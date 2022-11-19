TribLIVE Logo
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in semifinals

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 18, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Top performers for Week 12 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

258 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (9 of 9)

154 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 7)

141 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (9 of 15)

135 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (10 of 15)

135 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport (8 of 22)

126 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (8 of 20)

Rushing

197 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

187 – Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley

143 – Antonio Laure, Rochester

133 – Luke Hillyard, Avonworth

118 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

114 – Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon

Receiving

144 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (3 rec.)

101 – Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley (8 rec.)

