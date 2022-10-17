2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 7:12 PM
There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season.
Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.
That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks.
Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 8:
Class 6A
There are three more 6A games left in the season, one in Week 8 and two in Week 9.
Week 8 – Central Catholic at Seneca Valley
Week 9 – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
Current standings
North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)
Seneca Valley, 1-1
Canon-McMillan, 1-2
Central Catholic, 1-2
Mt. Lebanon, 1-2
Current tiebreaker points
North Allegheny, +24
Central Catholic, +5
Seneca Valley, 0
Canon-McMillan, -10
Mt. Lebanon, -19
*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley), 3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley), 4-Seneca Valley.
*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Would be determined by tiebreaker points between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley, 3-Would be determined by head-to-head tiebreaker between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley that don’t finish second, 4-Whoever doesn’t finish second or third between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley.
*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan), 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon).
*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic), 3-Central Catholic, 4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley).
*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic).
*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan).
*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley), 3-Seneca Valley, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic).
*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny, 2-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon), 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan).
In the other five classifications below, only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
Class 5A
Total of eight playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth, plus two of the three third- place finishers earn a wild card.
Only one 5A team has clinched heading into Week 8.
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional Panthers, (4-0) clinched
Can clinch the outright Big East Conference title with a win at Penn-Trafford in Week 9
10/28 – at Penn-Trafford
Gateway Gators (3-1)
Gators can clinch with a win Friday over Norwin
10/21 – host Norwin
Penn-Trafford Warriors (2-2)
Warriors must win at home against Franklin Regional in Week 9 to stay alive
10/28 – host Franklin Regional
Hempfield Spartans (1-2)
Spartans must win out to stay alive
10/21 – host Plum
10/28 – host Norwin
Plum Mustangs (1-3) and Norwin Knights (0-4) have been eliminated
Northeast Conference
So many things can happen in the next two weeks with so many head-to-head matchups, including two this week and two more in Week 9. Unlikely anybody clinches in this conference after Week 8.
North Hills Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Pine-Richland
Penn Hills Indians (2-1)
10/21 – host Shaler
10/28 – at Woodland Hills
Pine-Richland Rams (2-1)
10/21 – host Woodland Hills
10/28 – host North Hills
Woodland Hills Wolverines (2-1)
10/21 – at Pine-Richland
10/28 – host Penn Hills
Shaler Titans (1-2)
10/21 – at Penn Hills
10/28 – host Fox Chapel
Fox Chapel Foxes (0-4) have been eliminated
Allegheny Six Conference
South Fayette is a key to how this conference plays out. The Lions could fade away with losses to Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, or they can control their own destiny with wins. Either way, Bethel Park hosting Peters Township in Week 9 could be for a two-way or three-way share of the conference crown, guaranteeing one wild card going to the Allegheny Six Conference.
Bethel Park Black Hawks (3-0)
Black Hawks can clinch with a win at South Fayette
10/21 – at South Fayette
10/28 – host Peters Township
Peters Township Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Bethel Park
Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)
10/21 – at Moon
10/28 – host South Fayette
South Fayette Lions (2-1)
10/21 – host Bethel Park
10/28 – at Upper St. Clair
Moon Tigers (0-3) and Baldwin Highlanders (0-4) have been eliminated.
Class 4A
Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.
Nine 4A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.
Parkway Conference
Central Valley Warriors (5-0) clinched
10/21 – host West Allegheny
10/28 – at Aliquippa
Aliquippa Quips (5-0) clinched
10/21 – at Chartiers Valley
10/28 – host Central Valley
West Allegheny Indians (4-1) clinched
10/21 – at Central Valley
10/28 – host Montour
Montour Spartans (3-2) clinched
10/21 – host Blackhawk
10/28 – at West Allegheny
Blackhawk Cougars (2-3)
Cougars can clinch with one more conference win OR one more Chartiers Valley conference loss.
10/21 – at Montour
10/28 – host New Castle
Chartiers Valley Colts (1-4)
10/21 – host Aliquippa
10/28 – at Ambridge
Ambridge Bridgers (0-5) and New Castle Red Hurricane (0-5) have been eliminated.
Big Eight Conference
It was believed that Latrobe had clinched. However, Connellsville has a chance to finish as high as second place with two more wins and losses by the Mustangs, Jaguars and Wildcats. Latrobe would lose out in a four-way tie for second place or a three-way tie for third place. One more Falcons loss clinches a playoff berth for the Wildcats.
McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched
10/21 – at Latrobe
10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson
Laurel Highlands Mustangs (3-1) clinched
10/21 – host Ringgold
10/28 – at Connellsville
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-1) clinched
10/21 – host Connellsville
10/28 – at McKeesport
Latrobe Wildcats (3-2)
Wildcats can clinch with a win over McKeesport OR one more Connellsville conference loss.
10/21 – host McKeesport
Connellsville Falcons (1-3)
Falcons need to win both games AND have either Laurel Highlands or Thomas Jefferson lose both games.
10/21 – at Thomas Jefferson
10/28 – host Laurel Highlands
Trinity Hillers (1-4) and Ringgold Rams (0-4) have been eliminated.
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong visits Highlands in Week 8 for at least a share of the GAC title and the top seed in the conference. Hampton at Mars in Week 8 and North Catholic at Mars in Week 9 will go a long way in determining the final two playoff berths. If Mars and North Catholic both win in Week 8, they clinch and Hampton and Indiana are eliminated.
Highlands Golden Rams (4-0) clinched
10/21 – host Armstrong
10/28 – at Hampton
Armstrong River Hawks (4-0) clinched
10/21 – at Highlands
10/28 – host Kiski Area
Mars Fightin’ Planets (2-2)
10/21 – host Hampton
10/28 – host North Catholic
North Catholic Trojans (2-2)
10/21 – at Indiana
10/28 – at Mars
Hampton Talbots (2-2)
10/21 – at Mars
10/28 – host Highlands
Indiana Little Indians (1-4)
10/21 – North Catholic
Kiski Area Cavaliers (0-5) have been eliminated.
Class 3A
Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.
Five 3A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.
Western Hills Conference
Avonworth Antelopes (4-0) clinched
10/21 – host Seton LaSalle
10/28 – host Quaker Valley
West Mifflin Titans (3-1)
Titans can clinch with a win at Hopewell in Week 8.
10/21 – at Hopewell
10/28 – host South Park
South Park Eagles (3-2)
10/28 – at West Mifflin
Beaver Bobcats (2-2)
10/21 – at Quaker Valley
10/28 – host Hopewell
Hopewell Vikings (2-2)
10/21 – host West Mifflin
10/28 – at Beaver
Quaker Valley Quakers (1-3)
10/21 – host Beaver
10/28 – at Avonworth
Seton LaSalle Rebels (0-5) have been eliminated.
Allegheny 6 Conference
Freeport Yellowjackets (3-0) clinched
10/21 – at Valley
10/28 – host Deer Lakes
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (2-1) clinched
10/21 – at Deer Lakes
10/28 – host East Allegheny
East Allegheny Wildcats (2-1)
Wildcats can clinch with a win over Knoch in Week 8.
10/21 – host Knoch
10/28 – at Shady Side Academy
Deer Lakes Lancers (2-1)
Lancers can clinch with a win over Shady Side Academy OR a Knoch loss at East Allegheny in Week 8.
10/21 – host Shady Side Academy
10/28 – at Freeport
Knoch Knights (0-3)
10/21 – at East Allegheny
10/28 – host Valley
Valley Vikings (0-3) have been eliminated
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward Warriors (3-0) clinched
10/21 – at Greensburg Salem
10/28 – host Belle Vernon
Belle Vernon Leopards (3-0) clinched
10/21 – host Southmoreland
10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward
Southmoreland Scotties (2-1)
10/21 – at Belle Vernon
10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant
Scotties can clinch with a win at Belle Vernon losses by South Allegheny and Greensburg Salem in Week 8.
Mt. Pleasant Vikings (1-2)
Vikings can clinch with a win over South Allegheny in Week 8.
10/21 – host South Allegheny
10/28 – at Southmoreland
South Allegheny Gladiators (0-3)
10/21 – at Mt. Pleasant
10/28 – host Greensburg Salem
Greensburg Salem (0-3)
10/21 – host Elizabeth Forward
10/28 – at South Allegheny
Class 2A
Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.
Nine 2A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.
Allegheny Conference
Steel Valley Ironmen (5-0) clinched
10/21 – host Yough
10/28 – at Serra Catholic
Serra Catholic Eagles (5-0) clinched
10/21 – at Apollo-Ridge
10/28 – host Steel Valley
Ligonier Valley Rams (3-2) clinched
10/21 – at Imani Christian
10/28 – host Derry
Burrell Buccaneers (2-3)
10/21 – at Derry
10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge
Apollo-Ridge Vikings (2-3)
10/21 – host Serra Catholic
10/28 – at Burrell
Imani Christian Saints (2-3)
10/21 – host Ligonier Valley
10/28 – at Yough
Yough Cougars (1-4)
10/21 – at Steel Valley
10/28 – host Imani Christian
Derry (0-5)
10/21 – host Burrell
10/28 – at Ligonier Valley
Midwestern Athletic Conference
Beaver Falls Tigers (5-0) clinched
10/21 – at Freedom
10/28 – host Western Beaver
Neshannock Lancers (4-1) clinched
10/21 – host Ellwood City
10/28 – at Mohawk
Western Beaver Golden Beavers (4-1) clinched
10/22 – host Mohawk
10/28 – at Beaver Falls
Mohawk Warriors (3-2)
10/22 – at Western Beaver
10/28 – host Neshannock
Warriors can clinch with a win at Western Beaver OR losses by Freedom and Ellwood City in Week 8.
Riverside Panthers (2-3)
10/21 – host New Brighton
10/28 – at Ellwood City
Panthers can clinch with a win over New Brighton AND losses by Freedom and Ellwood City in Week 8.
Freedom Bulldogs (1-4)
10/21 – host Beaver Falls
10/28 – at New Brighton
Ellwood City Wolverines (1-4)
10/21 – at Neshannock
10/28 – host Riverside
New Brighton (0-5) has been eliminated
Century Conference
Sto-Rox Vikings (5-0) clinched
10/21 – host Waynesburg Central
Washington Little Prexies (3-1) clinched
10/21 – at Keystone Oaks
10/28 – host McGuffey
McGuffey Highlanders (3-2) clinched
10/21 – at Washington
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (3-1)
10/21 – host Washington
10/28 – at Brentwood
Golden Eagles can clinch with a win over Washington OR a Brentwood loss in Week 8.
Brentwood Spartans (1-3)
10/21 – at Charleroi
10/28 – host Keystone Oaks
Charleroi Cougars (0-4) and Waynesburg Central Raiders (0-4) have been eliminated
Class A
Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.
Nine Class A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.
Big 7 Conference
Laurel Spartans (4-0) clinched
10/22 – at Summit Academy
10/28 – host Shenango
South Side Rams (3-1) clinched
10/21 – host Union
10/28 – at Rochester
Union Scotties (3-1) clinched
10/21 – at South Side
10/28 – host Summit Academy
Rochester Rams (2-2)
10/21 – at Northgate
10/28 – host South Side
Rams can clinch with a win at Northgate in Week 8.
Shenango Wildcats (2-3)
10/28 – at Laurel
Northgate Flames (1-4) and Summit Academy Knights (0-4) have been eliminated.
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (4-0) clinched
10/22 – at Riverview
10/28 – host Leechburg
Leechburg Blue Devils (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic
Clairton Bears (3-1) clinched
10/21 – at Frazier
10/28 – host Jeannette
Jeannette Jayhawks (2-2)
10/21 – host Springdale
10/28 – at Clairton
Jayhawks clinch with a win over Springdale in Week 8.
Riverview Raiders (1-3)
10/22 – host Greensburg Central Catholic
10/28 – at Springdale
Springdale Dynamos (0-4)
10/21 – at Jeannette
10/28 – host Riverview
Frazier Commodores (1-4) have been eliminated
Black Hills Conference
Bishop Canevin Crusaders (5-0) clinched
10/22 – host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
10/28 – at Carlynton
Burgettstown Blue Devils (4-1) clinched
10/21 – at Avella
10/28 – host Fort Cherry
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (4-1)
10/22 – at Bishop Canevin
10/28 – host Cornell
Chargers can clinch with a win over Bishop Canevin OR a Cornell loss to Chartiers-Houston in Week 8.
Fort Cherry Rangers (3-2)
10/21 – host Carlynton
10/28 – at Burgettstown
Rangers can clinch with a win over Carlynton in Week 8.
Cornell Raiders (2-3)
10/21 – host Chartiers-Houston
10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-4)
10/21 – at Cornell
10/28 – host Avella
Avella Eagles (1-4)
10/21 – host Burgettstown
10/28 – at Chartiers-Houston
Carlynton Cougars (0-5) have been eliminated.
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown Maples (5-0) clinched
10/21 – host Monessen
10/28 – at West Greene
Monessen Greyhounds (4-1)
10/21 – at Mapletown
10/28 – host Beth-Center
California Trojans (3-2)
10/21 – at Beth-Center
10/28 – at Bentworth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (3-2)
10/21 – at Bentworth
10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-3)
10/21 – host West Greene
10/28 – at Carmichaels
Beth-Center Bulldogs (2-3)
10/21 – host California
10/28 – at Monessen
West Greene Pioneers (1-4)
10/21 – at Jefferson-Morgan
10/28 – host Mapletown
Bentworth Bearcats (0-5) have been eliminated.
