host Carmichaels

Bentworth Bearcats (1-5) eliminated

If Avella beats Mapletown and Jefferson-Morgan and Bentworth win, there would be a four-way tie for fifth place. Because the Avella-California game was a no-contest, none of the games vs. California would count in the tiebreaker system. The head-to-head tiebreaker would go to Avella. A three-way tie between Monessen, Avella and Jefferson-Morgan would go to Jefferson-Morgan based on Gardner Points since head-to-head would be tied. A three-way tie between Monessen, Avella and Bentworth goes to Avella based on head-to-head. Bentworth is eliminated because it loses all tiebreakers.