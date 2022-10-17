2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8

By:

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 7:12 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review East Allegheny running back Amir Rollins (18) looks for a seam in the Deer Lakes defense Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season.

Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.

That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks.

Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 8:

Class 6A

There are three more 6A games left in the season, one in Week 8 and two in Week 9.

Week 8 – Central Catholic at Seneca Valley

Week 9 – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon

Current standings

North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)

Seneca Valley, 1-1

Canon-McMillan, 1-2

Central Catholic, 1-2

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2

Current tiebreaker points

North Allegheny, +24

Central Catholic, +5

Seneca Valley, 0

Canon-McMillan, -10

Mt. Lebanon, -19

*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley), 3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley), 4-Seneca Valley.

*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Would be determined by tiebreaker points between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley, 3-Would be determined by head-to-head tiebreaker between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley that don’t finish second, 4-Whoever doesn’t finish second or third between Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley.

*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan), 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon).

*IF Central Catholic wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic), 3-Central Catholic, 4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley).

*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Canon-McMillan, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic).

*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NA), 2-North Allegheny, 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan).

*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Seneca Valley), 3-Seneca Valley, 4-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Central Catholic).

*IF Seneca Valley wins in Week 8 and North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny, 2-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon), 3-Mt. Lebanon, 4-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Canon-McMillan).

In the other five classifications below, only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

Class 5A

Total of eight playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth, plus two of the three third- place finishers earn a wild card.

Only one 5A team has clinched heading into Week 8.

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional Panthers, (4-0) clinched

Can clinch the outright Big East Conference title with a win at Penn-Trafford in Week 9

10/28 – at Penn-Trafford

Gateway Gators (3-1)

Gators can clinch with a win Friday over Norwin

10/21 – host Norwin

Penn-Trafford Warriors (2-2)

Warriors must win at home against Franklin Regional in Week 9 to stay alive

10/28 – host Franklin Regional

Hempfield Spartans (1-2)

Spartans must win out to stay alive

10/21 – host Plum

10/28 – host Norwin

Plum Mustangs (1-3) and Norwin Knights (0-4) have been eliminated

Northeast Conference

So many things can happen in the next two weeks with so many head-to-head matchups, including two this week and two more in Week 9. Unlikely anybody clinches in this conference after Week 8.

North Hills Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Pine-Richland

Penn Hills Indians (2-1)

10/21 – host Shaler

10/28 – at Woodland Hills

Pine-Richland Rams (2-1)

10/21 – host Woodland Hills

10/28 – host North Hills

Woodland Hills Wolverines (2-1)

10/21 – at Pine-Richland

10/28 – host Penn Hills

Shaler Titans (1-2)

10/21 – at Penn Hills

10/28 – host Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Foxes (0-4) have been eliminated

Allegheny Six Conference

South Fayette is a key to how this conference plays out. The Lions could fade away with losses to Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair, or they can control their own destiny with wins. Either way, Bethel Park hosting Peters Township in Week 9 could be for a two-way or three-way share of the conference crown, guaranteeing one wild card going to the Allegheny Six Conference.

Bethel Park Black Hawks (3-0)

Black Hawks can clinch with a win at South Fayette

10/21 – at South Fayette

10/28 – host Peters Township

Peters Township Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Bethel Park

Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1)

10/21 – at Moon

10/28 – host South Fayette

South Fayette Lions (2-1)

10/21 – host Bethel Park

10/28 – at Upper St. Clair

Moon Tigers (0-3) and Baldwin Highlanders (0-4) have been eliminated.

Class 4A

Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.

Nine 4A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.

Parkway Conference

Central Valley Warriors (5-0) clinched

10/21 – host West Allegheny

10/28 – at Aliquippa

Aliquippa Quips (5-0) clinched

10/21 – at Chartiers Valley

10/28 – host Central Valley

West Allegheny Indians (4-1) clinched

10/21 – at Central Valley

10/28 – host Montour

Montour Spartans (3-2) clinched

10/21 – host Blackhawk

10/28 – at West Allegheny

Blackhawk Cougars (2-3)

Cougars can clinch with one more conference win OR one more Chartiers Valley conference loss.

10/21 – at Montour

10/28 – host New Castle

Chartiers Valley Colts (1-4)

10/21 – host Aliquippa

10/28 – at Ambridge

Ambridge Bridgers (0-5) and New Castle Red Hurricane (0-5) have been eliminated.

Big Eight Conference

It was believed that Latrobe had clinched. However, Connellsville has a chance to finish as high as second place with two more wins and losses by the Mustangs, Jaguars and Wildcats. Latrobe would lose out in a four-way tie for second place or a three-way tie for third place. One more Falcons loss clinches a playoff berth for the Wildcats.

McKeesport Tigers (4-0) clinched

10/21 – at Latrobe

10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson

Laurel Highlands Mustangs (3-1) clinched

10/21 – host Ringgold

10/28 – at Connellsville

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-1) clinched

10/21 – host Connellsville

10/28 – at McKeesport

Latrobe Wildcats (3-2)

Wildcats can clinch with a win over McKeesport OR one more Connellsville conference loss.

10/21 – host McKeesport

Connellsville Falcons (1-3)

Falcons need to win both games AND have either Laurel Highlands or Thomas Jefferson lose both games.

10/21 – at Thomas Jefferson

10/28 – host Laurel Highlands

Trinity Hillers (1-4) and Ringgold Rams (0-4) have been eliminated.

Greater Allegheny Conference

Armstrong visits Highlands in Week 8 for at least a share of the GAC title and the top seed in the conference. Hampton at Mars in Week 8 and North Catholic at Mars in Week 9 will go a long way in determining the final two playoff berths. If Mars and North Catholic both win in Week 8, they clinch and Hampton and Indiana are eliminated.

Highlands Golden Rams (4-0) clinched

10/21 – host Armstrong

10/28 – at Hampton

Armstrong River Hawks (4-0) clinched

10/21 – at Highlands

10/28 – host Kiski Area

Mars Fightin’ Planets (2-2)

10/21 – host Hampton

10/28 – host North Catholic

North Catholic Trojans (2-2)

10/21 – at Indiana

10/28 – at Mars

Hampton Talbots (2-2)

10/21 – at Mars

10/28 – host Highlands

Indiana Little Indians (1-4)

10/21 – North Catholic

Kiski Area Cavaliers (0-5) have been eliminated.

Class 3A

Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.

Five 3A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.

Western Hills Conference

Avonworth Antelopes (4-0) clinched

10/21 – host Seton LaSalle

10/28 – host Quaker Valley

West Mifflin Titans (3-1)

Titans can clinch with a win at Hopewell in Week 8.

10/21 – at Hopewell

10/28 – host South Park

South Park Eagles (3-2)

10/28 – at West Mifflin

Beaver Bobcats (2-2)

10/21 – at Quaker Valley

10/28 – host Hopewell

Hopewell Vikings (2-2)

10/21 – host West Mifflin

10/28 – at Beaver

Quaker Valley Quakers (1-3)

10/21 – host Beaver

10/28 – at Avonworth

Seton LaSalle Rebels (0-5) have been eliminated.

Allegheny 6 Conference

Freeport Yellowjackets (3-0) clinched

10/21 – at Valley

10/28 – host Deer Lakes

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (2-1) clinched

10/21 – at Deer Lakes

10/28 – host East Allegheny

East Allegheny Wildcats (2-1)

Wildcats can clinch with a win over Knoch in Week 8.

10/21 – host Knoch

10/28 – at Shady Side Academy

Deer Lakes Lancers (2-1)

Lancers can clinch with a win over Shady Side Academy OR a Knoch loss at East Allegheny in Week 8.

10/21 – host Shady Side Academy

10/28 – at Freeport

Knoch Knights (0-3)

10/21 – at East Allegheny

10/28 – host Valley

Valley Vikings (0-3) have been eliminated

Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward Warriors (3-0) clinched

10/21 – at Greensburg Salem

10/28 – host Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon Leopards (3-0) clinched

10/21 – host Southmoreland

10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward

Southmoreland Scotties (2-1)

10/21 – at Belle Vernon

10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant

Scotties can clinch with a win at Belle Vernon losses by South Allegheny and Greensburg Salem in Week 8.

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (1-2)

Vikings can clinch with a win over South Allegheny in Week 8.

10/21 – host South Allegheny

10/28 – at Southmoreland

South Allegheny Gladiators (0-3)

10/21 – at Mt. Pleasant

10/28 – host Greensburg Salem

Greensburg Salem (0-3)

10/21 – host Elizabeth Forward

10/28 – at South Allegheny

Class 2A

Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.

Nine 2A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.

Allegheny Conference

Steel Valley Ironmen (5-0) clinched

10/21 – host Yough

10/28 – at Serra Catholic

Serra Catholic Eagles (5-0) clinched

10/21 – at Apollo-Ridge

10/28 – host Steel Valley

Ligonier Valley Rams (3-2) clinched

10/21 – at Imani Christian

10/28 – host Derry

Burrell Buccaneers (2-3)

10/21 – at Derry

10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge

Apollo-Ridge Vikings (2-3)

10/21 – host Serra Catholic

10/28 – at Burrell

Imani Christian Saints (2-3)

10/21 – host Ligonier Valley

10/28 – at Yough

Yough Cougars (1-4)

10/21 – at Steel Valley

10/28 – host Imani Christian

Derry (0-5)

10/21 – host Burrell

10/28 – at Ligonier Valley

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Beaver Falls Tigers (5-0) clinched

10/21 – at Freedom

10/28 – host Western Beaver

Neshannock Lancers (4-1) clinched

10/21 – host Ellwood City

10/28 – at Mohawk

Western Beaver Golden Beavers (4-1) clinched

10/22 – host Mohawk

10/28 – at Beaver Falls

Mohawk Warriors (3-2)

10/22 – at Western Beaver

10/28 – host Neshannock

Warriors can clinch with a win at Western Beaver OR losses by Freedom and Ellwood City in Week 8.

Riverside Panthers (2-3)

10/21 – host New Brighton

10/28 – at Ellwood City

Panthers can clinch with a win over New Brighton AND losses by Freedom and Ellwood City in Week 8.

Freedom Bulldogs (1-4)

10/21 – host Beaver Falls

10/28 – at New Brighton

Ellwood City Wolverines (1-4)

10/21 – at Neshannock

10/28 – host Riverside

New Brighton (0-5) has been eliminated

Century Conference

Sto-Rox Vikings (5-0) clinched

10/21 – host Waynesburg Central

Washington Little Prexies (3-1) clinched

10/21 – at Keystone Oaks

10/28 – host McGuffey

McGuffey Highlanders (3-2) clinched

10/21 – at Washington

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (3-1)

10/21 – host Washington

10/28 – at Brentwood

Golden Eagles can clinch with a win over Washington OR a Brentwood loss in Week 8.

Brentwood Spartans (1-3)

10/21 – at Charleroi

10/28 – host Keystone Oaks

Charleroi Cougars (0-4) and Waynesburg Central Raiders (0-4) have been eliminated

Class A

Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.

Nine Class A teams have clinched heading into Week 8.

Big 7 Conference

Laurel Spartans (4-0) clinched

10/22 – at Summit Academy

10/28 – host Shenango

South Side Rams (3-1) clinched

10/21 – host Union

10/28 – at Rochester

Union Scotties (3-1) clinched

10/21 – at South Side

10/28 – host Summit Academy

Rochester Rams (2-2)

10/21 – at Northgate

10/28 – host South Side

Rams can clinch with a win at Northgate in Week 8.

Shenango Wildcats (2-3)

10/28 – at Laurel

Northgate Flames (1-4) and Summit Academy Knights (0-4) have been eliminated.

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (4-0) clinched

10/22 – at Riverview

10/28 – host Leechburg

Leechburg Blue Devils (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic

Clairton Bears (3-1) clinched

10/21 – at Frazier

10/28 – host Jeannette

Jeannette Jayhawks (2-2)

10/21 – host Springdale

10/28 – at Clairton

Jayhawks clinch with a win over Springdale in Week 8.

Riverview Raiders (1-3)

10/22 – host Greensburg Central Catholic

10/28 – at Springdale

Springdale Dynamos (0-4)

10/21 – at Jeannette

10/28 – host Riverview

Frazier Commodores (1-4) have been eliminated

Black Hills Conference

Bishop Canevin Crusaders (5-0) clinched

10/22 – host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

10/28 – at Carlynton

Burgettstown Blue Devils (4-1) clinched

10/21 – at Avella

10/28 – host Fort Cherry

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (4-1)

10/22 – at Bishop Canevin

10/28 – host Cornell

Chargers can clinch with a win over Bishop Canevin OR a Cornell loss to Chartiers-Houston in Week 8.

Fort Cherry Rangers (3-2)

10/21 – host Carlynton

10/28 – at Burgettstown

Rangers can clinch with a win over Carlynton in Week 8.

Cornell Raiders (2-3)

10/21 – host Chartiers-Houston

10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-4)

10/21 – at Cornell

10/28 – host Avella

Avella Eagles (1-4)

10/21 – host Burgettstown

10/28 – at Chartiers-Houston

Carlynton Cougars (0-5) have been eliminated.

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown Maples (5-0) clinched

10/21 – host Monessen

10/28 – at West Greene

Monessen Greyhounds (4-1)

10/21 – at Mapletown

10/28 – host Beth-Center

California Trojans (3-2)

10/21 – at Beth-Center

10/28 – at Bentworth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (3-2)

10/21 – at Bentworth

10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-3)

10/21 – host West Greene

10/28 – at Carmichaels

Beth-Center Bulldogs (2-3)

10/21 – host California

10/28 – at Monessen

West Greene Pioneers (1-4)

10/21 – at Jefferson-Morgan

10/28 – host Mapletown

Bentworth Bearcats (0-5) have been eliminated.