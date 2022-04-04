2022 TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 3:48 AM

This season marked the end of an era for some WPIAL girls basketball programs, including for a Chartiers Valley senior class that lost just seven games in four years.

The Colts returned to the state finals this winter for the third time in four seasons. The only time they didn’t reach Hershey was when the 2020 tournament has canceled in the early days of the pandemic.

CV’s success is recognized here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 girls basketball all-stars, a list that features six seniors.

Yet, for some other programs, this winter maybe previewed more great days ahead. The list includes two juniors who played starring roles in winning WPIAL titles and two sophomores who were among the league’s top scorers.

Terrific 10

Ashleigh Connor

Mt. Lebanon

5-10, senior, G

Connor led Mt. Lebanon to its first WPIAL title since 2012. The Saint Louis recruit averaged 21 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, who went 27-2, won the WPIAL Class 6A title and finished as state runners-up. She completed her Lebo career with 1,742 points.

Mallory Daly

Seton LaSalle

5-8, sophomore, G

Daly ranked among the top scorers in the WPIAL and helped lead the Rebels to the Class 2A semifinals and the PIAA second round. She averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 steals and four assists per game. She made 58% of her shots. Daly scored 37 points in a state playoff win.

Mairan Haggerty

Neshannock

6-1, junior, G/F

Haggerty led Neshannock to another WPIAL title and the team’s first state championship. The Lancers were PIAA Class 2A runners-up a year ago, and returned this winter to win gold. Haggerty averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals. She scored a game-high 23 points in the state finals.

Corynne Hauser

Rochester

5-8, senior, G

The Kent State recruit averaged 25 points as one of the WPIAL’s top scorers. She also added seven rebounds, six assists and five steals per game for Rochester, which went 16-5 and was seeded first in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. She shot 56% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. She had 1,718 career points, second in Rams history.

Aislin Malcolm

Chartiers Valley

5-11, senior, G

Malcolm’s senior class finished 110-7 in four years and reached the WPIAL finals all four times. The Pitt recruit averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals this winter. She made 83 3-pointers and shot 41% from beyond the arc. She graduates with 1,671 career points, most in team history.

Perri Page

Chartiers Valley

6-0, senior, F

Page nearly averaged a double-double for the Colts with 15.4 points and 9.3 rebounds. The Columbia recruit shot 49% from the field. Her points in the paint helped the team go 28-3 this season and reach the state finals for the third time. She had 1,297 career points.

Alayna Rocco

North Catholic

5-10, sophomore, G

Rocco averaged a team-best 17.9 points, and led North Catholic to a WPIAL Class 3A title. She also contributed 6.2 rebounds and three steals per game for the Trojanettes, who went 22-6 and reached the state semifinals. Her father Jim Rocco is the school’s boys basketball coach.

Reilly Sunday

Moon

5-9, senior, G

The Duquesne recruit bounced back from a knee injury her junior season to help Moon finish 21-6. The Tigers reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and state quarterfinals this winter. The point guard averaged 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game. She graduates with 1,389 career points.

Emma Theodorsson

Moon

6-0, senior, G/F

The Bucknell recruit helped Moon thrive in arguably the toughest WPIAL section. Theodorsson averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. The Tigers reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals. She finished her Moon career with 1,500 points.

Maddie Webber

South Fayette

5-7, junior, G

Webber led South Fayette to the WPIAL Class 5A title, and helped dethrone three-time defending champion Chartiers Valley. She averaged 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions, who went 23-5 and won the second WPIAL title in team history. She has offers from Lafayette, Monmouth, Oakland, South Alabama and Temple.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

