2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey

By:

Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 9:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey scores past Bishop McDevitt’s Ty Kephart during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

Cameron Lindsey is looking to make another championship run in his final season at Aliquippa.

“I’m looking at my second state championship and celebrating all-state honors,” Lindsey said.

The four-star linebacker prospect is ranked 12th in the state, according to Rivals.com. He gave a verbal commitment to Pitt on June 15 at Aliquippa High School in the school’s Black Box Theatre.

“It was the best decision for me and my development and where I felt the most comfortable,” he said. “You can’t go wrong with being close to home.

“For my future, I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level with my workouts.”

Lindsey (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is a hard-hitter who uses his size to his advantage. His aggressive style is showcased in his sideline-to-sideline coverage skills and his downhill tackling ability.

Last season, Lindsey totaled 97 tackles, including seven for a loss, and one sack.

His play and that of his teammates on defense helped lead the Quips to a WPIAL Class 4A championship last fall after a 34-7 win over rival Central Valley at Acrisure Stadium. It was their second straight district title.

The Quips came up short in the state championship game against Bishop McDevitt, 41-18, at Chapman Field.

Lindsey has high expectation for Aliquippa this season.

“The expectations are always the same as any other year: always try to get back to the state championship,” he said. “We want to get it done the right way this year.”

Lindsey’s leadership is critical for the Quips to return to the state championship game.

“Us as the older guys are making sure the younger guys are comfortable and make them feel like they’re ready for the season coming up,” Lindsey said.

Cameron Lindsey

Aliquippa

Senior

6-2/205

RB/LB

Committed to: Pitt

Other Division I offers: Bowling Green, Cincinnati, UConn, Kent State, Maryland, UMass, Penn State, Syracuse, Toledo, West Virginia

2022 statistics: 97 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack; 27 rushes, 214 yards, 3 TDs; 2 catches, 45 yards, 2 TDs

Tags: Aliquippa