2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 12
By:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:50 PM
Friday
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM, 1020 AM)
Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 3A
Semifinals
Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class A
Semifinals
Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM)
PIAA playoffs
Class 2A
First round
Central Clarion (10-1) at Westinghouse (11-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Class 5A
Championship
Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
More Football• Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick
• Trib 10: Teams in power rankings move closer to WPIAL gold
• Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 11
• WPIAL’s top linemen named finalists for 4th annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award
• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2022 Week 11