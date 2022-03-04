2022 WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship breakdown: Chartiers Valley vs. South Fayette

By:

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 6:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber hugs Giuliana Gaetano after defeating McKeesport in their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan scores during a Section 1-5A game against Moon on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Chartiers Valley High School. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship

No. 1 Chartiers Valley vs. No. 2 South Fayette

5 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Audio: WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL titles: Chartiers Valley 4 (2017, ‘19, ‘20, ‘21); South Fayette 1 (2016)

Chartiers Valley (24-1)

Coach: Tim McConnell

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

2, Aislin Malcolm, 5-11, sr., G

4, Hallie Cowan, 5-9, sr., G

5, Helene Cowan, 5-9, sr., G

11, Perri Page, 6-0, sr., F

32, Marian Turnbull, 5-6, sr., G

Notable: Three-time reigning champion Chartiers Valley set a state record last season with 64 consecutive victories and reached the PIAA title game. … Their lone loss this season came Dec. 19 in an out-of-state game against St. John Vianney from New Jersey. … The Colts have rolled to playoff wins over No. 16 Connellsville, 72-33, No. 9 Oakland Catholic, 47-36, and No. 4 Moon, 57-35. … The Colts’ lineup is filled with college-bound prospects, including Aislin Malcolm (17.5 ppg), who is headed to Pitt, and Columbia recruit Perri Page (15.9 ppg). Marian Turnbull (Northeastern) and twins Hallie and Helene Cowan will both play at Seton Hill. … Chartiers Valley beat South Fayette, 55-51 and 54-49, in Section 1 play.

South Fayette (21-4)

Coach: Bryan Bennett

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

2, Ava Leroux, 6-4, jr., F

11, Lainey Yater, 5-4, so., G

22, Mia Webber, 5-11, sr., G/F

32, Erica Hall, 5-9, so., G/F

34, Maddie Webber, 5-7, jr., G

Notable: After finishing in a tie for second in Section 1 behind CV, the Lions were awarded the No. 2 seed and posted convincing playoff wins over No. 15 Greensburg Salem, 63-28, and No. 7 Latrobe, 55-40, before edging No. 6 McKeesport, 51-48, in the semifinals. … In the semifinals, junior guard Maddie Webber (18.2 ppg) scored 25 points, and 6-foot-4 junior forward Ava Leroux added 11. In the quarterfinal win over Latrobe, Leroux had 20 points, and senior Mia Webber scored 16. Leroux and Maddie Weber are each Division I prospects. … South Fayette lost to Latrobe in the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Lions beat Trinity, 59-52, to win their lone WPIAL title in 2016.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, South Fayette