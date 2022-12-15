2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn Hills, Pine-Richland lead Class 5A Northeast honors

By:

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger eludes Pine-Richland defenders during their game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Penn Hills.

The playoff race in the Northeast was among the most competitive in the WPIAL, depth that showed in the all-conference team.

Penn Hills saw a conference-best eight players earn first-team honors including quarterback Julian Dugger and running back Amir Key, despite narrowly missing the postseason. Pine-Richland, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion, had seven players selected and Jon LeDonne was named the conference’s top coach.

The team was chosen by a vote of coaches before the playoffs.

Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri, who starred on both sides of the ball in the state finals, earned first-team honors on offense. Three of the team’s offensive linemen also were honored.

The Rams (4-1) won the Northeast title, ahead of Woodland Hills (3-2), Penn Hills (3-2) and North Hills (3-2). North Hills had six players selected, and Woodland Hills had four.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Isaiah Kerns, Pine-Richland, C, 6-1, 170, sr.

Logan Greer, North Hills, G, 6-3, 260, sr.

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland, G, 6-4, 290, jr.

Jake Beam, Pine-Richland, OT, 6-4, 275, sr.

Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, OT, 6-5, 267, sr.

Brandon London, Shaler, TE, 6-2, 245, jr.

Julian Dugger, Penn Hills, QB, 6-2, 185, jr.

Amir Key, Penn Hills, RB, 5-8, 195, jr.

Luke Cignetti, Shaler, RB, 5-10, 195, sr.

Joe DeSabato, Shaler, WR, 5-10, 170, jr.

William “Scoop” Smith, Woodland Hills, WR, 5-7, 147, fr.

Cooper Thompson, North Hills, At-Large, 5-11, 160, sr.

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland, At-Large, 5-11, 180, sr.

Grant Argiro, Pine-Richland, K, 6-1, 190, so.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Sam Coldren, North Hills, DE, 6-1, 205, sr.

Cruz McMillan, Woodland Hills, DE, 6-5, 193, sr.

Carter Lance, Penn Hills, DT, 6-2, 250, jr.

Mejaun Rose, Woodland Hills, DT, 6-6, 297, jr.

Naytell Mitchell, Penn Hills, ILB, 5-10, 185, so.

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland, ILB, 6-0, 220, sr.

Tajaun Bandy, Penn Hills, OLB, 5-10, 175, jr.

James Grandstaff, North Hills, OLB, 6-0, 180, sr.

Raion Strader, Penn Hills, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland, DB, 5-10, 185, sr.

D’Andre Cochran, Penn Hills, DB, 5-9, 175, jr.

Cameron Thomas, Penn Hills, DB, 5-9, 180, jr.

Julius Green, North Hills, At-Large, 6-0, 186, so.

John Green Jr., North Hills, P, 5-9, 174, sr.

Coach of the Year: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

2022 WPIAL all-conference teams

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Seven Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny 6 Conference

Interstate Conference

Western Hills Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Big 7 Conference

Black Hills Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel, North Hills, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler, Woodland Hills