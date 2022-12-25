2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Beaver Falls, Mohawk top Midwestern selections

Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 6:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls’ Trey Singleton takes a hand-off from quarterback Jaren Brickner during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Beaver Falls.

Conference champion Beaver Falls earned six first-team spots on the all-Midwestern team led by senior Trey Singleton, who earned honors on both sides of the ball.

Beaver Falls went 7-0 in the conference, finished 11-2 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 2A finals. Tigers senior Sy’Mauri McCoy, who was voted second-team all-conference on both offense and defense, shared lineman of the year honors with Mohawk’s Colton Root.

Second-place Neshannock (6-1) was led by quarterback Jonny Huff, who was voted offensive player of the year. Huff was one of four Lancers on the first team.

Mohawk, which finished in a conference tie for third with Freedom and Riverside, received five first-team spots. Warriors coach Tim McCutcheon also was named the conference’s top coach.

Freedom’s Damian Grunnagle earned defensive player of the year honors.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Andrew Henley, Freedom, OL 5-7, 185, sr.

Coleton Root, Mohawk, OL, 6-3, 310, sr.

Connor Paolucci, Beaver Falls, OL, 6-0, 300, sr.

Thomas Tutwiler, Beaver Falls, OL, 6-0, 230, sr.

Joey Reed, Riverside, OL, 6-1, 200, sr.

Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls, WR, 5-11, 170, sr.

Bobby Fadden, Mohawk, WR, 6-1, 155, fr.

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls, QB, 6-2, 180, sr.

Jonny Huff, Neshannock, ATH, 6-1, 180, sr.

Tyson Florence, Western Beaver, RB, 6-0, 185, jr.

Elijah Palmer-McCane, Ellwood City, RB, 6-0, 200, so.

Damian Grunnagle, Freedom, FB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Josh Wilkins, Mohawk, K, 5-11, 160, jr.

Dayntae Pierce, Ellwood City, KR, 5-11, 195, so.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Colton Root, Mohawk, DL, 6-3, 310, sr.

Aidan Shaffer, Neshannock, DL, 6-1, 215, jr.

Jeff Weisz, Riverside, DL, 6-3, 190, sr.

Drew Mitchell, Western Beaver, DL, 5-10, 210, sr.

Brixx Rawl, Beaver Falls, LB, 5-8, 180, jr.

Damian Grunnagle, Freedom, LB, 6-1, 205, sr.

Brighton Mariacher, Ellwood City, LB, 6-1, 200, sr.

Jackson Billyk, Neshannock, LB, 5-10, 195, sr.

Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls, DB, 5-11, 170, sr.

Dekota Roberts, Freedom, DB, 6-1, 185, so.

Dante Retort, Mohawk, DB, 6-2, 165, sr.

Dom Cubellis, Neshannock, DB, 5-9, 165, so.

Xander LeFebvre, Western Beaver, DB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Garrett Drutarosky, Freedom, P, 5-10, 165, fr.

Sam Hughes, Riverside, P, 6-1, 190, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jonny Huff, Neshannock

Defensive Player of the Year: Damian Grunnagle, Freedom

Co-Linemen of the Year: Colton Root, Mohawk/Sy’Mauri McCoy, Beaver Falls

Coach of the Year: Tim McCutcheon, Mohawk

