2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Freeport, Shady Side Academy lead Allegheny 6 honors

Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 1:05 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ben Lane cruses into the end zone against East Allegheny in the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Freeport Area High School.

Conference champion Freeport received 10 first-team all-conference spots in the Class 3A Allegheny 6, led by Ben Lane, Jacksen Reiser and Jacob Bollinger, who also earned individual awards.

Lane was voted the conference’s Offensive MVP, Reiser shared the co-Defensive MVP award and Bollinger was tabbed as the top defensive lineman. The Yellowjackets’ John Gaillot was named the conference’s top coach.

The team won the conference with a 5-0 record, finished 10-2 and reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals.

Second-place Shady Side Academy (7-5, 4-1) received five first-team spots and saw two players earn individual awards.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Mike Cahill, East Allegheny, QB, 6-1, 175, jr.

Zach Clark, Freeport, FB, 5-9, 170, sr.

Ben Lane, Freeport, RB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy, WR, 6-1, 185, sr.

Brennen Rutledge, East Allegheny, WR, 6-0, 160, jr.

Brady Stivenson, Freeport, WR, 5-8, 130, sr.

Jake Murphy, Knoch, TE, 6-1, 230, sr.

Jacob Bollinger, Freeport, G, 5-9, 163, sr.

Rick Mazur, East Allegheny, G, 6-5, 285, sr.

Nate Ewell, Shady Side Academy, OT, 5-9, 203, sr.

Brady Paga, Freeport, OT, 6-2, 227, jr.

Matt Armenio, East Allegheny, K, 5-10, 150, sr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jacob Bollinger, Freeport, DE, 5-9, 163, sr.

Nick Rossi, Deer Lakes, DE, 6-2, 235, jr.

Demetrius Ballard, Valley, DL, 6-5, 270, jr.

James Bernier, Shady Side Academy, ILB, 6-0, 201, sr.

Nick Cristillo, Deer Lakes, ILB, 6-0, 185, sr.

Jacksen Reiser, Freeport, ILB, 6-0, 185, sr.

Patrick Bryan, Shady Side Academy, OLB, 5-11, 191, sr.

Jake Murphy, Knoch, OLB, 6-1, 230, sr.

Colton Otterman, Freeport, OLB, 5-10, 165, jr.

Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy, DB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Dan Dorsey, East Allegheny, DB, 5-8, 150, sr.

Ben Lane, Freeport, DB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Brady Stivenson, Freeport, DB, 5-8, 130, sr.

Mike Cahill, East Allegheny, P, 6-1, 175, jr

Offensive MVP: Ben Lane, Freeport

Co-Defensive MVPs: Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy/Jacksen Reiser, Freeport

All-Purpose Offensive Player: Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: Nate Ewell, Shady Side Academy

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Jacob Bollinger, Freeport

Coach of the Year: John Gaillot, Freeport

