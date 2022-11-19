2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in semifinals
By:
Friday, November 18, 2022 | 11:14 PM
Top performers for Week 12 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
258 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (9 of 9)
154 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 7)
141 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (9 of 15)
135 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (10 of 15)
135 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport (8 of 22)
126 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (8 of 20)
Rushing
197 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
187 – Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley
143 – Antonio Laure, Rochester
133 – Luke Hillyard, Avonworth
118 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
114 – Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon
Receiving
144 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (3 rec.)
101 – Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley (8 rec.)
More Football• Beaver Falls finishes off Sto-Rox, gets back to WPIAL championship game
• Red-hot Bishop Canevin rolls past South Side into WPIAL Class A finals
• Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
• ‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals
• Union gets past Rochester in battle of Cinderellas in WPIAL Class A semifinals