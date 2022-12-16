2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 10 Armstrong players, coach Frank Fabian earn Greater Allegheny honors

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 2:43 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws a pass against Mars on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Armstrong High School.

WPIAL passing leader Cadin Olsen earned first-team all-conference honors in the Greater Allegheny along with his top two receiving targets.

Wide receivers Isaiah Brown and Ian Olsen helped the Penn-bound quarterback pass for 3,210 yards and 43 touchdowns as the River Hawks won the conference title with a 6-0 record. Armstrong earned 10 first-team spots overall and Frank Fabian was named the conference’s top coach.

Second-place Highlands earned eight spots on the first team led by quarterback Chandler Thimons.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.

Braden Mika, Kiski Area, OT, 6-3, 265, sr.

Owen Kamer, Armstrong, OT, 6-1, 220, sr.

Noah Leslie, Highlands, G, 6-0, 230, sr.

Aidan Lewis, Hampton, G, 5-9, 185, sr.

J.J. Iaquinta, North Catholic, C, 6-1, 260, sr.

Landan Signorella, Highlands, TE, 6-4, 185, sr.

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong, QB, 6-5, 220, sr.

Chandler Thimons, Highlands, QB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Evan Wright, Mars, RB, 5-8, 170, jr.,

Jack Fennell, North Catholic, RB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Brock Borgo, Hampton, RB, 6-0, 195, jr.

Benny Haselrig, Hampton, WR, 5-11, 185, sr.

Isaiah Brown, Armstrong, WR, 6-1, 210, jr.

Ian Olsen, Armstrong, WR, 6-0, 170, so.

Dom DiNinno, Kiski Area, WR, 5-9, 165, sr.

Aaran Randolph, Highlands, All-Purpose, 6-1, 175, jr.

Eric Weeks, Hampton, All-Purpose, 5-11, 185, sr.

Alex Patton, Armstrong, Flex, 5-8, 190, jr.

Rylee Kumer, North Catholic, K, 5-5, 134, jr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.

Tyler Bender, Highlands, DL, 6-2, 205, sr.

Ethan Crissman, Armstrong, DL, 5-6, 230, sr.

Gabe Harris, Hampton, DL, 6-3, 235, sr.

Daniel Long, Highlands, DE, 6-1, 220, sr.

Gabe Gannelli, Hampton, DE, 6-0, 205, jr.

Brady O-Hara, North Catholic, DE, 6-6, 210, jr.

Danny Franco, North Catholic, OLB, 5-10, 180, jr.

Cole Yoshioka, Mars, OLB, 6-1, 200, jr.

Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, OLB, 6-2, 210, sr.

Jaxson Crissman, Armstrong, ILB, 5-7, 190, sr.

Luke Bombalski, Highlands, ILB, 5-11, 200, jr.

Dozick Zablocki, Armstrong, ILB, 5-11, 210. Sr.

Joey Mayer, Hampton, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.

Montrell Johnson, Highlands, DB, 5-8, 150, so.

Isaiah Gonzalez, Kiski Area, DB, 6-2, 175, jr.

Kyan Kline, Armstrong, DB, 5-10, 170, so.

Gavin Kamody, North Catholic, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Mason Childress, Mars, DB, 5-10, 175, so.

Anthony Kowchuck, Indiana, P, 6-3, 190, jr.

Coach of the Year: Frank Fabian, Armstrong

