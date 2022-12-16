2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 10 Armstrong players, coach Frank Fabian earn Greater Allegheny honors
By:
Friday, December 16, 2022 | 2:43 AM
WPIAL passing leader Cadin Olsen earned first-team all-conference honors in the Greater Allegheny along with his top two receiving targets.
Wide receivers Isaiah Brown and Ian Olsen helped the Penn-bound quarterback pass for 3,210 yards and 43 touchdowns as the River Hawks won the conference title with a 6-0 record. Armstrong earned 10 first-team spots overall and Frank Fabian was named the conference’s top coach.
Second-place Highlands earned eight spots on the first team led by quarterback Chandler Thimons.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.
Braden Mika, Kiski Area, OT, 6-3, 265, sr.
Owen Kamer, Armstrong, OT, 6-1, 220, sr.
Noah Leslie, Highlands, G, 6-0, 230, sr.
Aidan Lewis, Hampton, G, 5-9, 185, sr.
J.J. Iaquinta, North Catholic, C, 6-1, 260, sr.
Landan Signorella, Highlands, TE, 6-4, 185, sr.
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong, QB, 6-5, 220, sr.
Chandler Thimons, Highlands, QB, 6-3, 210, sr.
Evan Wright, Mars, RB, 5-8, 170, jr.,
Jack Fennell, North Catholic, RB, 5-10, 175, jr.
Brock Borgo, Hampton, RB, 6-0, 195, jr.
Benny Haselrig, Hampton, WR, 5-11, 185, sr.
Isaiah Brown, Armstrong, WR, 6-1, 210, jr.
Ian Olsen, Armstrong, WR, 6-0, 170, so.
Dom DiNinno, Kiski Area, WR, 5-9, 165, sr.
Aaran Randolph, Highlands, All-Purpose, 6-1, 175, jr.
Eric Weeks, Hampton, All-Purpose, 5-11, 185, sr.
Alex Patton, Armstrong, Flex, 5-8, 190, jr.
Rylee Kumer, North Catholic, K, 5-5, 134, jr.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.
Tyler Bender, Highlands, DL, 6-2, 205, sr.
Ethan Crissman, Armstrong, DL, 5-6, 230, sr.
Gabe Harris, Hampton, DL, 6-3, 235, sr.
Daniel Long, Highlands, DE, 6-1, 220, sr.
Gabe Gannelli, Hampton, DE, 6-0, 205, jr.
Brady O-Hara, North Catholic, DE, 6-6, 210, jr.
Danny Franco, North Catholic, OLB, 5-10, 180, jr.
Cole Yoshioka, Mars, OLB, 6-1, 200, jr.
Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, OLB, 6-2, 210, sr.
Jaxson Crissman, Armstrong, ILB, 5-7, 190, sr.
Luke Bombalski, Highlands, ILB, 5-11, 200, jr.
Dozick Zablocki, Armstrong, ILB, 5-11, 210. Sr.
Joey Mayer, Hampton, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.
Montrell Johnson, Highlands, DB, 5-8, 150, so.
Isaiah Gonzalez, Kiski Area, DB, 6-2, 175, jr.
Kyan Kline, Armstrong, DB, 5-10, 170, so.
Gavin Kamody, North Catholic, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.
Mason Childress, Mars, DB, 5-10, 175, so.
Anthony Kowchuck, Indiana, P, 6-3, 190, jr.
Coach of the Year: Frank Fabian, Armstrong
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Kiski Area, Mars, North Catholic
More Football• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 2-way standouts lead Big Seven postseason honors
• Woodland Hills seeks applicants to replace football coach Tim Bostard
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Upper St. Clair places 10 on Allegheny Six team