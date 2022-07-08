2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson

By:

Friday, July 8, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Courtesy of Gail Witenske Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson played various positions on offense and defense last season.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Ta’Mere Robinson has been one of the most sought-after high school football players from the City League in decades.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior outside linebacker from Brashear has 34 NCAA Division I offers. He’s narrowed that list to three schools: Miami (Fla.), Penn State and Virginia Tech.

He’s expected to make a decision on his future Friday at the Homewood youth football field.

There are reasons Robinson is wanted. He doesn’t shy away from contact, and he has great leadership skills.

Robinson only played six games his junior season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the regular-season finale against Allderdice.

“I’ll always remember that game,” Robinson said. “My teammates came up to me and said, ‘We got this.’ They went out and won the game.”

Robinson has yet to go hard on his repaired knee. He’s been lifting a lot of weights, and he’s gotten stronger. He added 10 pounds of muscle.

“Ta’Mere is a leader on and off the field,” Brashear coach Andrew Moore said. “He’s very versatile. We can put him anywhere on the field, and he’d be successful.”

Robinson plays both linebacker spots and can move to safety on defense. He also has played quarterback and wide receiver. Moore said Robinson will be utilized on offense this season.

But it’s on defense where he excels.

“He can create a lot havoc on defense,” Moore said. “He’s always around the ball. He can pressure the quarterback and can drop back in pass coverage.

“It’s hard to single out one thing he does well. He does so many things well. He’ll be more dominating this season.”

Robinson said colleges are recruiting him to play outside linebacker.

“I’m a player who loves to go out and make plays,” Robinson said. “I love hitting people. I’m about 80 percent in my recovery. I’m looking forward to running and cutting.”

Before the injury, Robinson played basketball and ran track. He said both helped him in football.

“Track helped with my speed, and basketball helped my reaction time and cutting,” Robinson said. “What I love most about playing defense is … being able to hit someone without getting in trouble. I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Ta’Mere Robinson

Brashear

Senior

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

QB/WR/LB/S

Committed to: Uncommitted

Division I offers (34): Miami (Fla.), Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern California, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

2021 statistics: 1 of 7 passing, 25 yards, one TD; eight carries, 55 yards, one TD; one reception, 33 yards; 40 tackles (23 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, one interception

