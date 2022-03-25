TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Southern Columbia

By:
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 10:08 PM

PIAA Class 2A girls basketball final

Neshannock vs. Southern Columbia

Noon Friday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN

PIAA titles: Neshannock 0, Southern Columbia 0

Neshannock (28-2)

Coach: Luann Grybowski

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

1, Neleh Nogay, 5-6, sr., G

11, Addilae Watts, 5-7, sr., G

20, Aaralyn Nogay, 5-6, jr., G

24, Megan Pallerino, 5-11, jr., F

34, Mairan Haggerty, 6-1, jr., G/F

Notable: Coming off a second straight WPIAL championship, Neshannock has cruised through the PIAA playoffs, with wins over Penns Manor, 46-23; Cambridge Springs, 44-25; Shenango, 51-17; and Bellwood-Antis, 61-53. … Junior guard/forward Mairan Haggerty leads the Lancers in scoring at 18.8 ppg, but junior forward Megan Pallerino, senior guards Addi Watts and Neleh Nogay, a Fordham softball commit, and junior guard Aaralyn Nogay are key scorers as well. … Haggerty, Pallerino and Watts all had 14 points in the semifinals. … Coach Luann Grybowski became the third WPIAL coach to surpass 700 career victories earlier this season. … The Lancers have won 13 straight games since a Jan. 27 loss to OLSH. … Neshannock reached the PIAA title game a year ago, losing to District 4’s Mt. Carmel, 54-43.

Southern Columbia (29-1)

Coach: Kami Traugh

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

13, Alli Griscavage, 6-1, jr., C

22, Summer Tillett, 5-9, sr., SF

24, Loren Gehret, 5-8, jr., PG

30, Ava Novak, 5-7, jr., SG

33, Colby Bernhard, 5-8, sr., G

Notable: District 4 champion Southern Columbia reached the PIAA finals after beating Elk Lake, 67-35; Tri Valley, 45-14; Bishop McCort, 84-64; and Mt. Carmel, 50-46. … Southern Columbia averages 55.9 points while allowing 38.0. … Junior center Alli Griscavage has surpassed 1,000 career points. She averages 16.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. … Senior forward Summer Tillett is a Susquehanna recruit who averages 10.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. … Junior point guard Loren Gehret is an All-American soccer player. … Junior guard Ava Novak averages 12.2 points. … Kami Traugh is in her first season as head coach at her alma mater. She is the daughter of Southern Columbia football coach Jim Roth, the state’s all-time wins leader in football. … Southern Columbia has won 20 straight games.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags:

More Basketball

What to watch for in high school sports for March 25, 2022:
2022 PIAA Class 5A girls basketball championship breakdown: Chartiers Valley vs. Cardinal O’Hara
2022 PIAA Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. St. John Neumann
Trib 10 teams head to Hershey for PIAA championship games
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 22, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me