2022 PIAA Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. St. John Neumann

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 9:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kevaughn Price celebrates next to Union’s Cam Taylor as time expires in the WPIAL Class A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

PIAA Class A boys basketball final

Bishop Canevin vs. St. John Neumann

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN

PIAA titles: Bishop Canevin 0, St. John Neumann 0

Bishop Canevin (24-4)

Coach: Gino Palmosina

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

3, Amari Evans, 6-3, fr., G

10, Kai Spears, 6-2, sr., G

11, R.J. Sledge, 5-8, fr., G

15, Jaden Gales, 6-6, sr., F

32, Kevaughn Price, 6-2, sr. G

Notable: Like St. John Neumann, Bishop Canevin is looking for its first PIAA basketball title. … The Crusaders feature a balanced attack, led by senior 6-foot-6 forward Jalen Gales (16 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg). … They reached the PIAA final after a dominant 47-21 victory over District 9 champion Elk County in the semifinals. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.

St. John Neumann (26-3)

Coach: Jamie Spencer

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

1, Davion Hill, 6-1, jr., G

2, Hanief Clay, 5-9, sr., PG

3, Naseer Dymeck, 5-8, sr., G

4, Nazier Smith, 5-10, sr., G/F

11, Jerval Weeks-Shuler, 6-0, sr., F

Notable: Davion Hill, a Division I basketball prospect who is also getting college interest as a running back, scored 39 points to lead St. John Neumann past defending state champion Nativity BVM, 82-62, in the PIAA semifinals last week. … Hanief Clay added 15 points, Nazier Smith had 12 and Naseer Dymeck had 10. … Hill, a two-time all-state honoree, averages 26 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Clay adds 19.9 ppg. … Hill had 31 points and 16 rebounds in a PIAA quarterfinal win over District 3 champion Linville Hill Christian. … SJN averages 72.3 points per game. … The District 4 champion Golden Knights, from the Williamsport area, have won seven straight games since falling to North Penn-Mansfield on Feb. 19.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

