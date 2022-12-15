2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn Hills, Pine-Richland lead Class 5A Northeast honors
By:
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM
The playoff race in the Northeast was among the most competitive in the WPIAL, depth that showed in the all-conference team.
Penn Hills saw a conference-best eight players earn first-team honors including quarterback Julian Dugger and running back Amir Key, despite narrowly missing the postseason. Pine-Richland, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion, had seven players selected and Jon LeDonne was named the conference’s top coach.
The team was chosen by a vote of coaches before the playoffs.
Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, who starred on both sides of the ball in the state finals, earned first-team honors on offense. Three of the team’s offensive linemen also were honored.
The Rams (4-1) won the Northeast title, ahead of Woodland Hills (3-2), Penn Hills (3-2) and North Hills (3-2). North Hills had six players selected, and Woodland Hills had four.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Isaiah Kerns, Pine-Richland, C, 6-1, 170, sr.
Logan Greer, North Hills, G, 6-3, 260, sr.
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland, G, 6-4, 290, jr.
Jake Beam, Pine-Richland, OT, 6-4, 275, sr.
Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, OT, 6-5, 267, sr.
Brandon London, Shaler, TE, 6-2, 245, jr.
Julian Dugger, Penn Hills, QB, 6-2, 185, jr.
Amir Key, Penn Hills, RB, 5-8, 195, jr.
Luke Cignetti, Shaler, RB, 5-10, 195, sr.
Joe DeSabato, Shaler, WR, 5-10, 170, jr.
William “Scoop” Smith, Woodland Hills, WR, 5-7, 147, fr.
Cooper Thompson, North Hills, At-Large, 5-11, 160, sr.
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland, At-Large, 5-11, 180, sr.
Grant Argiro, Pine-Richland, K, 6-1, 190, so.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Sam Coldren, North Hills, DE, 6-1, 205, sr.
Cruz McMillan, Woodland Hills, DE, 6-5, 193, sr.
Carter Lance, Penn Hills, DT, 6-2, 250, jr.
Mejaun Rose, Woodland Hills, DT, 6-6, 297, jr.
Naytell Mitchell, Penn Hills, ILB, 5-10, 185, so.
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland, ILB, 6-0, 220, sr.
Tajaun Bandy, Penn Hills, OLB, 5-10, 175, jr.
James Grandstaff, North Hills, OLB, 6-0, 180, sr.
Raion Strader, Penn Hills, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.
Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland, DB, 5-10, 185, sr.
D’Andre Cochran, Penn Hills, DB, 5-9, 175, jr.
Cameron Thomas, Penn Hills, DB, 5-9, 180, jr.
Julius Green, North Hills, At-Large, 6-0, 186, so.
John Green Jr., North Hills, P, 5-9, 174, sr.
Coach of the Year: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Fox Chapel, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler, Woodland Hills
