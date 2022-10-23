In or out? 2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 9
By:
Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 2:26 PM
There is only one week left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season.
Already, 55 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon.
That leaves 12 district playoff spots up for grabs heading into the final Friday of the regular season.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs begins with the Football Playoff Pairings Show on Saturday.
Here is the latest WPIAL football playoff picture heading into Week 9:
Buckle up.
CLASS 6A
There are two final 6A games coming up in Week 9.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon
Current standings
North Allegheny, 3-0 (clinched)
Central Catholic, 2-2 (clinched)
Seneca Valley, 1-2
Canon-McMillan, 1-2
Mt. Lebanon, 1-2
Current WPIAL tiebreaker points
North Allegheny +24
Seneca Valley -3
Canon-McMillan -10
Mt. Lebanon -19
*IF Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny
2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreakers with SV and C-M)
3-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV)
4-Seneca Valley
*IF Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny
2-Seneca Valley (based on Gardner Points after NA win)
3-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC)
4-Central Catholic
*IF North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny
2-Central Catholic (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with C-M)
3-Canon-McMillan
4-Seneca Valley (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Mt. Lebanon)
*IF North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon win in Week 9:
1-North Allegheny
2-Mt. Lebanon (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with CC)
3-Central Catholic
4-Canon-McMillan (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with SV)
In the other five classifications below, only conference records and remaining conference games are shown for each team.
CLASS 5A
Total of 8 playoff teams: Top two teams in the three conferences earn a playoff berth, plus two of the three third-place finishers earn a wild card.
Three 5A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional Panthers (4-0) clinched
10/28 – at Penn-Trafford
Gateway Gators (4-1) clinched
Penn-Trafford Warriors (2-2)
10/28 – host Franklin Regional
Plum Mustangs (2-3), Hempfield Spartans (1-3) and Norwin Knights (0-5) have been eliminated
A Franklin Regional win at Penn-Trafford eliminates the Warriors and gives the Panthers the outright conference crown. A Penn-Trafford win puts the Warriors in good shape for a wild card spot.
Northeast Conference
North Hills Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Pine-Richland
Penn Hills Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Woodland Hills
Pine-Richland Rams (3-1)
10/28 – host North Hills
Woodland Hills Wolverines (2-2)
10/28 – host Penn Hills
Shaler Titans (1-3) and Fox Chapel Foxes (0-4) have been eliminated
The winner of the North Hills at Pine-Richland game is in and earns at least a share of the conference championship. If Penn Hills wins, the Indians clinch and earn a share of the conference championship.
*IF Pine-Richland and Penn Hills win in Week 9:
1-Penn Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with P-R)
2-Pine-Richland
3-North Hills (alive for a wild card)
*IF Pine-Richland and Woodland Hills win in Week 9:
1-Pine-Richland
2-Woodland Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreakers with PH and NH)
3-North Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Penn Hills) (alive for a wild card)
*IF North Hills and Penn Hills win in Week 9:
1-North Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Penn Hills)
2-Penn Hills
3-Pine-Richland (alive for a wild card)
*IF North Hills and Woodland Hills win in Week 9:
1-North Hills
2-Woodland Hills (based on Gardner Points with the NH win)
3-Penn Hills (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with P-R) (alive for a wild card)
Allegheny Six Conference
Bethel Park Black Hawks (4-0) clinched
10/28 – host Peters Township
Peters Township Indians (3-1)
10/28 – at Bethel Park
Upper St. Clair Panthers (3-1)
10/28 – host South Fayette
South Fayette Lions (2-2)
10/28 – at Upper St. Clair
Moon Tigers (0-4) and Baldwin Highlanders (0-4) have been eliminated.
*IF Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair win in Week 9:
1-Bethel Park
2-Upper St. Clair
3-Peters Township (alive for a wild card)
*IF Bethel Park and South Fayette win in Week 9:
1-Bethel Park
2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will break the tie between Peters Township, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair
3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in second place (alive for a wild card)
*IF Peters Township and Upper St. Clair win in Week 9:
1-Bethel Park, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair would be tri-conference champions and all three would clinch a playoff berth. WPIAL tiebreaker points will break the tie between Bethel Park, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair
2-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in first place
3-The team that does not finish first or second in the above tiebreakers will earn a wild card spot
*IF Peters Township and South Fayette win in Week 9:
1-Peters Township (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with BP)
2-Bethel Park
3-South Fayette (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with USC) (alive for a wild card)
5A Allegheny Six Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Bethel Park +40
Peters Township +23
Upper St. Clair +17
South Fayette 0
5A wild card notes
*If Penn-Trafford loses to Franklin Regional, wild cards will come from Northeast and Allegheny Six Conferences.
*If Peters Township and Upper St. Clair win, one of the wild cards will come from the Allegheny Six Conference.
*Third-place team in Northeast Conference has a good chance to earn a wild card through Gardner Points.
*A Penn-Trafford win over Franklin Regional also puts the Warriors in good shape with Gardner Points.
CLASS 4A
Total of 13 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Parkway Conference and the top four teams in the Big Seven Conference and the Greater Allegheny Conference earn a playoff berth.
Eleven 4A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.
Parkway Conference
Aliquippa Quips (6-0) clinched
10/28 – host Central Valley
Central Valley Warriors (6-0) clinched
10/28 – at Aliquippa
West Allegheny Indians (4-2) clinched
10/28 – host Montour
Montour Spartans (4-2) clinched
10/28 – at West Allegheny
Blackhawk Cougars (2-4) clinched
10/28 – host New Castle
Ambridge Bridgers (1-5), Chartiers Valley (1-5) and New Castle Red Hurricanes (0-6) have been eliminated.
*The winner of the Central Valley at Aliquippa game is first, the loser is second
*The winner of the Montour at West Allegheny game is third, the loser is fourth
*Blackhawk is locked into fifth place
Big Eight Conference
McKeesport Tigers (5-0) clinched
10/28 – host Thomas Jefferson
Laurel Highlands Mustangs (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Connellsville
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at McKeesport
Latrobe Wildcats (3-3) clinched
Connellsville Falcons (1-4), Trinity Hillers (1-4) and Ringgold Rams (0-5) have been eliminated.
*IF McKeesport wins in Week 9:
1-McKeesport
3-Thomas Jefferson
4-Latrobe
*IF Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands win in Week 9:
1- WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine first place between Laurel Highlands, McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson
2-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that did not finish in first place
3-The team that did not finish first or second after above tiebreaker scenarios
4-Latrobe
*IF Thomas Jefferson and Connellsville win in Week 9:
1-Thomas Jefferson (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with McKeesport)
2-McKeesport
3-Laurel Highlands
4-Latrobe
4A Big Seven Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
McKeesport +50
Thomas Jefferson +33
Laurel Highlands +20
Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong River Hawks (5-0) clinched
10/28 – host Kiski Area
Highlands Golden Rams (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Hampton
North Catholic Trojans (3-2)
10/28 – at Mars
Hampton Talbots (3-2)
10/28 – host Highlands
Mars Fightin’ Planets (2-3)
10/28 – host North Catholic
Indiana Little Indians (1-5) and Kiski Area Cavaliers (0-5) have been eliminated.
*IF Highlands and North Catholic win in Week 9:
2-Highlands
3-North Catholic
4-Hampton
*IF Highlands and Mars win in Week 9:
1-Armstrong
2-Highlands
3-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine third place between Hampton, Mars and North Catholic
4-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in third place
*IF Hampton and North Catholic win in Week 9:
1-Armstrong
2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine second place between Hampton, Highlands and North Catholic
3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that don’t finish in second place
4-The team that did not finish in second or third place between Hampton, Highlands and North Catholic
*IF Hampton and Mars win in Week 9:
1-Armstrong
2-Hampton (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Highlands)
3-Highlands
4-Mars (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with NC)
4A Greater Allegheny Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Highlands +30
Hampton +11
North Catholic +6
Mars -7
CLASS 3A
Total of 12 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Western Hills Conference, Interstate Conference and the Allegheny 6 Conference earn a playoff berth.
Eleven 3A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.
Western Hills Conference
Avonworth Antelopes (5-0) clinched
10/28 – host Quaker Valley
West Mifflin Titans (4-1) clinched
10/28 – host South Park
South Park Eagles (3-2) clinched
10/28 – at West Mifflin
Beaver Bobcats (3-2)
10/28 – host Hopewell
Hopewell Vikings (2-3)
10/28 – at Beaver
Quaker Valley Quakers (1-4) and Seton LaSalle Rebels (0-6) have been eliminated.
*IF West Mifflin and Beaver win in Week 9:
2-West Mifflin
3-Beaver
4-South Park
*IF West Mifflin and Hopewell win in Week 9:
1-Avonworth
2-West Mifflin
3-WPIAL tiebreaker points would determine third place between Beaver, Hopewell and South Park
4-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that do not finish in third place will determine fourth place
*IF South Park and Beaver win in Week 9:
1-Avonworth
2-WPIAL tiebreaker points would determine second place between Beaver, South Park and West Mifflin
3-Head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams that do not finish in second place will determine third place
4-The team that did not finish in second or third place between Beaver, South Park and West Mifflin
*IF South Park and Hopewell win in Week 9:
1-Avonworth
2-South Park (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with WM)
3-West Mifflin
4-Hopewell (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Beaver)
3A Western Hills Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
West Mifflin +31
Beaver +13
South Park +10
Hopewell -10
Allegheny 6 Conference
Freeport Yellowjackets (4-0) clinched
10/28 – host Deer Lakes
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs (3-1) clinched
10/28 – host East Allegheny
East Allegheny Wildcats (3-1) clinched
10/28 – at Shady Side Academy
Deer Lakes Lancers (2-2) clinched
10/28 – at Freeport
Knoch Knights (0-4) and Valley Vikings (0-4) have been eliminated
Freeport is first, the winner of East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy is second, the loser of EA at SSA is third, Deer Lakes is fourth.
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-0) clinched
10/28 – host Belle Vernon
Belle Vernon Leopards (4-0) clinched
10/28 – at Elizabeth Forward
Southmoreland Scotties (2-2) clinched
10/28 – host Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant Vikings (2-2) clinched
10/28 – at Southmoreland
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (0-4) and South Allegheny Gladiators (0-4) have been eliminated
The winner of Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward is first, the loser of BVA at EF is second, the winner of Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland is third and the loser of Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland is fourth.
CLASS 2A
Total of 14 playoff teams: Top five teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the Allegheny Conference and the top four teams in the Century Conference earn a playoff berth.
Thirteen 2A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.
Allegheny Conference
Steel Valley Ironmen (6-0) clinched
10/28 – at Serra Catholic
Serra Catholic Eagles (5-1) clinched
10/28 – host Steel Valley
Ligonier Valley Rams (4-2) clinched
10/28 – host Derry
Burrell Buccaneers (3-3) clinched
10/28 – host Apollo-Ridge
Apollo-Ridge Vikings (3-3)
10/28 – at Burrell
Imani Christian Saints (2-4)
10/28 – at Yough
Yough Cougars (1-5) and Derry Trojans (0-6) have been eliminated.
The winner of the Steel Valley at Serra Catholic game in Week 9 is first, the loser is second.
Ligonier Valley is third.
*IF Burrell and Imani Christian win, Burrell is fourth and Imani Christian is fifth.
*IF Apollo-Ridge and Imani Christian win, Apollo-Ridge is fourth and Burrell is fifth.
*IF Imani Christian loses to Yough, the Saints are eliminated and the winner of the Apollo-Ridge at Burrell game is fourth and the loser of the Vikings at Bucs game is fifth.
Midwestern Athletic Conference
Beaver Falls Tigers (6-0) clinched
10/28 – host Western Beaver
Neshannock Lancers (5-1) clinched
10/28 – at Mohawk
Mohawk Warriors (4-2) clinched
10/28 – host Neshannock
Western Beaver Golden Beavers (4-2) clinched
10/28 – at Beaver Falls
Riverside Panthers (3-3) clinched
10/28 – at Ellwood City
Freedom Bulldogs (1-5), Ellwood City Wolverines (1-5) and New Brighton Lions (0-6) have been eliminated.
Beaver Falls is first, the winner of Neshannock at Mohawk is second. Depending on results, tiebreaker points might come into play to determine third place, then head-to-head tiebreaker would help determine fourth place and fifth place.
2A Midwestern Athletic Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Neshannock +40
Mohawk +26
Western Beaver +20
Riverside -9
Century Conference
Sto-Rox Vikings (6-0) clinched
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Brentwood
Washington Little Prexies (3-2) clinched
10/28 – host McGuffey
McGuffey Highlanders (3-2) clinched
10/21 – at Washington
Brentwood Spartans (2-3), Charleroi Cougars (0-5) and Waynesburg Central Raiders (0-5) have been eliminated
Sto-Rox is first, Keystone Oaks is second, the winner of McGuffey at Washington is third and the loser of Highlanders at Little Prexies is fourth.
CLASS A
Total of 16 playoff teams: Top four teams in the Big 7 Conference, Eastern Conference, Black Hills Conference and the Tri-County South Conference earn a playoff berth.
Fifteen Class A teams have clinched heading into Week 9.
Big 7 Conference
Laurel Spartans (5-0) clinched
10/28 – host Shenango
South Side Rams (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Rochester
Union Scotties (3-2) clinched
10/28 – host Summit Academy
Rochester Rams (3-2) clinched
10/28 – host South Side
Shenango Wildcats (2-3), Northgate Flames (1-5) and Summit Academy Knights (0-5) have been eliminated.
Laurel is first. IF South Side beats Rochester, South Side is second, Union is third and Rochester is fourth. IF Rochester beats South Side, WPIAL tiebreaker points might come into play to determine second place, with head-to-head tiebreaker between the two tied teams that did not finish in second place used to determine third place.
A Big 7 Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
South Side +22
Rochester +15
Union +10
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (5-0) clinched
10/28 – host Leechburg
Leechburg Blue Devils (4-1) clinched
10/28 – at Greensburg Central Catholic
Clairton Bears (4-1) clinched
10/28 – host Jeannette
Jeannette Jayhawks (3-2) clinched
10/28 – at Clairton
Riverview Raiders (1-4), Frazier Commodores (1-5), Springdale Dynamos 0-5) have been eliminated
*IF Greensburg Central Catholic and Clairton win in Week 9:
1-Greensburg Central Catholic
2-Clairton
3-Leechburg
4-Jeannette
*IF Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette win in Week 9:
1-Greensburg Central Catholic
2-WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine second place between Clairton, Jeannette and Leechburg
3-Head-to-head tiebreaker points between two teams from above that did not finish in second place
4-Remaining team of the above three that does not finish second or third.
*IF Leechburg and Clairton win in Week 9:
1-There will be tri-champions and WPIAL tiebreaker points will determine first place between Clairton, Greensburg Central Catholic and Leechburg
2-Head-to-head tiebreaker points between two teams from above that did not finish in first place
3-Remaining team of the above three that does not finish first or second.
4-Jeannette
*IF Leechburg and Jeannette win in Week 9:
1-Leechburg (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Greensburg Central Catholic)
2-Greensburg Central Catholic
3-Jeannette (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Clairton)
4-Clairton
A Eastern Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Greensburg Central Catholic +50
Leechburg +33
Clairton +27
Jeannette +10
Black Hills Conference
Bishop Canevin Crusaders (6-0) clinched
10/28 – at Carlynton
Burgettstown Blue Devils (5-1) clinched
10/28 – host Fort Cherry
Fort Cherry Rangers (4-2) clinched
10/28 – at Burgettstown
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (4-2)
10/28 – host Cornell
Cornell Raiders (3-3)
10/28 – at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers (1-5), Avella (1-5) and Carlynton Cougars (0-6) have been eliminated.
*IF Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Fort Cherry win in Week 9:
2-WPIAL tiebreaker points between Burgettstown, Fort Cherry and OLSH will decide second place
3-Head-to-head tiebreaker will determine third place between the two teams from above trio that do not finish in second place
4-Remaining team of the three listed above that does not finish second or third
*IF Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Burgettstown win in Week 9:
1-Bishop Canevin
2-Burgettstown
3-OLSH
4-Fort Cherry
*IF Cornell and Fort Cherry win in Week 9:
1-Bishop Canevin
2-Fort Cherry (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with Burgettstown)
3-Burgettstown
4-Cornell (based on head-to-head tiebreaker with OLSH)
*IF Cornell and Burgettstown win in Week 9:
1-Bishop Canevin
2-Burgettstown
3-WPIAL tiebreaker points between Cornell, Fort Cherry and OLSH will decide second place
4-Head-to-head tiebreaker will determine fourth place between the two teams from above that did not finish in third place
A Black Hills Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Burgettstown +29
OLSH +27
Fort Cherry +20
Cornell 0
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown Maples (6-0) clinched
10/28 – at West Greene
Monessen Greyhounds (4-2) clinched
10/28 – host Beth-Center
California Trojans (4-2) clinched
10/28 – at Bentworth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-2) clinched
10/28 – host Jefferson-Morgan
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets (2-4), Beth-Center Bulldogs (2-4), West Greene Pioneers (2-4), Bentworth Bearcats (0-6) have been eliminated.
Mapletown is first. IF Monessen, California and Carmichaels all win in Week 9, WPIAL tiebreaker points will be used to determine second place, with head-to-head tiebreaker between the two tied teams that do not finish in second place used to determine third place.
A Tri-County South Conference WPIAL tiebreaker points heading into Week 9
Monessen +26
California +22
Carmichaels +14
More Football• Lippincott twins thrive on Thomas Jefferson volleyball court, football field
• OLSH loses star QB in warmups; No. 1 Bishop Canevin clinches 1st conference title since ’11
• High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
• Trib HSSN WPIAL high school football rankings: Week ending Oct. 23, 2022
• A-K Valley high school football notebook: Apollo-Ridge firmly in Allegheny Conference playoff race