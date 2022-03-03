2022 Big School East-West roster includes nearly 2 dozen WPIAL, City League players

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tyrese Jones celebrates after a Quips touchdown during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Bishop McDevitt on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

State champions from Aliquippa, Mt. Lebanon and Penn-Trafford were among nearly two dozen WPIAL and City League players announced Thursday as all-stars for the Big School East-West Game this spring.

Aliquippa teammates Cyair Clark (WR) and Tyrese Jones (OL), Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Peters (OL) and Owen Halter (DE) and Penn-Trafford’s Declan Ochendowski (OL) were chosen to represent the West in the May 29 game at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Joining them from the WPIAL and City League are Pine-Richland’s Cole Boyd (QB), Alex Gochis (WR), Jacob Domer (DT) and Connor Lenz (DE); McKeesport’s Kanye Thompson (RB); Central Catholic’s Antonio Pitts (RB), Matt Aulicino (OL) and Matt Schearer (K/P); North Allegheny’s Dwayne Taylor (DB) and Kolin Dinkins (DB); Blackhawk’s Carson Heckathorn (TE); Butler’s Charlie Kreinbucher (TE); Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger (WR); Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn Moore (OL); Woodland Hills’ Jeremiah Ramsey (LB); Moon’s Dylan Sleva (LB); Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (LB); University Prep’s Rashan Murray (DB); and Canon-McMillan’s Anthony Finney (specialist).

The PSFCA will hold separate small-school and big-school East-West games May 29, both at Bishop McDevitt. Kickoff for the big-school game is noon with the small-school game at 5 p.m.

The headlining Big 33 Football Classic is 2 p.m. May 30.

The small-school roster was announced earlier Thursday. The Big 33 roster was revealed Tuesday.

Big School West

Offense

QB, Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland

QB, Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain

RB, Kanye Thompson, McKeesport

RB, Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic

TE/HB, Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk

TE/HB, Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler

WR, Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills

WR, Cyair Clark, Aliquippa

WR, Alex Gochis, Pine-Richland

WR, Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore

OL, Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area

OL, Joden Nelson, York William Penn

OL, Matt Aulicino, Central Catholic

OL, Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale

OL, Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford

OL, Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa

OL, Joey Peters, Mt. Lebanon

Defense

DT, Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland

DT, Charles Crews III, Williamsport

DT, Claude Godineaux, Cedar Cliff

DE, Owen Halter, Mt. Lebanon

DE, Anthony Smith, Shippensburg

DE, Connor Lenz, Pine-Richland

LB, Carter Glassmyer, Central York

LB, Jeremiah Ramsey, Woodland Hills

LB, Dylan Sleva, Moon

LB, Bryce Wood, McDowell

LB, Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

DB, Rashan Murray, University Prep

DB, Kyaire Fulp, Central York

DB, Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny

DB, Kolin Dinkins, North Allegheny

DB, Quez Simmons, York William Penn

Special teams

SPEC, Anthony Finney, Canon-McMillan

P/K, Matt Schearer, Central Catholic

LS, Brayden Bowers, Central York

Head coach

Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (WPIAL)

Assistant coaches

Derek Hicks, Selinsgrove (D4)

Andrew Moore, Brashear (City League)

Tim Bostard, Woodland Hills (WPIAL)

Ray Collins, Meadville (D10)

Mark Luther, Chambersburg (D3)

Big School East

Offense

QB, Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser

QB, Judd Novak, Manheim Central

RB, Tahir Mills, Ridley

RB, Khalani Eaton, North Penn

WR, Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt

WR, Rohjhii Atkinson, Imhotep Charter

WR, Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser

WR, Elijah Ford, Downingtown West

WR, Levi Carroll, North Penn

OL, Darren Miller, North Penn

OL, Emir Stinette, Imhotep Charter

OL, Kyle Helm, Exeter Township

OL, Kyle Yeager, Central Dauphin

OL, Jake Jonassen, Perkiomen Valley

OL, Thomas Dickinson, Methacton

OL, Jimmy Mullevey, Central Bucks East

OL, Oscar Ortega, Coatesville

Defense

DT, Giovonni Graham, Imhotep Charter

DT, Nolan Brennan, Garnet Valley

DE, Ibrahim Sanogo, Academy Park

DE, Ibrahim Diawara, Boys Latin Charter

DE, Ryan Massey, Coatesville

DE, Brock Boyer, Parkland

LB, Tyler Yocum, Exeter Township

LB, Luke Williams, ELCO

LB, Nolan O’Hara, Coatesville

LB, Rocco Nicholl, St. Joseph’s Prep

CB, Justin Cook, Harrisburg

CB, Geovanny Fabian, Northeast

CB, Tyrell Ford, Central Dauphin East

S, Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter

S, Ryan Moore, LaSalle College

S, Jalen Edwards, North Penn

Special teams

P, Ethan Shudak, Crestwood

K, Nate Millard, Daniel Boone

LS, Gavin Guers, Blue Mountain

Head coach

Jim Chapman, Bartram (D12)

Assistant coaches

Ladontay Bell, Chester (D1)

Ryan Arcangeli, Crestwood (D2)

Eric Clark, Northeast (D12)

Henry Hynoski, Shamokin (D4)

Chris Gicking, Marple Newtown (D1)

Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Blackhawk, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Kiski Area, McKeesport, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, University Prep, Woodland Hills