2022 PIAA Class 4A boys basketball championship breakdown: Quaker Valley vs. Neumann-Goretti

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 3:22 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores against Montour during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

PIAA Class 4A boys basketball final

Quaker Valley vs. Neumann-Goretti

7 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN; Streaming audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM

PIAA titles: Quaker Valley 0, Neumann-Goretti 8 (2010, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18)

Quaker Valley (27-0)

Coach: Mike Mastroianni

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

3, Adou Thiero, 6-6, sr., G

4 Will Dunda, 6-1, sr., G

5, Jack Gardinier, 6-0, sr., G

13, Markus Frank, 6-6, sr., F

25 Dan Bartels, 6-3, jr., F

Notable: Quaker Valley is trying to become the 15th WPIAL boys basketball team to win a PIAA title with an undefeated record … QV was on the losing end of a double-overtime PIAA championship game in 1999. The Quakers lost to District 3’s Annville-Cleona, 69-57, in the Class 2A final at Hersheypark Arena. That was QV’s only appearance in the state finals … Quaker Valley reached this year’s finals by defeating Hickory, 67-51; Belle Vernon, 86-45; Fairview, 54-48; and Archbishop Carroll, 67-60 … Frank and Thiero each average a double-double. Frank averages 28.1 points and 10 rebounds. Thiero averages 23.4 ppg and 10.3 rpg. … Frank scored 28 points in the state semifinals and Thiero had 20 … Theiro had Division I offers from Duquesne and UC Santa Barbara … the Quakers average 72.3 points on offense and allow 49.7 on defense.

Neumann-Goretti (22-4)

Coach: Carl Arrigale

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

0, Khaafiq Myers, 5-11, so., G

2, Robert Wright, 6-0, so., G

3, Aamir Hurst, 6-1, sr., G

4, Masud Stewart, 6-1, sr., G

11, Sultan Adewale, 6-8, jr., F

Notable: Neumann-Goretti is 8-0 all-time in PIAA championship games … the Saints reached this season’s finals by defeating ELCO, 74-62; Scranton Prep, 57-51; Bethlehem Catholic, 53-42; and Dallas, 77-50 … Wright averages 19.4 points per game, Adewale 11.7, Stewart 11.4, Myers 9.6 and Hurst 7.9 … N-G’s offense averages 67.9 points … the Saints’ run to the Philadelphia Catholic League title included a 62-60 semifinal win over Roman Catholic, a finalist in PIAA Class 6A … four of their five starters have multiple Division I offers. Among them, Wright recently added Syracuse to a list that already included Wake Forest, VCU, Miami (Fla.), Seton Hall and others. Adewale has offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Memphis, among others. … Adewale is from London, England, and attended high school last year in St. Louis. He was a member of Great Britain’s FIBA U19 teams for the Basketball World Cup and European Championships … N-G has defeated a WPIAL opponent five times in the state finals: Chartiers Valley (2010), Montour (2011, ‘12), Mars (2016) and Lincoln Park (2017).

