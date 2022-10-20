2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8
By:
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:00 PM
Today
City League
Semifinals
University Prep (3-4) at Allderdice (3-5), 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Northeast
Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Woodland Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
North Catholic at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Parkway
Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Knoch at East Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Yough at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)
Waynesburg Central at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Union at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Franklin Regional at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Independent
Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
City League
Semifinals
Perry (3-4) at Westinghouse (7-0), 7 p.m.
District 10
McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Black Hills
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
More High School Football• What to watch for on Oct. 20, 2022: Spot in City League finals up for grabs
• Trib 10: Regular season finales are great, but don’t look past Week 8
• A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 8
• Dangerous QBs lead Armstrong, Highlands into Greater Allegheny title showdown
• A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 8