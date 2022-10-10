2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 7

There are three weeks left as the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season begins.

Already, a handful of teams have guaranteed a spot in the District 7 Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.

North Allegheny, Aliquippa, Central Valley, McKeesport, Avonworth, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic and Sto-Rox are early entries with playoff berths clinched.

That leaves 59 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next three weeks.

The new playoff format in the WPIAL this year includes four teams in Class 6A, eight in 5A, 13 in 4A, 12 in 3A, 14 in 2A and 16 in A.

Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 7:

CLASS 6A

There are no 6A conference games in Week 7 and three more left in the season — one in Week 8 and two in Week 9.

Week 8 – Central Catholic at Seneca Valley

Week 9 – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon

Current standings

North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)

Seneca Valley, 1-1

Canon-McMillan, 1-2

Central Catholic, 1-2

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2

Current tiebreaker points

North Allegheny, +24

Central Catholic, +5

Seneca Valley, 0

Canon-McMillan, -10

Mt. Lebanon, -19

• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M & SV), 3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV), 4-Seneca Valley

• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Would be determined by tiebreaker points between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley, 3-Would be determined by head-to-head tiebreaker between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley that don’t finish second, 4-Whoever doesn’t finish second or third between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley.

• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M), 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon).

• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC), 3-Central Catholic, 4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV).

• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC).

• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M).

• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV), 3-Seneca Valley, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC).

• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1- North Allegheny, 2-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon), 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M)

CLASS 5A

Total of 8 playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth plus two of the three third-place finishers earn a wild card.

Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional Panthers (3-0)

10/14 – host Hempfield

10/28 – at Penn-Trafford

Gateway Gators (3-1)

10/21 – host Norwin

Hempfield Spartans (1-1)

10/14 – at Franklin Regional

10/21 – host Plum

10/28 – host Norwin

Penn-Trafford Warriors (1-2)

10/14 – host Plum

10/28 – host Franklin Regional

Plum Mustangs (1-2)

10/14 – at Penn-Trafford

10/21 – at Hempfield

Northeast Conference

North Hills Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Pine-Richland

Penn Hills Indians (2-1)

10/21 – host Shaler

10/28 – at Woodland Hills

Pine-Richland Rams (1-1)

10/14 – at Shaler

10/21 – host Woodland Hills

10/28 – host North Hills

Shaler Titans (1-1)

10/14 – host Pine-Richland

10/21 – at Penn Hills

10/28 – host Fox Chapel

Woodland Hills Wolverines (1-1)

10/14 – at Fox Chapel

10/21 – at Pine-Richland

10/28 – host Penn Hills

Allegheny Six Conference

Bethel Park Black Hawks (2-0)

10/14 – host Moon

10/21 – at South Fayette

10/28 – host Peters Township

Peters Township Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Bethel Park

Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)

10/21 – at Moon

10/28 – host South Fayette

South Fayette Lions (1-1)

10/14 – at Baldwin

10/21 – host Bethel Park

10/28 – at Upper St. Clair

CLASS 4A

Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.

Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Parkway Conference

Central Valley Warriors (4-0) clinched

10/14 – at Ambridge

10/21 – host West Allegheny

10/28 – at Aliquippa

Aliquippa Quips (4-0) clinched

10/14 – host New Castle

10/21 – at Chartiers Valley

10/28 – host Central Valley

West Allegheny Indians (3-1)

10/14 – host Blackhawk

10/21 – at Central Valley

10/28 – host Montour

Blackhawk Cougars (2-2)

10/14 – at West Allegheny

10/21 – at Montour

10/28 – host New Castle

Montour Spartans (2-2)

10/14 – at Chartiers Valley

10/21 – host Blackhawk

10/28 – at West Allegheny

Chartiers Valley Colts (1-3)

10/14 – host Montour

10/21 – host Aliquippa

10/28 – at Ambridge

Big Eight Conference

McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched

10/21 – at Latrobe

10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson

Laurel Highlands Mustangs (2-1)

10/14 – at Trinity

10/21 – host Ringgold

10/28 – at Connellsville

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2-1)

10/14 – at Ringgold

10/21 – host Connellsville

10/28 – at McKeesport

Latrobe Wildcats (2-2)

10/14 – at Connellsville

10/21 – host McKeesport

Connellsville Falcons (1-2)

10/14 – host Latrobe

10/21 – at Thomas Jefferson

10/28 – host Laurel Highlands

Trinity Hillers (1-3)

10/14 – host Laurel Highlands

10/28 – at Ringgold

Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

Highlands Golden Rams (3-0)

10/14 – at Kiski Area

10/21 – host Armstrong

10/28 – at Hampton

Armstrong River Hawks (3-0)

10/14 – host Mars

10/21 – at Highlands

10/28 – host Kiski Area

Mars Fighting Planets (2-1)

10/14 – at Armstrong

10/21 – host Hampton

10/28 – host North Catholic

North Catholic Trojans (2-2)

10/21 – at Indiana

10/28 – at Mars

Hampton Talbots (1-2)

10/14 – host Indiana

10/21 – at Mars

10/28 – host Highlands

Indiana Little Indians (1-3)

10/14 – at Hampton

10/21 – North Catholic

CLASS 3A

Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.

Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Western Hills Conference

Avonworth Antelopes (4-0) clinched

10/21 – host Seton LaSalle

10/28 – host Quaker Valley

Hopewell Vikings (2-1)

10/14 – at South Park

10/21 – host West Mifflin

10/28 – at Beaver

West Mifflin Titans (2-1)

10/14 – host Quaker Valley

10/21 – at Hopewell

10/28 – host South Park

South Park Eagles (2-2)

10/14 – host Hopewell

10/28 – at West Mifflin

Beaver Bobcats (1-2)

10/14 – host Seton LaSalle

10/21 – at Quaker Valley

10/28 – host Hopewell

Quaker Valley Quakers (1-2)

10/14 – at West Mifflin

10/21 – host Beaver

10/28 – at Avonworth

Allegheny 6 Conference

Freeport Yellowjackets (2-0)

10/14 – host Knoch

10/21 – at Valley

10/28 – host Deer Lakes

Deer Lakes Lancers (2-0)

10/14 – host East Allegheny

10/21 – host Shady Side Academy

10/28 – at Freeport

East Allegheny Wildcats (1-1)

10/14 – at Deer Lakes

10/21 – host Knoch

10/28 – at Shady Side Academy

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (1-1)

10/15 – host Valley

10/21 – at Deer Lakes

10/28 – host East Allegheny

Valley Vikings (0-2)

10/15 – at Shady Side Academy

10/21 – host Freeport

10/28 – at Knoch

Knoch Knights (0-2)

10/14 – at Freeport

10/21 – at East Allegheny

10/28 – host Valley

Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward Warriors (2-0)

10/14 – host South Allegheny

10/21 – at Greensburg Salem

10/28 – host Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon Leopards (2-0)

10/14 – at Mt. Pleasant

10/21 – host Southmoreland

10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (1-1)

10/14 – host Belle Vernon

10/21 – host South Allegheny

10/28 – at Southmoreland

Southmoreland Scotties (1-1)

10/14 – host Greensburg Salem

10/21 – at Belle Vernon

10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (0-2)

10/14 – at Southmoreland

10/21 – host Elizabeth Forward

10/28 – at South Allegheny

South Allegheny Gladiators (0-2)

10/14 – at Elizabeth Forward

10/21 – at Mt. Pleasant

10/28 – host Greensburg Salem

CLASS 2A

Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.

Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Allegheny Conference

Steel Valley Ironmen (4-0) clinched

10/14 – at Burrell

10/21 – host Yough

10/28 – at Serra Catholic

Serra Catholic Eagles (4-0) clinched

10/14 – at Ligonier Valley

10/21 – at Apollo-Ridge

10/28 – host Steel Valley

Ligonier Valley Rams (3-1)

10/14 – host Serra Catholic

10/21 – at Imani Christian

10/28 – host Derry

Burrell Buccaneers (2-2)

10/14 – host Steel Valley

10/21 – at Derry

10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge

Apollo-Ridge Vikings (1-3)

10/14 – at Yough

10/21 – host Serra Catholic

10/28 – at Burrell

Imani Christian Saints (1-3)

10/14 – host Derry

10/21 – host Ligonier Valley

10/28 – at Yough

Yough Cougars (1-3)

10/14 – host Apollo-Ridge

10/21 – at Steel Valley

10/28 – host Imani Christian

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Beaver Falls Tigers (4-0)

10/14 – at Ellwood City

10/21 – at Freedom

10/28 – host Western Beaver

Neshannock Lancers (3-1)

10/14 – host Riverside

10/21 – host Ellwood City

10/28 – at Mohawk

Western Beaver Golden Beavers (3-1)

10/14 – at New Brighton

10/22 – host Mohawk

10/28 – at Beaver Falls

Riverside Panthers (2-2)

10/14 – at Neshannock

10/21 – host New Brighton

10/28 – at Ellwood City

Mohawk Warriors (2-2)

10/14 – host Freedom

10/22 – at Western Beaver

10/28 – host Neshannock

Freedom Bulldogs (1-3)

10/14 – at Mohawk

10/21 – host Beaver Falls

10/28 – at New Brighton

Ellwood City Wolverines (1-3)

10/14 – host Beaver Falls

10/21 – at Neshannock

10/28 – host Riverside

Century Conference

Sto-Rox Vikings (4-0) clinched

10/14 – at Brentwood

10/21 – host Waynesburg Central

McGuffey Highlanders (3-1)

10/14 – host Keystone Oaks

10/21 – at Washington

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (2-1)

10/14 – at McGuffey

10/21 – host Washington

10/28 – at Brentwood

Washington Little Prexies (2-1)

10/14 – host Charleroi

10/21 – at Keystone Oaks

10/28 – host McGuffey

Brentwood Spartans (1-2)

10/14 – host Sto-Rox

10/21 – at Charleroi

10/28 – host Keystone Oaks

CLASS A

Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.

Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Big 7 Conference

South Side Rams (3-0)

10/14 – at Laurel

10/21 – host Union

10/28 – at Rochester

Laurel Spartans (3-0)

10/14 – host South Side

10/22 – at Summit Academy

10/28 – host Shenango

Union Scotties (2-1)

10/14 – host Northgate

10/21 – at South Side

10/28 – host Summit Academy

Rochester Rams (2-2)

10/21 – at Northgate

10/28 – host South Side

Northgate Flames (1-3)

10/14 – at Union

10/21 host Rochester

Shenango Wildcats (1-3)

10/14 – host Summit Academy

10/28 – at Laurel

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (3-0)

10/14 – host Jeannette

10/22 – at Riverview

10/28 – host Leechburg

Leechburg Blue Devils (3-1)

10/14 – host Riverview

10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic

Clairton Bears (3-1)

10/21 – at Frazier

10/28 – host Jeannette

Jeannette Jayhawks (2-1)

10/14 – at Greensburg Central Catholic

10/21 – host Springdale

10/28 – at Clairton

Riverview Raiders (1-2)

10/14 – at Leechburg

10/22 – host Greensburg Central Catholic

10/28 – at Springdale

Black Hills Conference

Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4-0)

10/14 – at Chartiers-Houston

10/22 – host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

10/28 – at Carlynton

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-1)

10/14 – host Avella

10/22 – at Bishop Canevin

10/28 – host Cornell

Burgettstown Blue Devils (3-1)

10/15 – host Carlynton

10/21 – at Avella

10/28 – host Fort Cherry

Fort Cherry Rangers (2-2)

10/14 – at Cornell

10/21 – host Carlynton

10/28 – at Burgettstown

Cornell Raiders (2-2)

10/14 – host Fort Cherry

10/21 – host Chartiers-Houston

10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-3)

10/14 – host Bishop Canevin

10/21 – at Cornell

10/28 – host Avella

Avella Eagles (1-3)

10/14 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

10/21 – host Burgettstown

10/28 – at Chartiers-Houston

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown Maples (4-0)

10/14 – host Bentworth

10/21 – host Monessen

10/28 – at West Greene

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (3-1)

10/14 – at California

10/21 – at Bentworth

10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan

Monessen Greyhounds (3-1)

10/14 – host Jefferson-Morgan

10/21 – at Mapletown

10/28 – host Beth-Center

California Trojans (2-2)

10/14 – host Carmichaels

10/21 – at Beth-Center

10/28 – at Bentworth

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-2)

10/14 – at Monessen

10/21 – host West Greene

10/28 – at Carmichaels

Beth-Center Bulldogs (1-3)

10/14 – at West Greene

10/21 – host California

10/28 – at Monessen

West Greene Pioneers (1-3)

10/14 – host Beth-Center

10/21 – at Jefferson-Morgan

10/28 – host Mapletown