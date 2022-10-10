2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 7
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 9:37 PM
There are three weeks left as the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season begins.
Already, a handful of teams have guaranteed a spot in the District 7 Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.
North Allegheny, Aliquippa, Central Valley, McKeesport, Avonworth, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic and Sto-Rox are early entries with playoff berths clinched.
That leaves 59 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next three weeks.
The new playoff format in the WPIAL this year includes four teams in Class 6A, eight in 5A, 13 in 4A, 12 in 3A, 14 in 2A and 16 in A.
Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 7:
CLASS 6A
There are no 6A conference games in Week 7 and three more left in the season — one in Week 8 and two in Week 9.
Week 8 – Central Catholic at Seneca Valley
Week 9 – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
Current standings
North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)
Seneca Valley, 1-1
Canon-McMillan, 1-2
Central Catholic, 1-2
Mt. Lebanon, 1-2
Current tiebreaker points
North Allegheny, +24
Central Catholic, +5
Seneca Valley, 0
Canon-McMillan, -10
Mt. Lebanon, -19
• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M & SV), 3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV), 4-Seneca Valley
• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Would be determined by tiebreaker points between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley, 3-Would be determined by head-to-head tiebreaker between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley that don’t finish second, 4-Whoever doesn’t finish second or third between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley.
• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M), 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon).
• IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC), 3-Central Catholic, 4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV).
• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC).
• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M).
• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV), 3-Seneca Valley, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC).
• IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1- North Allegheny, 2-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon), 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M)
CLASS 5A
Total of 8 playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth plus two of the three third-place finishers earn a wild card.
Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional Panthers (3-0)
10/14 – host Hempfield
10/28 – at Penn-Trafford
Gateway Gators (3-1)
10/21 – host Norwin
Hempfield Spartans (1-1)
10/14 – at Franklin Regional
10/21 – host Plum
10/28 – host Norwin
Penn-Trafford Warriors (1-2)
10/14 – host Plum
10/28 – host Franklin Regional
Plum Mustangs (1-2)
10/14 – at Penn-Trafford
10/21 – at Hempfield
Northeast Conference
North Hills Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Pine-Richland
Penn Hills Indians (2-1)
10/21 – host Shaler
10/28 – at Woodland Hills
Pine-Richland Rams (1-1)
10/14 – at Shaler
10/21 – host Woodland Hills
10/28 – host North Hills
Shaler Titans (1-1)
10/14 – host Pine-Richland
10/21 – at Penn Hills
10/28 – host Fox Chapel
Woodland Hills Wolverines (1-1)
10/14 – at Fox Chapel
10/21 – at Pine-Richland
10/28 – host Penn Hills
Allegheny Six Conference
Bethel Park Black Hawks (2-0)
10/14 – host Moon
10/21 – at South Fayette
10/28 – host Peters Township
Peters Township Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Bethel Park
Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)
10/21 – at Moon
10/28 – host South Fayette
South Fayette Lions (1-1)
10/14 – at Baldwin
10/21 – host Bethel Park
10/28 – at Upper St. Clair
CLASS 4A
Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.
Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Parkway Conference
Central Valley Warriors (4-0) clinched
10/14 – at Ambridge
10/21 – host West Allegheny
10/28 – at Aliquippa
Aliquippa Quips (4-0) clinched
10/14 – host New Castle
10/21 – at Chartiers Valley
10/28 – host Central Valley
West Allegheny Indians (3-1)
10/14 – host Blackhawk
10/21 – at Central Valley
10/28 – host Montour
Blackhawk Cougars (2-2)
10/14 – at West Allegheny
10/21 – at Montour
10/28 – host New Castle
Montour Spartans (2-2)
10/14 – at Chartiers Valley
10/21 – host Blackhawk
10/28 – at West Allegheny
Chartiers Valley Colts (1-3)
10/14 – host Montour
10/21 – host Aliquippa
10/28 – at Ambridge
Big Eight Conference
McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched
10/21 – at Latrobe
10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson
Laurel Highlands Mustangs (2-1)
10/14 – at Trinity
10/21 – host Ringgold
10/28 – at Connellsville
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (2-1)
10/14 – at Ringgold
10/21 – host Connellsville
10/28 – at McKeesport
Latrobe Wildcats (2-2)
10/14 – at Connellsville
10/21 – host McKeesport
Connellsville Falcons (1-2)
10/14 – host Latrobe
10/21 – at Thomas Jefferson
10/28 – host Laurel Highlands
Trinity Hillers (1-3)
10/14 – host Laurel Highlands
10/28 – at Ringgold
Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference
Highlands Golden Rams (3-0)
10/14 – at Kiski Area
10/21 – host Armstrong
10/28 – at Hampton
Armstrong River Hawks (3-0)
10/14 – host Mars
10/21 – at Highlands
10/28 – host Kiski Area
Mars Fighting Planets (2-1)
10/14 – at Armstrong
10/21 – host Hampton
10/28 – host North Catholic
North Catholic Trojans (2-2)
10/21 – at Indiana
10/28 – at Mars
Hampton Talbots (1-2)
10/14 – host Indiana
10/21 – at Mars
10/28 – host Highlands
Indiana Little Indians (1-3)
10/14 – at Hampton
10/21 – North Catholic
CLASS 3A
Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.
Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Western Hills Conference
Avonworth Antelopes (4-0) clinched
10/21 – host Seton LaSalle
10/28 – host Quaker Valley
Hopewell Vikings (2-1)
10/14 – at South Park
10/21 – host West Mifflin
10/28 – at Beaver
West Mifflin Titans (2-1)
10/14 – host Quaker Valley
10/21 – at Hopewell
10/28 – host South Park
South Park Eagles (2-2)
10/14 – host Hopewell
10/28 – at West Mifflin
Beaver Bobcats (1-2)
10/14 – host Seton LaSalle
10/21 – at Quaker Valley
10/28 – host Hopewell
Quaker Valley Quakers (1-2)
10/14 – at West Mifflin
10/21 – host Beaver
10/28 – at Avonworth
Allegheny 6 Conference
Freeport Yellowjackets (2-0)
10/14 – host Knoch
10/21 – at Valley
10/28 – host Deer Lakes
Deer Lakes Lancers (2-0)
10/14 – host East Allegheny
10/21 – host Shady Side Academy
10/28 – at Freeport
East Allegheny Wildcats (1-1)
10/14 – at Deer Lakes
10/21 – host Knoch
10/28 – at Shady Side Academy
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (1-1)
10/15 – host Valley
10/21 – at Deer Lakes
10/28 – host East Allegheny
Valley Vikings (0-2)
10/15 – at Shady Side Academy
10/21 – host Freeport
10/28 – at Knoch
Knoch Knights (0-2)
10/14 – at Freeport
10/21 – at East Allegheny
10/28 – host Valley
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward Warriors (2-0)
10/14 – host South Allegheny
10/21 – at Greensburg Salem
10/28 – host Belle Vernon
Belle Vernon Leopards (2-0)
10/14 – at Mt. Pleasant
10/21 – host Southmoreland
10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward
Mt. Pleasant Vikings (1-1)
10/14 – host Belle Vernon
10/21 – host South Allegheny
10/28 – at Southmoreland
Southmoreland Scotties (1-1)
10/14 – host Greensburg Salem
10/21 – at Belle Vernon
10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (0-2)
10/14 – at Southmoreland
10/21 – host Elizabeth Forward
10/28 – at South Allegheny
South Allegheny Gladiators (0-2)
10/14 – at Elizabeth Forward
10/21 – at Mt. Pleasant
10/28 – host Greensburg Salem
CLASS 2A
Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.
Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Allegheny Conference
Steel Valley Ironmen (4-0) clinched
10/14 – at Burrell
10/21 – host Yough
10/28 – at Serra Catholic
Serra Catholic Eagles (4-0) clinched
10/14 – at Ligonier Valley
10/21 – at Apollo-Ridge
10/28 – host Steel Valley
Ligonier Valley Rams (3-1)
10/14 – host Serra Catholic
10/21 – at Imani Christian
10/28 – host Derry
Burrell Buccaneers (2-2)
10/14 – host Steel Valley
10/21 – at Derry
10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge
Apollo-Ridge Vikings (1-3)
10/14 – at Yough
10/21 – host Serra Catholic
10/28 – at Burrell
Imani Christian Saints (1-3)
10/14 – host Derry
10/21 – host Ligonier Valley
10/28 – at Yough
Yough Cougars (1-3)
10/14 – host Apollo-Ridge
10/21 – at Steel Valley
10/28 – host Imani Christian
Midwestern Athletic Conference
Beaver Falls Tigers (4-0)
10/14 – at Ellwood City
10/21 – at Freedom
10/28 – host Western Beaver
Neshannock Lancers (3-1)
10/14 – host Riverside
10/21 – host Ellwood City
10/28 – at Mohawk
Western Beaver Golden Beavers (3-1)
10/14 – at New Brighton
10/22 – host Mohawk
10/28 – at Beaver Falls
Riverside Panthers (2-2)
10/14 – at Neshannock
10/21 – host New Brighton
10/28 – at Ellwood City
Mohawk Warriors (2-2)
10/14 – host Freedom
10/22 – at Western Beaver
10/28 – host Neshannock
Freedom Bulldogs (1-3)
10/14 – at Mohawk
10/21 – host Beaver Falls
10/28 – at New Brighton
Ellwood City Wolverines (1-3)
10/14 – host Beaver Falls
10/21 – at Neshannock
10/28 – host Riverside
Century Conference
Sto-Rox Vikings (4-0) clinched
10/14 – at Brentwood
10/21 – host Waynesburg Central
McGuffey Highlanders (3-1)
10/14 – host Keystone Oaks
10/21 – at Washington
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (2-1)
10/14 – at McGuffey
10/21 – host Washington
10/28 – at Brentwood
Washington Little Prexies (2-1)
10/14 – host Charleroi
10/21 – at Keystone Oaks
10/28 – host McGuffey
Brentwood Spartans (1-2)
10/14 – host Sto-Rox
10/21 – at Charleroi
10/28 – host Keystone Oaks
CLASS A
Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.
Only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Big 7 Conference
South Side Rams (3-0)
10/14 – at Laurel
10/21 – host Union
10/28 – at Rochester
Laurel Spartans (3-0)
10/14 – host South Side
10/22 – at Summit Academy
10/28 – host Shenango
Union Scotties (2-1)
10/14 – host Northgate
10/21 – at South Side
10/28 – host Summit Academy
Rochester Rams (2-2)
10/21 – at Northgate
10/28 – host South Side
Northgate Flames (1-3)
10/14 – at Union
10/21 host Rochester
Shenango Wildcats (1-3)
10/14 – host Summit Academy
10/28 – at Laurel
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (3-0)
10/14 – host Jeannette
10/22 – at Riverview
10/28 – host Leechburg
Leechburg Blue Devils (3-1)
10/14 – host Riverview
10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic
Clairton Bears (3-1)
10/21 – at Frazier
10/28 – host Jeannette
Jeannette Jayhawks (2-1)
10/14 – at Greensburg Central Catholic
10/21 – host Springdale
10/28 – at Clairton
Riverview Raiders (1-2)
10/14 – at Leechburg
10/22 – host Greensburg Central Catholic
10/28 – at Springdale
Black Hills Conference
Bishop Canevin Crusaders (4-0)
10/14 – at Chartiers-Houston
10/22 – host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
10/28 – at Carlynton
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (3-1)
10/14 – host Avella
10/22 – at Bishop Canevin
10/28 – host Cornell
Burgettstown Blue Devils (3-1)
10/15 – host Carlynton
10/21 – at Avella
10/28 – host Fort Cherry
Fort Cherry Rangers (2-2)
10/14 – at Cornell
10/21 – host Carlynton
10/28 – at Burgettstown
Cornell Raiders (2-2)
10/14 – host Fort Cherry
10/21 – host Chartiers-Houston
10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-3)
10/14 – host Bishop Canevin
10/21 – at Cornell
10/28 – host Avella
Avella Eagles (1-3)
10/14 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
10/21 – host Burgettstown
10/28 – at Chartiers-Houston
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown Maples (4-0)
10/14 – host Bentworth
10/21 – host Monessen
10/28 – at West Greene
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (3-1)
10/14 – at California
10/21 – at Bentworth
10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan
Monessen Greyhounds (3-1)
10/14 – host Jefferson-Morgan
10/21 – at Mapletown
10/28 – host Beth-Center
California Trojans (2-2)
10/14 – host Carmichaels
10/21 – at Beth-Center
10/28 – at Bentworth
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-2)
10/14 – at Monessen
10/21 – host West Greene
10/28 – at Carmichaels
Beth-Center Bulldogs (1-3)
10/14 – at West Greene
10/21 – host California
10/28 – at Monessen
West Greene Pioneers (1-3)
10/14 – host Beth-Center
10/21 – at Jefferson-Morgan
10/28 – host Mapletown
