TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 12

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:50 PM

Friday

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM, 1020 AM)

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

Semifinals

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM)

PIAA playoffs

Class 2A

First round

Central Clarion (10-1) at Westinghouse (11-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Class 5A

Championship

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

More Football

Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick
Trib 10: Teams in power rankings move closer to WPIAL gold
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 11
WPIAL’s top linemen named finalists for 4th annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2022 Week 11

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter