2022 WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball championship breakdown: Blackhawk vs. Knoch
Friday, March 4, 2022 | 5:11 PM
WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball championship
No. 1 Blackhawk vs. No. 3 Knoch
3 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Audio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WISR-AM 680, FM 107.5
WPIAL titles: Blackhawk 7 (1996, ‘97, ‘99, 2000, ‘11, ‘14, ‘15); Knoch 0
Blackhawk (23-0)
Coach: Steve Lodovico
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
2, Kassie Potts, 5-4, jr., G
5, Quinn Borroni, 5-10, jr., F
11, Alena Fusetti, 5-9, so., G
13, Casey Nixon, 5-8, sr., G
22, Jillian Mannarino, 5-9, sr., G
Notable: Blackhawk lost to Knoch, 51-45, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last season. … The Cougars came out motivated this season and rolled through the regular season undefeated, including a 14-0 mark in Section 2. … They averaged 66.9 points, which was tops in 4A and allowed 32.9 points per game, which was second best in 4A to Knoch (31.1). … The Cougars beat No. 8 Quaker Valley, 62-24, in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Elizabeth Forward, 76-53, in the semifinals. … Sophomore guard Alena Fusetti caught fire in the semifinals, hitting eight 3-pointers and scoring 28 points. Junior guard Kassie Potts added 14 points, and junior forward Quinn Borroni had 12. … Blackhawk is looking for its eighth WPIAL title but first in Class 4A. … Coach Steve Lodovico surpassed 300 career wins this season.
Knoch (21-2)
Coach: Chris Andreassi
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
12, Karlee Buterbaugh, 5-11, fr., G/F
13, Hattie McGraw, 5-6, jr., G
15, Naturelle Ewing, 5-6, so., G
25, Nina Shaw, 5-3, jr., G
33, Madilyn Boyer, 5-10, sr., G
Notable: Knoch celebrated its first section title in 50 years last month and celebrated its first trip to the WPIAL finals after a 56-45 semifinal win over No. 2 Southmoreland. Knoch also took down No. 6 Montour in the quarterfinals, 67-48. … The Knights reached the WPIAL semifinals last year before falling to Beaver. … The Knights are led by senior guard Maddie Boyer and junior guard Nina Shaw. Boyer had a career-high 27 points in the semifinals. Shaw scored 15, including 11 in the fourth quarter. … Shaw scored 21 points in last season’s win over Blackhawk. … Knoch finished 12-0 in Section 1 and hasn’t lost since a Dec. 22 defeat at Mars.
