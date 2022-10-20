TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Today

City League

Semifinals

University Prep (3-4) at Allderdice (3-5), 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Northeast

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Woodland Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

North Catholic at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Parkway

Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at East Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Yough at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

Waynesburg Central at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Union at South Side, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Independent

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

City League

Semifinals

Perry (3-4) at Westinghouse (7-0), 7 p.m.

District 10

McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Black Hills

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

