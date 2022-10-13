2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 7
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 5:12 PM
Thursday
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Big East
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM, 107.1 FM)
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Parkway
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 680 AM)
Interstate
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Yough, 7 p.m.
Derry at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Class A
Big 7
South Side at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Summit Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Eastern
Frazier at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Weir, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Avonworth at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Meyersdale at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Wheeling C.C., W.Va., 7 p.m.
District 10
Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class A
Black Hills
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
