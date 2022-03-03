2022 Big School East-West roster includes nearly 2 dozen WPIAL, City League players
By:
Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 12:05 PM
State champions from Aliquippa, Mt. Lebanon and Penn-Trafford were among nearly two dozen WPIAL and City League players announced Thursday as all-stars for the Big School East-West Game this spring.
Aliquippa teammates Cyair Clark (WR) and Tyrese Jones (OL), Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Peters (OL) and Owen Halter (DE) and Penn-Trafford’s Declan Ochendowski (OL) were chosen to represent the West in the May 29 game at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.
Joining them from the WPIAL and City League are Pine-Richland’s Cole Boyd (QB), Alex Gochis (WR), Jacob Domer (DT) and Connor Lenz (DE); McKeesport’s Kanye Thompson (RB); Central Catholic’s Antonio Pitts (RB), Matt Aulicino (OL) and Matt Schearer (K/P); North Allegheny’s Dwayne Taylor (DB) and Kolin Dinkins (DB); Blackhawk’s Carson Heckathorn (TE); Butler’s Charlie Kreinbucher (TE); Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger (WR); Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn Moore (OL); Woodland Hills’ Jeremiah Ramsey (LB); Moon’s Dylan Sleva (LB); Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (LB); University Prep’s Rashan Murray (DB); and Canon-McMillan’s Anthony Finney (specialist).
The PSFCA will hold separate small-school and big-school East-West games May 29, both at Bishop McDevitt. Kickoff for the big-school game is noon with the small-school game at 5 p.m.
The headlining Big 33 Football Classic is 2 p.m. May 30.
The small-school roster was announced earlier Thursday. The Big 33 roster was revealed Tuesday.
Big School West
Offense
QB, Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland
QB, Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain
RB, Kanye Thompson, McKeesport
RB, Antonio Pitts, Central Catholic
TE/HB, Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk
TE/HB, Charlie Kreinbucher, Butler
WR, Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills
WR, Cyair Clark, Aliquippa
WR, Alex Gochis, Pine-Richland
WR, Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore
OL, Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area
OL, Joden Nelson, York William Penn
OL, Matt Aulicino, Central Catholic
OL, Grant Cooper, Kennard-Dale
OL, Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford
OL, Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa
OL, Joey Peters, Mt. Lebanon
Defense
DT, Jacob Domer, Pine-Richland
DT, Charles Crews III, Williamsport
DT, Claude Godineaux, Cedar Cliff
DE, Owen Halter, Mt. Lebanon
DE, Anthony Smith, Shippensburg
DE, Connor Lenz, Pine-Richland
LB, Carter Glassmyer, Central York
LB, Jeremiah Ramsey, Woodland Hills
LB, Dylan Sleva, Moon
LB, Bryce Wood, McDowell
LB, Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
DB, Rashan Murray, University Prep
DB, Kyaire Fulp, Central York
DB, Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny
DB, Kolin Dinkins, North Allegheny
DB, Quez Simmons, York William Penn
Special teams
SPEC, Anthony Finney, Canon-McMillan
P/K, Matt Schearer, Central Catholic
LS, Brayden Bowers, Central York
Head coach
Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (WPIAL)
Assistant coaches
Derek Hicks, Selinsgrove (D4)
Andrew Moore, Brashear (City League)
Tim Bostard, Woodland Hills (WPIAL)
Ray Collins, Meadville (D10)
Mark Luther, Chambersburg (D3)
Big School East
Offense
QB, Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser
QB, Judd Novak, Manheim Central
RB, Tahir Mills, Ridley
RB, Khalani Eaton, North Penn
WR, Kamil Foster, Bishop McDevitt
WR, Rohjhii Atkinson, Imhotep Charter
WR, Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser
WR, Elijah Ford, Downingtown West
WR, Levi Carroll, North Penn
OL, Darren Miller, North Penn
OL, Emir Stinette, Imhotep Charter
OL, Kyle Helm, Exeter Township
OL, Kyle Yeager, Central Dauphin
OL, Jake Jonassen, Perkiomen Valley
OL, Thomas Dickinson, Methacton
OL, Jimmy Mullevey, Central Bucks East
OL, Oscar Ortega, Coatesville
Defense
DT, Giovonni Graham, Imhotep Charter
DT, Nolan Brennan, Garnet Valley
DE, Ibrahim Sanogo, Academy Park
DE, Ibrahim Diawara, Boys Latin Charter
DE, Ryan Massey, Coatesville
DE, Brock Boyer, Parkland
LB, Tyler Yocum, Exeter Township
LB, Luke Williams, ELCO
LB, Nolan O’Hara, Coatesville
LB, Rocco Nicholl, St. Joseph’s Prep
CB, Justin Cook, Harrisburg
CB, Geovanny Fabian, Northeast
CB, Tyrell Ford, Central Dauphin East
S, Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter
S, Ryan Moore, LaSalle College
S, Jalen Edwards, North Penn
Special teams
P, Ethan Shudak, Crestwood
K, Nate Millard, Daniel Boone
LS, Gavin Guers, Blue Mountain
Head coach
Jim Chapman, Bartram (D12)
Assistant coaches
Ladontay Bell, Chester (D1)
Ryan Arcangeli, Crestwood (D2)
Eric Clark, Northeast (D12)
Henry Hynoski, Shamokin (D4)
Chris Gicking, Marple Newtown (D1)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Blackhawk, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Kiski Area, McKeesport, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, University Prep, Woodland Hills
More Football• Steve Sciullo takes over Hampton football program
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Shakeup for football schedules
• George Guido: Willie Thrower luncheon set for April 9
• Family, opportunity led North Hills speedster Dickerson to Robert Morris
• Franklin Regional standout Caden Smith seeking college football fit