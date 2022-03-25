2022 PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Southern Columbia
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 10:08 PM
PIAA Class 2A girls basketball final
Neshannock vs. Southern Columbia
Noon Friday, Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: TV: PCN
PIAA titles: Neshannock 0, Southern Columbia 0
Neshannock (28-2)
Coach: Luann Grybowski
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
1, Neleh Nogay, 5-6, sr., G
11, Addilae Watts, 5-7, sr., G
20, Aaralyn Nogay, 5-6, jr., G
24, Megan Pallerino, 5-11, jr., F
34, Mairan Haggerty, 6-1, jr., G/F
Notable: Coming off a second straight WPIAL championship, Neshannock has cruised through the PIAA playoffs, with wins over Penns Manor, 46-23; Cambridge Springs, 44-25; Shenango, 51-17; and Bellwood-Antis, 61-53. … Junior guard/forward Mairan Haggerty leads the Lancers in scoring at 18.8 ppg, but junior forward Megan Pallerino, senior guards Addi Watts and Neleh Nogay, a Fordham softball commit, and junior guard Aaralyn Nogay are key scorers as well. … Haggerty, Pallerino and Watts all had 14 points in the semifinals. … Coach Luann Grybowski became the third WPIAL coach to surpass 700 career victories earlier this season. … The Lancers have won 13 straight games since a Jan. 27 loss to OLSH. … Neshannock reached the PIAA title game a year ago, losing to District 4’s Mt. Carmel, 54-43.
Southern Columbia (29-1)
Coach: Kami Traugh
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
13, Alli Griscavage, 6-1, jr., C
22, Summer Tillett, 5-9, sr., SF
24, Loren Gehret, 5-8, jr., PG
30, Ava Novak, 5-7, jr., SG
33, Colby Bernhard, 5-8, sr., G
Notable: District 4 champion Southern Columbia reached the PIAA finals after beating Elk Lake, 67-35; Tri Valley, 45-14; Bishop McCort, 84-64; and Mt. Carmel, 50-46. … Southern Columbia averages 55.9 points while allowing 38.0. … Junior center Alli Griscavage has surpassed 1,000 career points. She averages 16.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. … Senior forward Summer Tillett is a Susquehanna recruit who averages 10.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. … Junior point guard Loren Gehret is an All-American soccer player. … Junior guard Ava Novak averages 12.2 points. … Kami Traugh is in her first season as head coach at her alma mater. She is the daughter of Southern Columbia football coach Jim Roth, the state’s all-time wins leader in football. … Southern Columbia has won 20 straight games.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
