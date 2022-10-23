In or out? 2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 9

By:

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 2:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Pete Gonzalez catches a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, as Seneca Valley’s Brandon Page defends during their game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Jackson.

There is only one week left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season.

Already, 55 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.

That leaves 12 district playoff spots up for grabs heading into the final Friday of the regular season.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs begins with the Football Playoff Pairings Show on Saturday.

Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 9:

Buckle up.

CLASS 6A

There are two final 6A games coming up in Week 9.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon

Current standings

North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)

Central Catholic, 2-2 (clinched)

Seneca Valley, 1-2

Canon-McMillan, 1-2

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2

Current WPIAL tiebreaker points

North Allegheny +24

Central Catholic +8

Seneca Valley -3

Canon-McMillan -10

Mt. Lebanon -19

*IF Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny

2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreakers with SV and C-M)

3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV)

4-Seneca Valley

*IF Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny

2-Seneca Valley (based on Gardner Points after NA win)

3-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC)

4-Central Catholic

*IF North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny

2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M)

3-Canon-McMillan

4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon)

*IF North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:

1-North Allegheny

2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC)

3-Central Catholic

4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV)

In the other five classifications below, only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.

CLASS 5A

Total of 8 playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth, plus two of the three third-place finishers earn a wild card.

Three 5A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional Panthers (4-0) clinched

10/28 – at Penn-Trafford

Gateway Gators (4-1) clinched

Penn-Trafford Warriors (2-2)

10/28 – host Franklin Regional

Plum Mustangs (2-3), Hempfield Spartans (1-3) and Norwin Knights (0-5) have been eliminated

A Franklin Regional win at Penn-Trafford eliminates the Warriors and gives the Panthers the outright conference crown. A Penn-Trafford win puts the Warriors in good shape for a wild card spot.

Northeast Conference

North Hills Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Pine-Richland

Penn Hills Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Woodland Hills

Pine-Richland Rams (3-1)

10/28 – host North Hills

Woodland Hills Wolverines (2-2)

10/28 – host Penn Hills

Shaler Titans (1-3) and Fox Chapel Foxes (0-4) have been eliminated

The winner of the North Hills at Pine-Richland game is in and earns at least a share of the conference championship. If Penn Hills wins, the Indians clinch and earn a share of the conference championship.

*IF Pine-Richland and Penn Hills win in Week 9:

1-Penn Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with P-R)

2-Pine-Richland

3-North Hills (alive for a wild card)

*IF Pine-Richland and Woodland Hills win in Week 9:

1-Pine-Richland

2-Woodland Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreakers with PH and NH)

3-North Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Penn Hills) (alive for a wild card)

*IF North Hills and Penn Hills win in Week 9:

1-North Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Penn Hills)

2-Penn Hills

3-Pine-Richland (alive for a wild card)

*IF North Hills and Woodland Hills win in Week 9:

1-North Hills

2-Woodland Hills (based on Gardner Points with the NH win)

3-Penn Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with P-R) (alive for a wild card)

Allegheny Six Conference

Bethel Park Black Hawks (4-0) clinched

10/28 – host Peters Township

Peters Township Indians (3-1)

10/28 – at Bethel Park

Upper St. Clair Panthers (3-1)

10/28 – host South Fayette

South Fayette Lions (2-2)

10/28 – at Upper St. Clair

Moon Tigers (0-4) and Baldwin Highlanders (0-4) have been eliminated.

*IF Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair win in Week 9:

1-Bethel Park

2-Upper St. Clair

3-Peters Township (alive for a wild card)

*IF Bethel Park and South Fayette win in Week 9:

1-Bethel Park

2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will break the tie between Peters Township, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair

3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in second place (alive for a wild card)

*IF Peters Township and Upper St. Clair win in Week 9:

1-Bethel Park, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair would be tri-conference champions and all three would clinch a playoff berth. WPIAL tiebreaker points will break the tie between Bethel Park, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair

2-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in first place

3-The team that does not finish first or second in the above tiebreakers will earn a wild card spot

*IF Peters Township and South Fayette win in Week 9:

1-Peters Township (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with BP)

2-Bethel Park

3-South Fayette (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with USC) (alive for a wild card)

5A Allegheny Six Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Bethel Park +40

Peters Township +23

Upper St. Clair +17

South Fayette 0

5A wild card notes

*If Penn-Trafford loses to Franklin Regional, wild cards will come from Northeast and Allegheny Six Conferences.

*If Peters Township and Upper St. Clair win, one of the wild cards will come from the Allegheny Six Conference.

*Third-place team in Northeast Conference has a good chance to earn a wild card through Gardner Points.

*A Penn-Trafford win over Franklin Regional also puts the Warriors in good shape with Gardner Points.

CLASS 4A

Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.

Eleven 4A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa Quips (6-0) clinched

10/28 – host Central Valley

Central Valley Warriors (6-0) clinched

10/28 – at Aliquippa

West Allegheny Indians (4-2) clinched

10/28 – host Montour

Montour Spartans (4-2) clinched

10/28 – at West Allegheny

Blackhawk Cougars (2-4) clinched

10/28 – host New Castle

Ambridge Bridgers (1-5), Chartiers Valley (1-5) and New Castle Red Hurricanes (0-6) have been eliminated.

*The winner of the Central Valley at Aliquippa game is first, the loser is second

*The winner of the Montour at West Allegheny game is third, the loser is fourth

*Blackhawk is locked into fifth place

Big Eight Conference

McKeesport Tigers (5-0) clinched

10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson

Laurel Highlands Mustangs (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Connellsville

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at McKeesport

Latrobe Wildcats (3-3) clinched

Connellsville Falcons (1-4), Trinity Hillers (1-4) and Ringgold Rams (0-5) have been eliminated.

*IF McKeesport wins in Week 9:

1-McKeesport

2-Laurel Highlands

3-Thomas Jefferson

4-Latrobe

*IF Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands win in Week 9:

1- WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine first place between Laurel Highlands, McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson

2-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that did not finish in first place

3-The team that did not finish first or second after above tiebreaker scenarios

4-Latrobe

*IF Thomas Jefferson and Connellsville win in Week 9:

1-Thomas Jefferson (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with McKeesport)

2-McKeesport

3-Laurel Highlands

4-Latrobe

4A Big Seven Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

McKeesport +50

Thomas Jefferson +33

Laurel Highlands +20

Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

Armstrong River Hawks (5-0) clinched

10/28 – host Kiski Area

Highlands Golden Rams (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Hampton

North Catholic Trojans (3-2)

10/28 – at Mars

Hampton Talbots (3-2)

10/28 – host Highlands

Mars Fightin’ Planets (2-3)

10/28 – host North Catholic

Indiana Little Indians (1-5) and Kiski Area Cavaliers (0-5) have been eliminated.

*IF Highlands and North Catholic win in Week 9:

1-Armstrong

2-Highlands

3-North Catholic

4-Hampton

*IF Highlands and Mars win in Week 9:

1-Armstrong

2-Highlands

3-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine third place between Hampton, Mars and North Catholic

4-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in third place

*IF Hampton and North Catholic win in Week 9:

1-Armstrong

2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine second place between Hampton, Highlands and North Catholic

3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in second place

4-The team that did not finish in second or third place between Hampton, Highlands and North Catholic

*IF Hampton and Mars win in Week 9:

1-Armstrong

2-Hampton (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Highlands)

3-Highlands

4-Mars (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NC)

4A Greater Allegheny Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Highlands +30

Hampton +11

North Catholic +6

Mars -7

CLASS 3A

Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.

Eleven 3A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.

Western Hills Conference

Avonworth Antelopes (5-0) clinched

10/28 – host Quaker Valley

West Mifflin Titans (4-1) clinched

10/28 – host South Park

South Park Eagles (3-2) clinched

10/28 – at West Mifflin

Beaver Bobcats (3-2)

10/28 – host Hopewell

Hopewell Vikings (2-3)

10/28 – at Beaver

Quaker Valley Quakers (1-4) and Seton LaSalle Rebels (0-6) have been eliminated.

*IF West Mifflin and Beaver win in Week 9:

1-Avonworth

2-West Mifflin

3-Beaver

4-South Park

*IF West Mifflin and Hopewell win in Week 9:

1-Avonworth

2-West Mifflin

3-WPIAL tiebreaker points would determine third place between Beaver, Hopewell and South Park

4-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that do not finish in third place will determine fourth place

*IF South Park and Beaver win in Week 9:

1-Avonworth

2-WPIAL tiebreaker points would determine second place between Beaver, South Park and West Mifflin

3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that do not finish in second place will determine third place

4-The team that did not finish in second or third place between Beaver, South Park and West Mifflin

*IF South Park and Hopewell win in Week 9:

1-Avonworth

2-South Park (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with WM)

3-West Mifflin

4-Hopewell (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Beaver)

3A Western Hills Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

West Mifflin +31

Beaver +13

South Park +10

Hopewell -10

Allegheny 6 Conference

Freeport Yellowjackets (4-0) clinched

10/28 – host Deer Lakes

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (3-1) clinched

10/28 – host East Allegheny

East Allegheny Wildcats (3-1) clinched

10/28 – at Shady Side Academy

Deer Lakes Lancers (2-2) clinched

10/28 – at Freeport

Knoch Knights (0-4) and Valley Vikings (0-4) have been eliminated

Freeport is first, the winner of East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy is second, the loser of EA at SSA is third, Deer Lakes is fourth.

Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-0) clinched

10/28 – host Belle Vernon

Belle Vernon Leopards (4-0) clinched

10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward

Southmoreland Scotties (2-2) clinched

10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (2-2) clinched

10/28 – at Southmoreland

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (0-4) and South Allegheny Gladiators (0-4) have been eliminated

The winner of Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward is first, the loser of BVA at EF is second, the winner of Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland is third and the loser of Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland is fourth.

CLASS 2A

Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.

Thirteen 2A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.

Allegheny Conference

Steel Valley Ironmen (6-0) clinched

10/28 – at Serra Catholic

Serra Catholic Eagles (5-1) clinched

10/28 – host Steel Valley

Ligonier Valley Rams (4-2) clinched

10/28 – host Derry

Burrell Buccaneers (3-3) clinched

10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge

Apollo-Ridge Vikings (3-3)

10/28 – at Burrell

Imani Christian Saints (2-4)

10/28 – at Yough

Yough Cougars (1-5) and Derry Trojans (0-6) have been eliminated.

The winner of the Steel Valley at Serra Catholic game in Week 9 is first, the loser is second.

Ligonier Valley is third.

*IF Burrell and Imani Christian win, Burrell is fourth and Imani Christian is fifth.

*IF Apollo-Ridge and Imani Christian win, Apollo-Ridge is fourth and Burrell is fifth.

*IF Imani Christian loses to Yough, the Saints are eliminated and the winner of the Apollo-Ridge at Burrell game is fourth and the loser of the Vikings at Bucs game is fifth.

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Beaver Falls Tigers (6-0) clinched

10/28 – host Western Beaver

Neshannock Lancers (5-1) clinched

10/28 – at Mohawk

Mohawk Warriors (4-2) clinched

10/28 – host Neshannock

Western Beaver Golden Beavers (4-2) clinched

10/28 – at Beaver Falls

Riverside Panthers (3-3) clinched

10/28 – at Ellwood City

Freedom Bulldogs (1-5), Ellwood City Wolverines (1-5) and New Brighton Lions (0-6) have been eliminated.

Beaver Falls is first, the winner of Neshannock at Mohawk is second. Depending on results, tiebreaker points might come into play to determine third place, then head-to-head tiebreaker would help determine fourth place and fifth place.

2A Midwestern Athletic Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Neshannock +40

Mohawk +26

Western Beaver +20

Riverside -9

Century Conference

Sto-Rox Vikings (6-0) clinched

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Brentwood

Washington Little Prexies (3-2) clinched

10/28 – host McGuffey

McGuffey Highlanders (3-2) clinched

10/21 – at Washington

Brentwood Spartans (2-3), Charleroi Cougars (0-5) and Waynesburg Central Raiders (0-5) have been eliminated

Sto-Rox is first, Keystone Oaks is second, the winner of McGuffey at Washington is third and the loser of Highlanders at Little Prexies is fourth.

CLASS A

Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.

Fifteen Class A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.

Big 7 Conference

Laurel Spartans (5-0) clinched

10/28 – host Shenango

South Side Rams (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Rochester

Union Scotties (3-2) clinched

10/28 – host Summit Academy

Rochester Rams (3-2) clinched

10/28 – host South Side

Shenango Wildcats (2-3), Northgate Flames (1-5) and Summit Academy Knights (0-5) have been eliminated.

Laurel is first. IF South Side beats Rochester, South Side is second, Union is third and Rochester is fourth. IF Rochester beats South Side, WPIAL tiebreaker points might come into play to determine second place, with head-to-head tiebreaker between the two tied teams that did not finish in second place used to determine third place.

A Big 7 Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

South Side +22

Rochester +15

Union +10

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (5-0) clinched

10/28 – host Leechburg

Leechburg Blue Devils (4-1) clinched

10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic

Clairton Bears (4-1) clinched

10/28 – host Jeannette

Jeannette Jayhawks (3-2) clinched

10/28 – at Clairton

Riverview Raiders (1-4), Frazier Commodores (1-5), Springdale Dynamos 0-5) have been eliminated

*IF Greensburg Central Catholic and Clairton win in Week 9:

1-Greensburg Central Catholic

2-Clairton

3-Leechburg

4-Jeannette

*IF Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette win in Week 9:

1-Greensburg Central Catholic

2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine second place between Clairton, Jeannette and Leechburg

3-Head-to-head tiebreaker points between two teams from above that did not finish in second place

4-Remaining team of the above three that does not finish second or third.

*IF Leechburg and Clairton win in Week 9:

1-There will be tri-champions and WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine first place between Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic and Leechburg

2-Head-to-head tiebreaker points between two teams from above that did not finish in first place

3-Remaining team of the above three that does not finish first or second.

4-Jeannette

*IF Leechburg and Jeannette win in Week 9:

1-Leechburg (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Greensburg Central Catholic)

2-Greensburg Central Catholic

3-Jeannette (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Clairton)

4-Clairton

A Eastern Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Greensburg Central Catholic +50

Leechburg +33

Clairton +27

Jeannette +10

Black Hills Conference

Bishop Canevin Crusaders (6-0) clinched

10/28 – at Carlynton

Burgettstown Blue Devils (5-1) clinched

10/28 – host Fort Cherry

Fort Cherry Rangers (4-2) clinched

10/28 – at Burgettstown

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (4-2)

10/28 – host Cornell

Cornell Raiders (3-3)

10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-5), Avella (1-5) and Carlynton Cougars (0-6) have been eliminated.

*IF Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Fort Cherry win in Week 9:

1-Bishop Canevin

2-WPIAL tiebreaker points between Burgettstown, Fort Cherry and OLSH will decide second place

3-Head-to-head tiebreaker will determine third place between the two teams from above trio that do not finish in second place

4-Remaining team of the three listed above that does not finish second or third

*IF Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Burgettstown win in Week 9:

1-Bishop Canevin

2-Burgettstown

3-OLSH

4-Fort Cherry

*IF Cornell and Fort Cherry win in Week 9:

1-Bishop Canevin

2-Fort Cherry (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Burgettstown)

3-Burgettstown

4-Cornell (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with OLSH)

*IF Cornell and Burgettstown win in Week 9:

1-Bishop Canevin

2-Burgettstown

3-WPIAL tiebreaker points between Cornell, Fort Cherry and OLSH will decide second place

4-Head-to-head tiebreaker will determine fourth place between the two teams from above that did not finish in third place

A Black Hills Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Burgettstown +29

OLSH +27

Fort Cherry +20

Cornell 0

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown Maples (6-0) clinched

10/28 – at West Greene

Monessen Greyhounds (4-2) clinched

10/28 – host Beth-Center

California Trojans (4-2) clinched

10/28 – at Bentworth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-2) clinched

10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-4), Beth-Center Bulldogs (2-4), West Greene Pioneers (2-4), Bentworth Bearcats (0-6) have been eliminated.

Mapletown is first. IF Monessen, California and Carmichaels all win in Week 9, WPIAL tiebreaker points will be used to determine second place, with head-to-head tiebreaker between the two tied teams that do not finish in second place used to determine third place.

A Tri-County South Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9

Monessen +26

California +22

Carmichaels +14