2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 7

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 5:12 PM

Thursday

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Big East

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM, 107.1 FM)

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Parkway

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 680 AM)

Interstate

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Yough, 7 p.m.

Derry at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Summit Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Eastern

Frazier at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Weir, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Meyersdale at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Wheeling C.C., W.Va., 7 p.m.

District 10

Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

Black Hills

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

