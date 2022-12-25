2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Fort Cherry freshman leads Black Hills awards

Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 7:10 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg runs against Monessen in a WPIAL Class A first round game Nov. 4, 2022, at Fort Cherry.

Fort Cherry’s Matt Sieg is only a freshman but conference coaches chose the dual-threat quarterback as the offensive MVP in the Black Hills this season.

Sieg rushed for 1,982 yards and 33 touchdowns and passed for 1,221 yards and 11 more scores as the Rangers tied for second in the Class 2A conference at 5-2. Sieg earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball.

Conference champion Bishop Canevin had six first-team all-conference picks, and Crusaders coach Rich Johnson shared coach of the year honors with Fort Cherry’s Tanner Garry.

Bishop Canevin’s Jason Cross was voted defensive player of the year.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart led all conference teams with eight first-team picks. Fort Cherry and Burgettstown had five apiece.

Cornell’s Cagney Smith was named conference lineman of the year.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Cagney Smith, Cornell, OL, 6-4, 265, sr.

Ryan Farrell, OLSH, OL, 6-3, 277, sr.

Joe Baronick, Burgettstown, OL, 6-0, 270, jr.

Luke Ferris, Burgettstown, OL, 6-0, 235, sr.

Cole Pawich, Chartiers-Houston, OL, 6-1, 275, sr.

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin, WR, 5-8, 160, sr.

Dereon Greer, OLSH, WR, 6-2, 195, jr.

Jake Mele, Chartiers-Houston, WR, 6-0, 180, sr.

Caleb Russell, Burgettstown, WR, 6-3, 180, sr.

Ziggy McIntosh, OLSH, WR, 6-3, 195, sr.

Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston, QB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH, QB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry, ATH, 6-1, 180, fr.

Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin, RB, 5-9, 165, jr.

Raequan Troutman, Cornell, RB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Ethan Faletto, Fort Cherry, RB, 5-11, 175, jr.

Pedro Guimaraes, Burgettstown, K, 5-5, 170, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Cagney Smith, Cornell, DL, 6-4, 265, sr.

Daveion Taylor, Bishop Canevin, DL, 6-2, 205, fr.

Brady Brazell, OLSH, DL, 5-8, 185, jr.

Jaiden Collins, Bishop Canevin, DL, 6-0, 285, jr.

Dom Salvini, Fort Cherry, DL, 6-0, 315, sr.

Braden Travis, Bishop Canevin, LB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry, LB, 6-0, 230, jr.

Brandon Brazell, OLSH, LB, 5-7, 192, jr.

Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, LB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Raequan Troutman, Cornell, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin, DB, 6-0, 165, jr.

Caleb Russell, Burgettstown, DB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry, DB, 6-1, 180, fr.

Ethan Gardner, OLSH, DB, 5-10, 155, so.

Dorrien Tate, OLSH, P, 6-1, 165, jr.

Offensive MVP: Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

Defensive MVP: Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin

Lineman of the Year: Cagney Smith, Cornell

Co-Coaches of the Year: Rich Johnson, Bishop Canevin/Tanner Garry, Fort Cherry

