2022 WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball championship breakdown: Blackhawk vs. Knoch

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 5:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Nina Shaw scores over Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto during 4A WPIAL semifinal action on Tuesday, March. 1, 2022 at Gateway High School. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Blackhawk players celebrate after defeating Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball championship

No. 1 Blackhawk vs. No. 3 Knoch

3 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Audio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WISR-AM 680, FM 107.5

WPIAL titles: Blackhawk 7 (1996, ‘97, ‘99, 2000, ‘11, ‘14, ‘15); Knoch 0

Blackhawk (23-0)

Coach: Steve Lodovico

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

2, Kassie Potts, 5-4, jr., G

5, Quinn Borroni, 5-10, jr., F

11, Alena Fusetti, 5-9, so., G

13, Casey Nixon, 5-8, sr., G

22, Jillian Mannarino, 5-9, sr., G

Notable: Blackhawk lost to Knoch, 51-45, in the WPIAL quarterfinals last season. … The Cougars came out motivated this season and rolled through the regular season undefeated, including a 14-0 mark in Section 2. … They averaged 66.9 points, which was tops in 4A and allowed 32.9 points per game, which was second best in 4A to Knoch (31.1). … The Cougars beat No. 8 Quaker Valley, 62-24, in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Elizabeth Forward, 76-53, in the semifinals. … Sophomore guard Alena Fusetti caught fire in the semifinals, hitting eight 3-pointers and scoring 28 points. Junior guard Kassie Potts added 14 points, and junior forward Quinn Borroni had 12. … Blackhawk is looking for its eighth WPIAL title but first in Class 4A. … Coach Steve Lodovico surpassed 300 career wins this season.

Knoch (21-2)

Coach: Chris Andreassi

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

12, Karlee Buterbaugh, 5-11, fr., G/F

13, Hattie McGraw, 5-6, jr., G

15, Naturelle Ewing, 5-6, so., G

25, Nina Shaw, 5-3, jr., G

33, Madilyn Boyer, 5-10, sr., G

Notable: Knoch celebrated its first section title in 50 years last month and celebrated its first trip to the WPIAL finals after a 56-45 semifinal win over No. 2 Southmoreland. Knoch also took down No. 6 Montour in the quarterfinals, 67-48. … The Knights reached the WPIAL semifinals last year before falling to Beaver. … The Knights are led by senior guard Maddie Boyer and junior guard Nina Shaw. Boyer had a career-high 27 points in the semifinals. Shaw scored 15, including 11 in the fourth quarter. … Shaw scored 21 points in last season’s win over Blackhawk. … Knoch finished 12-0 in Section 1 and hasn’t lost since a Dec. 22 defeat at Mars.

Tags: Blackhawk, Knoch